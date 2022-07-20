You’ve come to the correct place if your grocery expenses consistently exceed your budget. Here’s how you buy groceries for $100 a week which are worth family meals and snacks, including breakfast, lunch, and supper. These affordable family dinners are guaranteed to satisfy your family. Let’s explore how to feed a family of 4 for $100 a week menu with LiveCoupons.net right away!

$100 Walmart grocery list for a week for 4

An excellent place to get budget-friendly food is Walmart. Here is a $100 Walmart grocery list that you can consider when buying food for your family.

Tomatoes – .$0.71

Zucchini – $.76

Bananas (2 Bunches) – $2.18

3 lb bag Apples – $3.29

Brussel Sprouts – $2.24

2 lb Fresh Strawberries – $3.88

1 Pint Fresh Blueberries – $2.27

Frozen Broccoli – $1.00

Great Value Cheese Sticks – $2.84

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars $4.77

Macaroni and Cheese $1.00

Veggie Straws – $1.98

Extra Virgin Olive Oil- $9.86

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffins – $4.98

Unsalted Butter – $2.98

Dozen Eggs – $.95

Cream Cheese 2 Pack – $2.64

Milk Chocolate Chips – $1.98

Marketside Cheese Pizza – $5.64

Ziti – $.82

Ground Turkey – $3.98

Bagels – $4.56

Sliced Colby Cheese x 2 – $3.68

Chicken Breasts $7.94

1 Gallon Milk – $2.69

Peanut Butter $2.94

10 lbs All Purpose Flour – $2.24

Tax – 8.19

Total – $92.99

Even better, you can seize a Walmart promo code Reddit from Livecoupons.net to get Walmart free grocery delivery and Walmart free shipping with no order minimum. Creating a healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a budget has never been so easy!

eBay groceries for $100 a week for 4

$100 food budget a week can make eight dinners for a family of four, as well as some to spare. If you have to buy groceries for $100 a week, head to eBay’s groceries section and purchase now. Each meal was about $12 and around $3 per serve. Not a bad way to get $100 to go a long way.

What you should purchase:

1/2 pumpkin, fresh

mixed frozen veggies

peas, frozen

chicken thigh filets – bulk pack

beef sausages – bulk pack

pasta

rice

grated cheese

tinned tomatoes

tinned black beans

tinned lentils

curry paste

Greek yogurt

silverbeet/spinach, fresh

noodles

cucumber, fresh

avocados

tinned chickpeas

tinned butter beans

carrots, fresh

limes

Onions

Please note that eBay 10% discount code is always available aiding you to save an extra 10% on your bill.

Amazon $100 a week grocery budget for 4

Amazon Fresh allows prime members to purchase food, daily necessities, and more. Shop for groceries on Amazon and compare prices on a variety of food, home, and other products. Are you ready to make a 7 day meal plan for family of 4? First, check out this grocery list for 100 dollars a week:

Ground beef – 4.66

Cheese – 7.77

Yogurt – 5.47

Granola – 2.44

Bread – 2.94

Carrots – 4.97

Apples – 5.88

Oats – 2.98

Frozen Fruit – 4.98

Macaroni pasta – 1.27

Lasagna pasta – 2.18

Rice – 2.68

Chickpeas – 2.00

Coconut milk – 1.18

Canned pineapple – 3.36

Sweet potato – 3.69

Onion – 2.04

Heavy cream – 2.07

Milk – 4.07

Peanut Butter – 4.77

Shredded Coconut – 1.98

Honey – 3.48

Spinach – 3.97

Eggs – 2.98

Bananas – 1.96

Tomato Paste – 0.55

Diced (canned) Tomato (2) – 2.00

Peppers – 3.98

Minced Garlic – 3.48

Flour – 4.26

Total: 100.04

This grocery list includes everything you’d need to recreate our week of meals and snacks. $100 a week grocery budget for 4 is not a challenge anymore if you follow our healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a budget.

Costco 7 day meal plan for family of 4 on $100

It’s simple to order things from CostcoGrocery! Visit Costco.com and select a category from the dropdown menu adjacent to the search box. Choose “Grocery” and do a search for the desired products.

Consider the below $100 grocery list for family of 4 on a week to stretch your budget this month:

Dijon mustard $0.05

Mayonnaise $0.08

Worcestershire sauce $0.04

Ketchup $0.08

Salsa $0.11

Pickled jalapeños $0.42

Brown rice $0.14

Olive oil $0.27

Vinegar $0.05

Maple syrup $0.12

Brown sugar $0.01

Dried herbs, spices, salt, pepper $0.05

Bananas (8) $0.73

Apples, organic (2 lbs., or about 5) $4.98

Avocados (3) $3.75

Green bell peppers, organic (3) $2.99

Red onion (1 medium) $0.53

Onion (1 medium) $0.43

Garlic (1 bulb) $0.42

Scallions (1 bunch) $0.99

Celery, organic (1 bunch) $3.50

Carrots (1-lb. bag) $0.98

Sweet potatoes (4 medium) $1.61

Romaine lettuce (3 medium heads) $2.09

Baby spinach, organic (5-oz. box) $3.00

Cilantro (1 bunch) $0.98

Green cabbage (1 medium head) $1.59

Oatmeal (18-oz. container) $2.99

Whole-wheat bread (1 loaf) $4.29

Whole-grain tortillas (1 package) $2.99

Natural peanut butter (16-oz. jar) $3.29

Lentils, brown (1-lb. bag) $0.99

Canned black beans (4 14.5-oz. cans) $3.92

Canned chickpeas (2 14.5-oz. cans) $1.96

Canned green chiles (4-oz. can) $0.89

Canned diced tomatoes (28-oz. can) $1.99

Canned crushed tomatoes (14-oz. can) $1.19

Canned tomatoes and chiles (10-oz. can) $1.29

Tomato paste (6-oz. can) $0.89

Tomato juice (32-oz. can) $2.09

Canned wild salmon (6-oz. can) $4.49

Bittersweet chocolate bar (2.5-oz. bar) $2.49

Greek yogurt (32-oz. container) $5.49

Sharp Cheddar cheese (8-oz. package) $2.79

Almond milk (½ gallon) $3.29

Eggs, organic (2 dozen) $8.18

Heavy cream (½ pint) $1.89

Beef stew meat (1½ lbs.) $10.49

Blueberries (15-oz. container) $4.99

Total: $101.44

Food planning and preparation are crucial. You may save time and stay within a weekly budget (about $100) by planning out all the meals in advance. At this point, a grocery list for a family of 4 on a budget is of great importance.

To sum up

For a little bit more money than you’d spend at a restaurant, you can feed your family a week’s worth of wholesome meals with a little forethought and imagination. Make the most of your food budget without compromising on taste or variety by using this healthy meal plan for a family of 4 on a budget as your model! Check out all of our other healthy supper and meal options above and enjoy savings.