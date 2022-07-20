You’ve come to the correct place if your grocery expenses consistently exceed your budget. Here’s how you buy groceries for $100 a week which are worth family meals and snacks, including breakfast, lunch, and supper. These affordable family dinners are guaranteed to satisfy your family. Let’s explore how to feed a family of 4 for $100 a week menu with LiveCoupons.net right away!
$100 Walmart grocery list for a week for 4
An excellent place to get budget-friendly food is Walmart. Here is a $100 Walmart grocery list that you can consider when buying food for your family.
- Tomatoes – .$0.71
- Zucchini – $.76
- Bananas (2 Bunches) – $2.18
- 3 lb bag Apples – $3.29
- Brussel Sprouts – $2.24
- 2 lb Fresh Strawberries – $3.88
- 1 Pint Fresh Blueberries – $2.27
- Frozen Broccoli – $1.00
- Great Value Cheese Sticks – $2.84
- Chocolate Chip Granola Bars $4.77
- Macaroni and Cheese $1.00
- Veggie Straws – $1.98
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil- $9.86
- Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins – $4.98
- Unsalted Butter – $2.98
- Dozen Eggs – $.95
- Cream Cheese 2 Pack – $2.64
- Milk Chocolate Chips – $1.98
- Marketside Cheese Pizza – $5.64
- Ziti – $.82
- Ground Turkey – $3.98
- Bagels – $4.56
- Sliced Colby Cheese x 2 – $3.68
- Chicken Breasts $7.94
- 1 Gallon Milk – $2.69
- Peanut Butter $2.94
- 10 lbs All Purpose Flour – $2.24
Tax – 8.19
Total – $92.99
Even better, you can seize a Walmart promo code Reddit from Livecoupons.net to get Walmart free grocery delivery and Walmart free shipping with no order minimum. Creating a healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a budget has never been so easy!
eBay groceries for $100 a week for 4
$100 food budget a week can make eight dinners for a family of four, as well as some to spare. If you have to buy groceries for $100 a week, head to eBay’s groceries section and purchase now. Each meal was about $12 and around $3 per serve. Not a bad way to get $100 to go a long way.
What you should purchase:
- 1/2 pumpkin, fresh
- mixed frozen veggies
- peas, frozen
- chicken thigh filets – bulk pack
- beef sausages – bulk pack
- pasta
- rice
- grated cheese
- tinned tomatoes
- tinned black beans
- tinned lentils
- curry paste
- Greek yogurt
- silverbeet/spinach, fresh
- noodles
- cucumber, fresh
- avocados
- tinned chickpeas
- tinned butter beans
- carrots, fresh
- limes
- Onions
Please note that eBay 10% discount code is always available aiding you to save an extra 10% on your bill.
Amazon $100 a week grocery budget for 4
Amazon Fresh allows prime members to purchase food, daily necessities, and more. Shop for groceries on Amazon and compare prices on a variety of food, home, and other products. Are you ready to make a 7 day meal plan for family of 4? First, check out this grocery list for 100 dollars a week:
- Ground beef – 4.66
- Cheese – 7.77
- Yogurt – 5.47
- Granola – 2.44
- Bread – 2.94
- Carrots – 4.97
- Apples – 5.88
- Oats – 2.98
- Frozen Fruit – 4.98
- Macaroni pasta – 1.27
- Lasagna pasta – 2.18
- Rice – 2.68
- Chickpeas – 2.00
- Coconut milk – 1.18
- Canned pineapple – 3.36
- Sweet potato – 3.69
- Onion – 2.04
- Heavy cream – 2.07
- Milk – 4.07
- Peanut Butter – 4.77
- Shredded Coconut – 1.98
- Honey – 3.48
- Spinach – 3.97
- Eggs – 2.98
- Bananas – 1.96
- Tomato Paste – 0.55
- Diced (canned) Tomato (2) – 2.00
- Peppers – 3.98
- Minced Garlic – 3.48
- Flour – 4.26
Total: 100.04
This grocery list includes everything you’d need to recreate our week of meals and snacks. $100 a week grocery budget for 4 is not a challenge anymore if you follow our healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a budget.
Costco 7 day meal plan for family of 4 on $100
It’s simple to order things from CostcoGrocery! Visit Costco.com and select a category from the dropdown menu adjacent to the search box. Choose “Grocery” and do a search for the desired products.
Consider the below $100 grocery list for family of 4 on a week to stretch your budget this month:
- Dijon mustard $0.05
- Mayonnaise $0.08
- Worcestershire sauce $0.04
- Ketchup $0.08
- Salsa $0.11
- Pickled jalapeños $0.42
- Brown rice $0.14
- Olive oil $0.27
- Vinegar $0.05
- Maple syrup $0.12
- Brown sugar $0.01
- Dried herbs, spices, salt, pepper $0.05
- Bananas (8) $0.73
- Apples, organic (2 lbs., or about 5) $4.98
- Avocados (3) $3.75
- Green bell peppers, organic (3) $2.99
- Red onion (1 medium) $0.53
- Onion (1 medium) $0.43
- Garlic (1 bulb) $0.42
- Scallions (1 bunch) $0.99
- Celery, organic (1 bunch) $3.50
- Carrots (1-lb. bag) $0.98
- Sweet potatoes (4 medium) $1.61
- Romaine lettuce (3 medium heads) $2.09
- Baby spinach, organic (5-oz. box) $3.00
- Cilantro (1 bunch) $0.98
- Green cabbage (1 medium head) $1.59
- Oatmeal (18-oz. container) $2.99
- Whole-wheat bread (1 loaf) $4.29
- Whole-grain tortillas (1 package) $2.99
- Natural peanut butter (16-oz. jar) $3.29
- Lentils, brown (1-lb. bag) $0.99
- Canned black beans (4 14.5-oz. cans) $3.92
- Canned chickpeas (2 14.5-oz. cans) $1.96
- Canned green chiles (4-oz. can) $0.89
- Canned diced tomatoes (28-oz. can) $1.99
- Canned crushed tomatoes (14-oz. can) $1.19
- Canned tomatoes and chiles (10-oz. can) $1.29
- Tomato paste (6-oz. can) $0.89
- Tomato juice (32-oz. can) $2.09
- Canned wild salmon (6-oz. can) $4.49
- Bittersweet chocolate bar (2.5-oz. bar) $2.49
- Greek yogurt (32-oz. container) $5.49
- Sharp Cheddar cheese (8-oz. package) $2.79
- Almond milk (½ gallon) $3.29
- Eggs, organic (2 dozen) $8.18
- Heavy cream (½ pint) $1.89
- Beef stew meat (1½ lbs.) $10.49
- Blueberries (15-oz. container) $4.99
Total: $101.44
Food planning and preparation are crucial. You may save time and stay within a weekly budget (about $100) by planning out all the meals in advance. At this point, a grocery list for a family of 4 on a budget is of great importance.
To sum up
For a little bit more money than you’d spend at a restaurant, you can feed your family a week’s worth of wholesome meals with a little forethought and imagination. Make the most of your food budget without compromising on taste or variety by using this healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a budget as your model! Check out all of our other healthy supper and meal options above and enjoy savings.
