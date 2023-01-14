It would be presumptuous of me to suggest that I am some kind of tea connoisseur. But I do know a fair bit about what the act of drinking tea is and what kind of community that particular act can build. Building the type of fellowship that gathers regularly and exchange tokens of appreciation and affection, some even could come in the form of tea gifts. While I am not versed in the history of tea gatherings, particularly those that shade on the side of social events, I am very aware of the amazing history of this versatile and refreshing drink.

Let me give a quick backdrop of the events that led up to – what I like to call – the revelation that brought tea to the world. The Yunnan Province, in China, is widely acknowledged as the birthplace of tea. Chin, located in between the mountains of Sichuan and Yunnan. That was where, it is said, that Emperor Shen Nung discovered tea when leaves from a wild tree blew into his pot of boiling water. He was immediately interested in the pleasant scent of the result, and drank some. And violà! Now the world has tea. Being the brilliant man that he clearly was, Emperor Shen Nung named the brew “ch’a”, the Chinese character meaning to check or investigate. Continuing on what became tradition, The Shang Dynasty (1600 – 1046 B.C), the Pu People of Yunnan paid respect to their emperors through growing and presenting the best cultivated tea.

During the years of (206 – 220 A.D) the Han dynasty, the drink became immensely popular, so much so that within tombs from that era – several canisters of tea were found. Also during this Han dynasty time period, a Han Dynasty Emperor ruled that when referring to tea, a special written character must be used showing wooden branches, grass, and a man between the two. This written character was also pronounced “ch’a” and symbolized the way tea brought humankind into balance with nature for Chinese culture. The popularity of tea in China continued to grow rapidly from the 4th through the 8th century so much so that the Chinese empire tightly controlled the preparation and cultivation of the crop. One significant change in the way tea was regarded came when it was no longer merely used for its medicinal properties, but it became valued for everyday pleasure and refreshment. Fast forward a few centuries and now, tea is the second most popular drink in the world, behind water, it can now be consumed in many forms and no matter what a person’s mood was before and where they wanted it to be after savoring a sip. A significant amount of people use tea to get themselves into a relaxed state by calming whatever nervous energy they might be experiencing. There is no right or wrong type of tea to achieve this goal as different teas bring out different reactions from the individual drinking. However, there is a consensus on the best teas to induce calm and relaxed behavior. What follows are only a few of the selections.

Calming Teas

Tulsi – This tea is derived from the basil herb and is considered sacred in India for its medicinal, healing properties. Tulsi tea facilitates healthy liver function, reduces cell and tissue damage from radiation sources and relieves inflammation from arthritis. Tulsi tea also helps maintain beautiful, healthy skin.

Green – Made from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant, green tea is known to be one of the healthiest drinks globally. Green tea, in addition to keeping the drinker calm, is also revered for its effect on the heart, blood sugar and aids in weight loss among other things.

Catnip – Also known as nepeta cataria, catnip got its name because of the unusually intense attraction about two-thirds of cats have toward it. Catnip is also known for its positive effects on humans when ingested in tea form. Known to calm nervousness and nervous disorders, catnip tea also helps with coughs, asthma, gas, and diarrhea – in extreme cases.

Purple Passionflower – this tea is said to be able to calm a person’s mind. It does this by boosting the level of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. Purple passionflower also helps people manage mild sleep irregularities.

Teas for Relaxation

Chamomile – Uses one of the best herbs for relaxation as its base. Known to cause a sedating effect, most people prepare the tea just before trying to rest. Chamomile tea is thought to have anti-estrogenic effects. It also helps to promote bone density and also relieve some of the symptoms of the common cold.

French Lavender – Native to the Mediterranean region, this plant is often found as an ingredient mixed into other tea blends but is potent enough to be used on its own without any additional flavors involved. French lavender tea relaxes the body, balancing the immune system, supports the digestive system and improves the body’s respiratory health with its uniquely powerful aroma.

Lemon Balm – A plant with origins from the mint family, lemon balm has the reputation of making quite the relaxing blend. Quite amazingly, lemon balm tea minimizes symptoms of the herpes simplex virus; the tannins and polyphenols present in lemon balm have been found to be particularly effective in treating cold sores associated with the disease.