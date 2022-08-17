If you worry about leaving your house unattended, going on holiday, or even going out to work every day for long periods at a time, then you should definitely consider upgrading the security of your home. Certain security techniques can totally deter burglars from even attempting to come near your property and are a great technique for catching them if they do try so! With these techniques, you’ll finally be able to leave your house in peace without the fear that it could get broken into and your possessions may be stolen. If this sounds familiar and home security is often something you worry about, then don’t worry, as today we count down the best tips for upgrading your home security and making you feel safe in your own home.

Get CCTV installed

You’ll want to know if the worst-case situation occurs and someone breaks into your house; you’ll want your neighbours to know, and you’ll definitely want the police to know. This purpose is served by alarm systems, which use sensors to identify intruders before emitting a loud, high-pitched sound to warn you of danger and entice your unwanted guest to depart. To catch burglars in the act, some systems even let you add useful features like CCTV cameras. If you go with this option, be sure they can capture high-resolution photographs that can aid law enforcement in apprehending the offender — blurry, pixelated images are useless. For professional CCTV installation, click here, as this is by far one of the best home security tips and will totally deter criminals from your home.

Store your valuables in a safe

External house security is essential and will deter the majority of burglaries. All of your most priceless possessions should be out of reach, nevertheless, in the unlikely event that a burglar manages to enter and exit before the police show there to apprehend them. The straightforward answer, a safe, gives you the assurance that whatever you value highly will stay undamaged. Making a safe bet is the best way to increase home security. Safes may cost anywhere from £30 to as much as £29,000, so do your homework before choosing one.

Don’t let it seem like you’re away on holiday

Plan beforehand if you’re going on vacation this year to hide the fact that your house is vacant. Making your home appear inhabited is the next best choice if you can’t persuade a friend or family member to house-sit. Prior to leaving, stop receiving any regular deliveries, such as milk or newspapers, and think twice before placing any online orders for items like clothing. However, you can’t always control when individuals will give you letters, which is why Royal Mail Keepsafe is a useful service. Because this service will store your mail for up to 100 days, you won’t need to be concerned about a thief assuming that your home is empty because there is a huge stack of mail outside. I guess I’ll just rob everyone. Even better if you have a neighbour who would pick up your mail for free (or in exchange for a modest gift). Since seeing a car in front of your house can make people feel uneasy, you might also ask them to park across your driveway as this can make burglars think twice about targeting your home. This is by far one of the best home security techniques you can try when you go on holiday.

Lock everything

This may seem basic when it comes to home security advice, and for good reason, but securing all of your most frequent entrance points should be the first item on your to-do list. Make sure your garage door, side gate, and front door are all secure and can resist an attempt to smash them open or the locks on them. According to the police in Britain, the front door is typically the point of entry for burglars, who either kick it down or force the latch. According to a 2017 MoneySupermarket poll, 74% of thieves enter houses in this method.

Get a video doorbell

Knocking on the door is a common technique used by thieves to see whether anyone is inside before entering. This is a huge one if you’re seeking home security advice from a professional thief. All 86 burglars questioned by Idaho-based TV station KTVB in 2017 who claimed to have done this responded affirmatively. You may communicate with anyone who is outside your door using a video doorbell, regardless of whether they are a friend or an enemy.