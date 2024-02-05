Finding the right image online is often time-consuming and tiring. You may spend minutes or even hours in search engines before getting something close to what you want. However, AI image generators provide you with a near-perfect image in seconds. By typing a detailed or even a vague prompt, an AI art generator will produce an image of what you are thinking instantly. The challenge in this case becomes deciding which AI image generator to use. Let’s explore the top 10 options you have and how each stands out.

Image Creator from Microsoft Designer – Best AI Art Generator

The Image Creator AI by Microsoft Designer is an AI image generator powered by DALL-E 3. The AI art generators can be accessed via browser, Copilot, and mobile. It produces 4 images per prompt with high quality.

Pros

Powered by DALL-E 3

Produces results quickly

Convenient to access

Cons

In preview stage

Need a Microsoft account

Case Study

When prompted, “a Shiba inu astronaut, digital art,” Image Creator AI generated the following images.

Filmora – Best for Realistic Image and Video Editing

Filmora AI Image generator lets you turn your words into art, instantly generating an image in three resolutions. The text-to-image feature is useful when you want to transform creative concepts into stunning visual pictures. You only need to describe what you want to see and the AI image generator will bring your imaging to life. This allows you to overcome creator block and get the right images for various uses.

Pros

Generates high-quality images for diverse uses

Easy to use with no special skills needed

Saves time by generating images quickly

Convenient for video creators and can be used directly in video projects

Easily accessible within the Filmora video editing software

Cons

Limited control because users cannot direly control image style or composition

Case Study

Filmora generates realistic images that can be used directly on creative projects. The prompt below shows the images results of a group of friends with all the details reflected in the image.

DALL-E 2 by OpenAI – Best for Original Images

DALL-E 2 is the most popular AI image generator, known for producing original and high-quality images The AI image generator is accessed via the OpenAI website and produces 4 images per credit. To generate your images, type in whatever prompt you like with as many details as possible to bring your vision to life.

Pros

Produces fast results

Images are not copyrighted

Results are based on more accurate depictions

Cons

Credits are often confusing

No app available

Case study

When prompted to generate a set of 10 AI-generated variations of a self-portrait, DALL-E 2 produced the following results:

DreamStudio by Stability AI – Best for Image Customization

DreamStudio is powered by Stability AI’s SDXL 1.0 and is accessed through its website. With every prompt, you get an image per 1.8 credits. As a text-to-image generator, Stable Diffusion can be downloaded at no cost although it requires some form of technical skill to fully operate it. The platform stands out for allowing customizations like negative prompts that delineate the specifics to avoid in the final image. You can also change the image ratio unlike most of the other AI art generators that automatically deliver 1:1.

Pros

Open-source AI image generator

Accepts specific instruction

More entries for customization

Cons

Need to create an account

Paid credits

Case study

DreamStudiio generated high-quality AI-powered images from text. You can also switch out parts of images quickly and easily.

Midjourney – Best for Highest Quality Images

Midjourney is accessible through Discord and generates four images per prompt. Attracting a cost of $10/month, this AI image generator is fun and easy to use when creating digital artwork. The image output is crystal clear and looks like an actual photo. With one of the products of Midjourney becoming an award-winning art, it is one of the best AI image generators to use.

Pros

Produces very high-quality photo outputs

No duds

Offers access to the Discord community

Cons

It can be confusing to set up

Charged a monthly cost

Case study

Midjourney produces highly accurate and detailed images based on the prompt. The more specific the prompt is, the better the image rendition.

Craiyon – Best no Frills

Crayon is a free AI image generator that produces six images per prompt. The tool is also referred to as DALL-E 2 mini although it has no affiliation with OpenAI or DALL-E 2. This is only based on the fact that it does everything that DALL-E 2 does but with less precise rendition. However, the free AI mage generator offers unlimited prompts and the ability to make any tweaks as desired.

Pros

Free AI image generator

Simple to use

Unlimited access

Cons

Inconsistent images

Longer wait

Case study

Craiyon generates images that truly represent the prompt given, but the quality is relatively lower compared to other AI image generators.

Dream by WOMBO – Best for Phone

The Dream app is powered by WOMBO AI’s machine learning algorithm and can be accessed on desktop and mobile. The tool produces only one image per prompt, but the quality is relatively high. You can also pick different design styles like comic, expressionism, realistic, fanatic, abstract, ink, and more.

Pros

Ready to use mobile app

Multiple templates

Ability to remix your own images

Cons

Charges a subscription for full access

You get only one image per prompt

Case Study

When prompted to generate a “lightening tree,” Dream produced the following images:

Generative AI by Getty Images – Best for Businesses

Powered by NVIDIA Picasso, Generative AI by Getty Images is a great tool for businesses. With each prompt generating 4 images, you can be sure of finding the right image. The AI image generator removes the risk of copyright infringement by generating images with content solely from the vast creative library of Getty Images with full indemnification for commercial use. The images generated come with Getty Images’ Standard royalty-free license, which assures users that their content is fair to use without risking legal repercussions.

Pros

Contributor compensation program

Commercially safe

Personalized stock photos

Cons

Not individual-friendly

Not clear about pricing

Case Study

Generative AI produces commercial-level images that businesses can use for various purposes as seen in this collection.

Fotor GoArt – Best for Generating NFT Art

Fotor GoArt is a great AI art generator for creating NFT art. The beginner-friendly tool turns your imagination into digital art within minutes. You can choose from over 100,000 templates for something suitable for your project. Once you have generated your masterpiece, you can export the NFT and start selling it on the marketplaces.

Pros

Instantly generates NFTs from uploaded photos or images

Easy to use and beginner-friendly

Cons

Not a text-to-image generator, but an image-to-image generator

Limited uses in image generation

Free images come with a watermark

Background removing capabilities

One-click enhancement to improve the quality of output images

Color splashing to highlight colors in your images

Case Study

Fotor GoArt will make your photo pop by adding some bold and striking colors to make it a masterpiece.

LimeWire AI Studio- Best for Earning from Creations

LimeWire is a great AI image generator that allows users to monetize their content by leveraging AI. You can easily create images, and publish your art on the LimeWire platform. This would eventually earn a substantial 70% of the ad-generated revenue. You can also follow other users and browse through the feed to explore their creations.

Pros

Effective image generator powered by multiple AI models

Earns ad revenue from your creations

Versatile and allows you to explore diverse creative possibilities

Cons

Users have limited control over the generation process

Image quality can vary greatly

Case Studies

LimeWire generates high-quality and revenue-worthy AI images as seen in this collection.

Conclusion and Recommendation

AI image generators save you time and effort when looking for an image. Choosing the right software based on your needs and preferences helps you generate the most relevant images. While each of the AI generators reviewed here is unique, Filmora stands out as a great tool for creators. The versatile AI image generator produces realistic images that you can use directly on your creative projects. Check out the official web page for software downloads and more information about the AI image generator.