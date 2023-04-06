Nepal, country of hills and mountains, is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the world. With 1,310 peaks over 6,000 meters, including 8 of the 10 highest mountains in the world, Nepal is a dream destination for mountain lovers and adventure seekers alike.

While most of the trekking routes in Nepal pass through river gorges, forests, and narrow valleys between the mountains, not all places provide the best views of the mountains. In fact, many trekkers spend days walking without catching a glimpse of the majestic peaks.

However, there are some viewpoints that provide the perfect spot to see the beautiful mountain views. These viewpoints are not only accessible but also offer stunning panoramic vistas of the surrounding mountains.

From these vantage points, visitors can take in the vastness of the Himalayan range and marvel at the beauty of nature.

Kala Patthar

Kala Patthar, meaning black rock, is a renowned viewpoint situated in the Khumbu region of Nepal. At an altitude of 5,555 meters (18,192 feet), it is a popular destination among trekkers and mountaineers visiting the area.

One of the main reasons for Kala Patthar’s popularity is the stunning view it provides of Mount Everest. While Everest is not visible from Everest Base Camp, Kala Patthar offers an unobstructed and accessible view of the world’s highest peak.

After completing the trek to Everest Base Camp, trekkers usually return to Gorakshep for an overnight stay. The following morning, they hike up to Kala Patthar to witness the stunning view of the Himalayan range.

Apart from Everest, Kala Patthar offers breathtaking views of other notable peaks like Nuptse, Pumori, Lingtren, Khumbutse, Amadablam, Kangtega, Thamserku, Lobuche East, Cholatse, and Taboche.

The panoramic view of the surrounding mountains, glaciers, and valleys makes Kala Patthar a must-visit destination for anyone trekking in the Everest region.

Poon Hill

Poon Hill is a popular view point for trekkers in the Annapurna Region, located at an altitude of 3,210 meters / 10,531 feet. It’s also conveniently close to Pokhara, a major tourist city in Nepal.

One of the main attractions of Poon Hill is the unobstructed sunrise over the Himalayas, which provides a stunning display of colors and light.

In addition to the sunrise, Poon Hill also offers panoramic views of the Annapurna range, including some of the most popular mountains in the region.

To reach Poon Hill, trekkers usually hike to the village of Ghorepani and then make an early morning ascent to the view point. The hike is relatively short but steep, and can be done as part of a multi-day trek in the area.

Some of the popular mountains seen from Poon Hill include Annapurna South, Dhaulagiri, Hiunchuli, Machhapuchhare, Tukuche, Manaslu, and Annapurna I.

These towering peaks provide a breathtaking backdrop for trekkers looking to experience the beauty of the Himalayas.

Hotel Everest View (Syangboche)

Hotel Everest View, situated at an altitude of 13000 feet, is the highest placed hotel in the world. It is a popular spot for an acclimatization hike during a stay in Namche Bazaar.

The hotel provides a spectacular panoramic view of the Himalayan range, including Mount Everest, Peak 38, Lhotse, Lhotse Shar, Amadablam, Nuptse, Thamserku, Kangtega, Kusum Kanguru, Kongde Ri, and Khumbila.

For those who have limited time and cannot trek to the hotel, they can take a helicopter flight from Kathmandu to Hotel Everest View.

This makes it an ideal destination for those who want to enjoy the stunning mountain scenery but do not have the time or physical ability for a long trek.

Muldai View Point

Muldai Viewpoint is a stunning viewpoint located in the Annapurna region of Nepal. Situated at an altitude of 3,637 meters/11,932 feet, it is a popular vantage point during the Khopra Danda trek.

Like Poon Hill, Muldai Viewpoint is known for its breathtaking views of the sunrise over the Himalayas. However, unlike Poon Hill, Muldai Viewpoint offers a more secluded and peaceful experience.

The trek to Muldai Viewpoint is more challenging compared to Poon Hill, but it is worth the effort for trekkers seeking a more authentic and adventurous experience.

The trail is less crowded, and the views from the top are breathtaking. From Muldai Viewpoint, trekkers can enjoy panoramic views of several majestic peaks such as Annapurna, Dhaulagiri, Lamjung, Fishtail, and Gangapurna.

Mardi Himal View Point

Mardi Himal View Point is a spectacular vantage point located in the Annapurna region of Nepal.

Situated at an altitude of 4,200 meters, Mardi Himal View Point offers trekkers a breathtaking panorama of Hiunchuli, Annapurna Range, Mardi Himal, Machhapuchhre, Tent Peak, and other stunning peaks.

The Mardi Himal trek is considered one of the best short treks in Nepal, and if you are fit and trek regularly, you can reach Mardi View Point in just two days from Pokhara.

Gokyo Ri

Gokyo Ri is a stunning view point situated in the Khumbu region of Nepal. Standing at an altitude of 5,360 meters/feet, it offers trekkers an incredible panoramic view of the Himalayas, including mountains such as Everest, Lhotse, Cholatse, Taboche, Makalu, Nuptse, Cho-Oyu, and Gychung Kang.

Besides, trekkers can also take in the breathtaking beauty of Gokyo Lake, Gokyo Valley, and the Ngozumpa glacier, which are equally captivating.

Gokyo Ri is an excellent alternative viewpoint for those who are not going to Everest Base Camp and Kala Patthar, providing trekkers with a unique and awe-inspiring experience in the Khumbu region of Nepal.

Pikey Peak

Pikey Peak, located at an altitude of 4065 meters/feet, is a popular destination for trekkers who want to explore off the beaten track in lower Solukhumbu.

It is known as Sir Edmund Hillary’s best vantage point and provides an incredible view of eight of Nepal’s Eight-thousanders from one place, including the majestic Mt Everest.

Other mountains visible from Pikey Peak include Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho-Oyu, Dhaulagiri I, Manaslu, Annapurna I, Numbur, and Karyolung.

While Pikey Peak was previously inaccessible to trekkers, road construction has made it more accessible, leading to an increase in the number of visitors.

Despite the increased accessibility, Pikey Peak still offers a more secluded and authentic trekking experience compared to more popular destinations like Everest Base Camp or Annapurna Circuit.

One of the most spectacular sights from Pikey Peak is the sunrise. The stunning view of the sun rising over the Himalayas is an unforgettable experience for trekkers.

Nagarkot

Nagarkot is a popular hill station located near Kathmandu, Nepal, at an altitude of 2175 meters. If you have a short time and want to experience the natural beauty of Nepal, then Nagarkot is the perfect place to visit.

It can be reached with just a 2-hour drive from Kathmandu. One of the main attractions of Nagarkot is its breathtaking view of the Himalayan Mountain range.

On a clear day, you can see Ganesh, Everest, Manaslu, Langtang, Jugal Himal, Annapurna Range, Surya Himal, Dorje Lakpa, Phurbi Chyachu, Gaurishankar, and Dhaulagiri.

Nagarkot is also famous for its stunning sunrise view, which is a sight to behold. The combination of the peaceful atmosphere, stunning mountain view, and fresh air makes Nagarkot a must-visit destination for anyone traveling to Nepal.