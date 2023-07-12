Binance New Zealand is making it even easier for cryptocurrency beginners to embark on their crypto journey by announcing the launch of a brand-new educational video series, “Kickstart with Binance NZ”. This series comprises four easy-to-follow videos designed to guide users through essential aspects of the Binance NZ platform, including Bitcoin and everything in between.

The first video in the “Kickstart with Binance NZ” series is tailored to help newcomers create an account on the Binance platform. From the initial registration process to completing identity verification, this concise tutorial offers step-by-step guidance to ensure a smooth experience for every new user.

Spot trading is an essential component of cryptocurrency trading, and the second video in the series aims to help users understand the fundamentals of this process. Viewers will learn to place buy orders, sell orders, and manage their assets with ease as the video walks them through the ins and outs of spot trading on the Binance platform.

Binance NZ has streamlined the credit and debit card transaction process to make purchasing cryptocurrencies as seamless as possible. The third video in the series visually illustrates the simplicity of buying and adding crypto to a Binance wallet using a prefered card, opening up an accessible entry point for newcomers to the market.

Binance New Zealand is committed to providing exceptional customer service, and the fourth video of the series highlights this dedication. Whatever the enquiry or concern, the detailed tutorial outlines how to access Binance NZ’s dedicated customer support team, emphasising responsiveness to all users’ needs.

The video series is available on Binance New Zealand’s YouTube channel, and interested parties can click on any video to get started.

Binance is a global cryptocurrency exchange and has a significant presence in New Zealand, with Binance New Zealand being the local subsidiary.

The exchange is among the top crypto exchanges worldwide, with a strong focus on providing secure and transparent trading services to users.

Read more on the Binance New Zealand blog here.

Disclaimer

This content is for general information purposes only, not investment advice. Cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, are volatile and fluctuate on a day-to-day basis, thus, trading requires proper diligence and sound judgement in order to evaluate the risks associated.

Nothing in this video constitutes investment or legal recommendation, nor should any data or content mentioned in the article be relied upon for any investment activities. You should consider seeking independent legal, financial, taxation or other advice to check how the video content information relates to your unique circumstances.

Binance New Zealand is not affiliated, associated, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any individual or organisations mentioned in the video. Binance New Zealand is not liable for any loss caused, whether due to negligence or otherwise arising from the use of, or reliance on, the information provided directly or indirectly by use of this newsletter and expressly disclaims any and all liability for any loss or damage you may suffer.