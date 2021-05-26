DSSSB (Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board) has released vacancies for the post of PGT, TGT, and PRT. The last date to apply for the DSSSB PGT and TGT exam was 20th March 2021. The DSSSB PGT 2021 exam is set to be held in May, June, and July. Thus, to prepare in the best manner, you must go through the following tips and tricks shared below for DSSSB TGT, PGT and PRT 2021 exam.

DSSSB 2021: Exam Pattern

Understanding the exam pattern is the key step towards your DSSSB 2021 preparation. To start with the DSSSB Exam preparation, you need to understand the mark distribution and time allocation.

Category Questions Marks Time DSSSB PRT 200 Part A (5 Sections carrying 20 marks each) Part B (100 marks) 200 120 minutes (online mode) DSSSB TGT 200 Part A (5 Sections carrying 20 marks each) Part B (100 marks) 200 DSSSB PGT 300 Part A (5 Sections carrying 20 marks each) Part B (200 marks) 300 180 minutes

DSSSB 2021 Exam: Underlying Strategy

To ace your DSSSB PRT Preparation, it is essential to follow the syllabus along with some preparation tips. We suggest leaving out questions in the exam that you are unsure of, as it involves negative marking for each wrong answer.

The DSSSB TGT Preparation is quite similar to the DSSSB PGT Preparation. You must cover all the important topics, stay updated on the current events, and take advantage of online resources. Moreover, you must prepare short notes to ensure a quick revision. You must buy standard textbooks and integrate them with online study notes.

How to prepare for DSSSB 2021 (Section-Wise Preparation Tips)

General English: This section is the most important for your DSSSB preparation. Candidates often overlook this section and end up losing marks. If you have an average knowledge of the English language, we recommend practicing the basics every day.

You must cover all topics related to verbs, tenses, adverbs, articles, idioms, and phrases.

Solve questions on subject-verb agreement, comprehension, error correction, fill in the blanks, unseen passages, sentence rearrangements, antonyms, and synonyms.

Work on your grammar and vocabulary.

Allot 1-2 hours daily to boost your English preparation.

Current Affairs: Candidates can easily cover this area. You must keep yourself updated with the news of the static and current affairs of the past 6 months.

Regularly watching the news, reading newspapers, and making notes for such news is the key here.



Learn about the latest books and their authors, five-year plans and budget, awards, recognition and honors, important days, national and international affairs, Indian geography, capitals, and their currencies.

Candidates are also required to stay updated on the latest developments in science, technology, sports, and political affairs.

You must also learn about the current schemes and appointments.

General Hindi: This section is easy to score as most students are well-acquainted with the Hindi language. Practicing and reading regularly will allow you to get a better grip on the subject.

Candidates must cover topics on samas/sandhi, muhavare, upsarg and pratyay, ras/chhand/alankaar.

Regularly practice synonyms, antonyms, grammar, Idioms, and phrases.

You must also work out comprehension passages regularly to improve your vocabulary.

Reasoning Aptitude: This section often seems easy to students but they fail to secure a good score here. Developing a habit of regularly revising and practicing will boost your skills.

You must solve questions on arithmetic number series, letter and symbol series, arithmetical reasoning, analogies, logical reasoning, coding, and decoding. Candidates are also required to work out questions on visual memory, nonverbal series, relationship concepts, verbal classification, blood relation, similarities, and dissimilarities.



Here, practice is the key. Allot 2-3 hours each day to focus on this part.

General Awareness: Candidates will be tested on their general awareness of the society and environment. This section will test your knowledge of all the current events. This section will also include questions relating to polity, history, sports, constitution, geography, arts and culture, economics, scientific research, everyday science, national and international institutions.



Stay updated on all current events and mug up the latest developments.

Arithmetical & Numerical Ability: This section will test your mathematical knowledge.

You must solve problems on decimals, simplification, fractions, data interpretation, L.C.M, H.C.F., Percentage, Ratio & Proportion, Average.

Practice querying on simple interest, compound interest, mensuration, discount, time & distance, graphs, time & work, etc.

Here, practice is the key. Regularly working out past year’s paper will build your speed and accuracy.

Teaching Methodology: You can easily score in this section. You must chart out a schedule to cover all important topics thoroughly.

Candidates must focus on topics like all teaching ability, aptitude and development of a student, child-centered education, progressive education, methods, and theories.

Candidates must also work out questions on Development Teacher Education India , Reports and Tests, Inclusive Education, Responsibilities & Duties of Teacher, Responsibility towards Societies, Learning & Pedagogy.

How to prepare for the DSSSB Exam: Key Takeaways

Start Early: The DSSSB preparation must be integrated with the right amount of revision. Complete each subject and solve the past years’ papers to assess your preparation. Understand the nature and pattern of the questions asked to prepare better.

Follow Syllabus: To score well in the DSSSB 2021 exam you need to cover the entire syllabus. You can find the chapter weightage by referring to the previous year’s papers.

Short Notes and Revision: If you want to ease your revision process, then making short notes is the key. You can note down only the important points in the form of bullet points, diagrams, or flow charts. You must also solve all numerical sums from the previous years’ question papers to improve your efficiency. Regularly practicing and deciding will allow you to retain the concepts for a longer time.

Integration of textbooks with online tools: The success of candidates in the DSSSB exam depends on the study materials to a great extent. Integrate DSSSB Preparation Online with the right textbooks to broaden your knowledge base. Use reliable online notes, revision capsules, and explainer videos. You can also gain access to online tools like mock tests, puzzles, and quizzes to ace your preparation.

Cracking a competitive exam is never easy! It takes a lot of hard work, patience, practice, and dedication to successfully clear such exams. The syllabus of DSSSB is quite vast and requires daily practice. Keep believing in yourself and work hard. All the best!