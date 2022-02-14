There are plenty of apps to trade stocks nowadays. However, not all of them can be called the best for buying and selling assets. Top applications for trading have some important features that make them as attractive as they are. Below you will find some examples of this software with a brief description of those features.

Top Stock Trading Apps

The list of the best stock trading apps for the United Kingdom region includes:

1. Interactive Brokers. This brokerage firm is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Thus, you can be sure that your right is protected by the local watchdog. To start trading with this company, you can invest any amount (the brokerage firm does not set any minimum limitations). The app itself offers a lot of excellent features, including market research tools, various types of orders, stop losses and take profits, etc.

2. eToro. This company is famous for providing one of the leading copytrading services. eToro allows you to start with as low as $10. You can benefit from following the most successful traders on this platform. Additionally, eToro app is an excellent way to trade on your own, using various research tools.

3. IG. This is another UK regulated forex broker offering a well-designed trading app. The maximum leverage is 1:50 (which is set by the FCA). You don’t need to invest a lot of money to start with. IG offers many ways to analyze quotes.

4. TradeStation. This app is designed for professional traders. To start using it, you need to invest at least $500. If you pick this one, you will be able to both invest and buy CFDs for stocks.

How to Find the Best Software

Our experts have put together some key criteria that you can use to find the best app that you can see below:

1. License. All best stock trading app UK should be regulated by the local FCA authority.

2. Flexible minimum deposit.

3. Additional analysis features. Best apps for trading stocks should be equipped with a bunch of technical indicators and graphic tools.

4. Research and education features. If you are new to trading, you can easily start after completing training programs, offered by those brokerage firms.

Final Words

Top apps to trade stocks allow you to work with both direct stock purchases and CFDs for shares. The best applications allow you to deeply analyze the markets and make reasonable market decisions.