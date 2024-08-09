Chicken wings are finger-licking good food to serve on the table. Some people consider it best served with side dishes. However, not all side dishes are best paired with chicken wings. The best chicken wings sides make a finger-licking recipe served on the table. There is always a secret recipe to make chicken wings best served. It is the side dishes prepared for it.

Although chicken wings are already tasty, they become more delicious when paired with a dish that compliments the savor.

Side dish for chicken wings

Do you wonder what to serve with the finger-licking chicken wings? The collection of the best dishes for chicken wings has everything, from hot dishes to dipping sauce and salads. You can make those juicy chicken wings to a full meal with the best side dish served on the table.

Hot side dishes

Now is the right time to stop asking the best to serve with chicken wings. Start to get impressed with minimal efforts followed by delicious side dishes that help turn chicken wings into a whole meal. If you love chicken wings, this is the perfect content for you. It helps level up your chicken wings experience with the top hot side dishes.

Instant pot cabbage

A simple side dish for chicken wings is an instant pot cabbage. The preparation of this side dish takes only 30 minutes. You can add garlic powder to the cabbage in a pressure cooker. Let it cook, and serve it with the chicken wings to complete the meal.

Crockpot fresh green beans

A crockpot of fresh green beans completes the side dish recipe with bacon. The delicious flavor of the bacon takes the fresh green beans to the next level.

Mashed potatoes with cheese

Who says mashed potatoes are enough? Potatoes can be a comfort food, but adding cheese makes the recipe different. It creates a creamy texture and flavor, creating cheesy goodness to the classic mashed potato.

Breakfast potatoes

The dish is a perfect substitute for fries; not deep-fried and without extra calories. It is also ready in under 30 minutes and only needs less than ten ingredients. So, it is very easy to prepare and affordable. There is no need to complicate things to cook a good potato side dish. Breakfast potatoes can be enough to pair with your chicken wings, a complete meal they said.

Corn on the cob

Corn on the cob wrapped in foil with cajun garlic butter, can you imagine how special the side dish is? Also, the corn on the cob side dish only takes 15 minutes to prepare. Thus, it is perfect for an empty stomach. If you are hungry but want to have corn and chicken wings, this is a perfect side dish combination.

Smoked mac and cheese

Who refuses mac and cheese? It is a very popular home food to enjoy the smoky goodness with crispy chicken wings. Many are confused about how this combo makes a complete meal. When you try to analyze how mac and cheese is paired with chicken wings, do you think it starves your stomach? Indeed, no.

Smoked BBQ baked beans

Smoked BBQ baked beans are a good side dish but added with ground beef and bacon. It is truly a complete meal for the family. When looking for the classic side dishes for the chicken wings, you can create an interesting twist. The smoky flavor of ground beef and bacon creates a flavor you will imagine. The combo of chicken wings and smoked BBQ baked beans fills a hungry stomach.

There are side dishes to be paired with chicken wings to choose from. But, it always depends on which flavor you consider a bon appetite.