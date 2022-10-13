The popularity of the UK as a study-abroad destination has significantly jumped in the past few years. UK’s most popular master’s courses are business; law; architecture; computer science, economics, etc. The cost of studying a master’s program at UK university ranges between EUR 17,000 to EUR 40,000. However, international students can cover this tuition fee with the help of several scholarships and financial aid.

Here, we have shortlisted the top universities in UK for master’s. Let’s check it out.

Top UK Universities for Masters Programs

According to the QS University Rankings 2023, 17 universities in UK are a part of the top 100 universities. The top UK universities for masters are renowned for their quality education, excellent teaching faculties, state-of-the-art laboratories and relevant degree courses. Some of the best universities in UK are:

1. University of Cambridge

2. University of Oxford

3. Imperial College London

4. University College London

5. University of Edinburgh

6. University of Manchester

Check a detailed list of UK Universities for Masters offering various masters programs for international students.

1. University of Cambridge

Cambridge University is one of the top universities in UK, occupying the 2nd place in the QS University Rankings 2023 with 98.8 overall score. There are 6 distinct schools in the university, namely:

Arts & Humanities

Biological Sciences

Clinical Medicine

Humanities and Social Sciences

Physical Sciences and Technology

University Type Public QS University Rankings 2023 2 Popular Masters Programs MSc Robotics and ComputationMSc Information SecurityMSc Data ScienceMSc Business AnalyticsMaster of Business Administration Average Master’s Program Fees EUR 35,517 (INR 28 Lacs) per year approximately

2. University of Oxford

The University of Oxford is the oldest known university in the western world. With an overall score of 98.4, it is ranked 4th in the world by QS University Rankings 2023; The university offers master’s degrees in four academic branches:

Humanities

Medical sciences

Social sciences

Mathematical

Physical and life sciences

University Type Public QS University Rankings 2023 4 Popular Masters Programs MSc Advanced Computer ScienceExecutive MBAMaster of Engineering ScienceMSc Financial EconomicsMSc Law and FinanceMSc Advanced Computer Science Average Master’s Program Fees EUR 32,760 (INR 26 Lacs) per year approximately

3. Imperial College London

Imperial College London is one of the finest research-led education institutes in the UK, specialising in medicine, science, engineering and business studies. The master’s degree programs are interdisciplinary and practice-oriented. Students graduating with a master’s degree can conduct research in the college’s Data Science Institute, Centre for Hedge Fund Research and Institute of Global Health Innovation.

University Type Public QS University Rankings 2023 6 Popular Masters Programs MSc Business AnalyticsMSc ComputingMSc ManagementMSc FinanceMSc Artificial IntelligenceMSc Statistics (Data Science) Average Master’s Program Fees EUR 36,500 (INR 29 Lacs) per year approximately

4. University College London

UCL is a leading university for multidisciplinary master’s degree courses. With an overall score of 95, it has campuses in London (main), Australia and Qatar. Students can pursue nearly 600 PG courses and exchange programs from any of the 11 faculties, i.e. are:

Arts & humanities

Mathematical & physical sciences

Social & historical sciences

Engineering sciences

Life sciences

Brain sciences

Population health sciences

Architecture and planning

University Type Public QS University Rankings 2023 – Popular Masters Programs MBALLMDigital Engineering Management MScBiotech and Pharmaceutical Management MScBanking and Digital Finance MSc Average Master’s Program Fees EUR 28,500 (INR 22.7 Lacs) per year approximately

5. University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh is a research-based education institution with an overall score of 89.5, offering nearly 300 Master’s degree courses to international students. The university has 3 colleges, namely:

College of Arts, Humanities and Social Science

College of Science and Engineering

College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine

University Type Public QS University Rankings 2023 15 Popular Masters Programs LLMMSc in Accounting and FinanceMSc BioengineeringMSc Data ScienceMSc Artificial IntelligenceMSc Computer Science Average Master’s Program Fees EUR 23,100 (INR 18 Lacs) per year approximately

6. University of Manchester

A prestigious member of the Russell Group, the University of Manchester is a research-intensive university that offers more than 550 master’s degrees in science, humanities, engineering and business. Postgraduate students can conduct their research at the University of Manchester Research Institute (UMRI).

University Type Private QS University Rankings 2023 28 Popular Masters Programs MSc in Advanced Computer ScienceMSc in Data Science MSc in Business Analytics and Strategic ManagementMSc in Management and Information SystemsMSc in Aerospace EngineeringMSc in Artificial Intelligence Average Master’s Program Fees EUR 27,500 (INR 21.9 Lacs) per year approximately

After the US, the UK is the world’s second most sought-after study-abroad destination. Since the top universities in UK for master’s have a lower acceptance rate of 15% to 25%, international students willing to pursue a master’s in UK must start their preparation early. You can also connect with the best overseas education consultants for a seamless admission process.