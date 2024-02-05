Finding the right image online is often time-consuming and tiring. You may spend minutes or even hours in search engines before getting something close to what you want. However, AI image generators provide you with a near-perfect image in seconds. By typing a detailed or even a vague prompt, an AI art generator will produce an image of what you are thinking instantly. The challenge in this case becomes deciding which AI image generator to use. Let’s explore the top 10 options you have and how each stands out.
- Image Creator from Microsoft Designer – Best AI Art Generator
The Image Creator AI by Microsoft Designer is an AI image generator powered by DALL-E 3. The AI art generators can be accessed via browser, Copilot, and mobile. It produces 4 images per prompt with high quality.
Pros
- Powered by DALL-E 3
- Produces results quickly
- Convenient to access
Cons
- In preview stage
- Need a Microsoft account
Case Study
When prompted, “a Shiba inu astronaut, digital art,” Image Creator AI generated the following images.
- Filmora – Best for Realistic Image and Video Editing
Filmora AI Image generator lets you turn your words into art, instantly generating an image in three resolutions. The text-to-image feature is useful when you want to transform creative concepts into stunning visual pictures. You only need to describe what you want to see and the AI image generator will bring your imaging to life. This allows you to overcome creator block and get the right images for various uses.
Pros
- Generates high-quality images for diverse uses
- Easy to use with no special skills needed
- Saves time by generating images quickly
- Convenient for video creators and can be used directly in video projects
- Easily accessible within the Filmora video editing software
Cons
- Limited control because users cannot direly control image style or composition
Case Study
Filmora generates realistic images that can be used directly on creative projects. The prompt below shows the images results of a group of friends with all the details reflected in the image.
- DALL-E 2 by OpenAI – Best for Original Images
DALL-E 2 is the most popular AI image generator, known for producing original and high-quality images The AI image generator is accessed via the OpenAI website and produces 4 images per credit. To generate your images, type in whatever prompt you like with as many details as possible to bring your vision to life.
Pros
- Produces fast results
- Images are not copyrighted
- Results are based on more accurate depictions
Cons
- Credits are often confusing
- No app available
Case study
When prompted to generate a set of 10 AI-generated variations of a self-portrait, DALL-E 2 produced the following results:
- DreamStudio by Stability AI – Best for Image Customization
DreamStudio is powered by Stability AI’s SDXL 1.0 and is accessed through its website. With every prompt, you get an image per 1.8 credits. As a text-to-image generator, Stable Diffusion can be downloaded at no cost although it requires some form of technical skill to fully operate it. The platform stands out for allowing customizations like negative prompts that delineate the specifics to avoid in the final image. You can also change the image ratio unlike most of the other AI art generators that automatically deliver 1:1.
Pros
- Open-source AI image generator
- Accepts specific instruction
- More entries for customization
Cons
- Need to create an account
- Paid credits
Case study
DreamStudiio generated high-quality AI-powered images from text. You can also switch out parts of images quickly and easily.
- Midjourney – Best for Highest Quality Images
Midjourney is accessible through Discord and generates four images per prompt. Attracting a cost of $10/month, this AI image generator is fun and easy to use when creating digital artwork. The image output is crystal clear and looks like an actual photo. With one of the products of Midjourney becoming an award-winning art, it is one of the best AI image generators to use.
Pros
- Produces very high-quality photo outputs
- No duds
- Offers access to the Discord community
Cons
- It can be confusing to set up
- Charged a monthly cost
Case study
Midjourney produces highly accurate and detailed images based on the prompt. The more specific the prompt is, the better the image rendition.
- Craiyon – Best no Frills
Crayon is a free AI image generator that produces six images per prompt. The tool is also referred to as DALL-E 2 mini although it has no affiliation with OpenAI or DALL-E 2. This is only based on the fact that it does everything that DALL-E 2 does but with less precise rendition. However, the free AI mage generator offers unlimited prompts and the ability to make any tweaks as desired.
Pros
- Free AI image generator
- Simple to use
- Unlimited access
Cons
- Inconsistent images
- Longer wait
Case study
Craiyon generates images that truly represent the prompt given, but the quality is relatively lower compared to other AI image generators.
- Dream by WOMBO – Best for Phone
The Dream app is powered by WOMBO AI’s machine learning algorithm and can be accessed on desktop and mobile. The tool produces only one image per prompt, but the quality is relatively high. You can also pick different design styles like comic, expressionism, realistic, fanatic, abstract, ink, and more.
Pros
- Ready to use mobile app
- Multiple templates
- Ability to remix your own images
Cons
- Charges a subscription for full access
- You get only one image per prompt
Case Study
When prompted to generate a “lightening tree,” Dream produced the following images:
- Generative AI by Getty Images – Best for Businesses
Powered by NVIDIA Picasso, Generative AI by Getty Images is a great tool for businesses. With each prompt generating 4 images, you can be sure of finding the right image. The AI image generator removes the risk of copyright infringement by generating images with content solely from the vast creative library of Getty Images with full indemnification for commercial use. The images generated come with Getty Images’ Standard royalty-free license, which assures users that their content is fair to use without risking legal repercussions.
Pros
- Contributor compensation program
- Commercially safe
- Personalized stock photos
Cons
- Not individual-friendly
- Not clear about pricing
Case Study
Generative AI produces commercial-level images that businesses can use for various purposes as seen in this collection.
- Fotor GoArt – Best for Generating NFT Art
Fotor GoArt is a great AI art generator for creating NFT art. The beginner-friendly tool turns your imagination into digital art within minutes. You can choose from over 100,000 templates for something suitable for your project. Once you have generated your masterpiece, you can export the NFT and start selling it on the marketplaces.
Pros
- Instantly generates NFTs from uploaded photos or images
- Easy to use and beginner-friendly
Cons
- Not a text-to-image generator, but an image-to-image generator
- Limited uses in image generation
- Free images come with a watermark
- Background removing capabilities
- One-click enhancement to improve the quality of output images
- Color splashing to highlight colors in your images
Case Study
Fotor GoArt will make your photo pop by adding some bold and striking colors to make it a masterpiece.
- LimeWire AI Studio- Best for Earning from Creations
LimeWire is a great AI image generator that allows users to monetize their content by leveraging AI. You can easily create images, and publish your art on the LimeWire platform. This would eventually earn a substantial 70% of the ad-generated revenue. You can also follow other users and browse through the feed to explore their creations.
Pros
- Effective image generator powered by multiple AI models
- Earns ad revenue from your creations
- Versatile and allows you to explore diverse creative possibilities
Cons
- Users have limited control over the generation process
- Image quality can vary greatly
Case Studies
LimeWire generates high-quality and revenue-worthy AI images as seen in this collection.
Conclusion and Recommendation
AI image generators save you time and effort when looking for an image. Choosing the right software based on your needs and preferences helps you generate the most relevant images. While each of the AI generators reviewed here is unique, Filmora stands out as a great tool for creators. The versatile AI image generator produces realistic images that you can use directly on your creative projects. Check out the official web page for software downloads and more information about the AI image generator.
