Bitcoin is not a new term anymore. Since 2009, we have been hearing about Bitcoin on a day-to-day basis.

Bitcoin was first launched to enable transactions between peers. Two or more people within the network can easily undertake the transfer of tokens. This is instant and users can complete transactions at a faster speed compared to the traditional system. Read on to know more in detail to have Bitcoin and Blockchain technology

Bitcoin and its investment for beginners

Bitcoin investment is no longer alien to investors. Yes, you still need to have a basic knowledge of cryptos to understand this better. But, with more than a decade in the industry, Bitcoin investments have become easier now. Also, the accessibility to invest in Bitcoin is more available today than ever before.

Bitcoin is now listed on all popular exchanges. You can buy Bitcoin as per your investment readiness through these exchanges. As an investor, you may choose to invest using traditional currency or using other cryptos. Suppose you already own Ethereum or Shiba, then you could buy Bitcoin using these tokens.

Risks and benefits of Bitcoin investment

Bitcoin is a pricey investment. Along with price comes a lot of risks and benefits. Bitcoin has always been a victim of price fluctuations. The token has increased in price multi-fold in the past ten years. The price of the token touched $125 within two years of its launch. Fast forward, another five years the price of the token touched $10k per token. In 2021, Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $65k per token. Early investors earned a lot of profit through this investment this year.

Bitcoin tokens also can liquidate into any traditional currency. Many trading platforms, brokerages, and exchange today trade Bitcoin. The token has been now recognized for online payments also.

Bitcoin comes with a baggage of risks with it. The prices tend to fluctuate hugely due to market fluctuations. Market trends and hypes tend to fluctuate Bitcoin prices a lot.

Choosing the right platform for your investment

The Bitcoin platform is another area that needs your attention. Although there are various platforms it is important to choose the right one. You need to take care of the transaction fees that make the exchange feasible for you. Additionally, there is a need to ensure adequate security in the platform.

Make wise decisions about your investment

Yes, Bitcoin is pricey. Hence, it is important to choose your investment options. Make sure that you buy how much you can afford. Because Bitcoin is a risky investment it is important for you need to have control over your losses.

Market performance of Bitcoin in the past years

There is no doubt that Bitcoin’s performance has been impressive. The prices of BTC tokens went up becoming lucrative making an investor gain profits.

Until 2021, the market price of Bitcoin was a dream for many. The token is also known as gold in the crypto market. But the market crash of 2022 brought down the prices of Bitcoin. From $65k per token, the prices went all the way to $15k per token. The market crash became an opportunity for many investors. Many investors came forward to invest in Bitcoin once again.

Bitcoin performance in the coming years

With the New Year coming our way, the market performance of Bitcoin has been improving. The token is showing a green trend in its performance. In the next ten years, the price of Bitcoin may reach $10 million. Now, that’s a shocker to many right now.

The recent tweet by Adam Back is making heads turn.

Going by his tweet, the price of Bitcoin is expected to reach $10 million per token in the next ten years. This analysis is based on the price trend of Bitcoin for the last decade. The price of tokens increased 2x in the last decade.

Despite various tokens entering the market, the performance of Bitcoin has been promising. The cryptocurrency is still going strong in its performance.

Additionally, many countries are also looking at making Bitcoin payments legal. Today, the Central African Republic and El Salvador have recognized Bitcoin payments officially. Many countries are also coming forward to understand Bitcoin payments along with their nuances.

To learn more about Bitcoin and its pricing pattern, log in to Bitcoin smart