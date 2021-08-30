Gran Canaria is a great place to get to know and spend some very pleasant days or seasons, with a first class tourist infrastructure and a range of options for all tastes and interests.

It has a series of resorts, equipped with excellent services and a variety of entertainment and relaxation activities, capable of satisfying even the most demanding tastes.

Among the best resorts on the island of Gran Canaria we have:

1. Lopesan Baobab Resort

This fabulous resort belongs to the Lopesan hotel group and has all the services to make your stay the best experience on the island.

Located in Meloneras in the south of Gran Canaria, very close to Maspalomas beach, it is a tourist complex of the highest level whose decorative style is African, it has beautiful facilities surrounded by gardens.

Its rooms are very comfortable as well as elegant, including air conditioning, safe, wi fi service, toiletries in the bathroom. In addition, it has excellent restaurants with a variety of choices, poolside bars and cafeteria.

It is worth noting that the resort offers nine swimming pools, fitness centre, and even has a babysitting service and kids club for children’s entertainment.

2. Radisson Blu Resort Gran Canaria

This resort is located in Arguineguín, 30 minutes from Gran Canaria airport, 50 metres from Patalavaca and Aquamarina beaches.

Its rooms are spacious with a large balcony with beautiful sea views, are decorated in a modern style, have air conditioning, Wifi, satellite TV. In the case of the suites, they also include a Nespresso coffee machine, oven and microwave.

There are 2 swimming pools for adults and 2 for children. It also has a spa that offers a series of aesthetic and relaxation treatments. It also includes a gym among other sport alternatives.

With regard to its restaurants, it offers a variety of alternatives in local and international cuisine. On the other hand, it has a bar next to the swimming pool and another one that offers a beautiful view of the sea.

3. Lopesan Villa del Conde Resort & Thalasso

Another spectacular resort of the Lopesan group, located on Meloneras beach, eight hundred metres from the Maspalomas Dunes.

It is a large resort that includes a spa, beautiful and comfortable rooms with an incredible view of the sea, a huge swimming pool, gardens, restaurants and bars.

In its rooms you will find elegant decorations with air conditioning, extremely comfortable beds, satellite TV, Wifi, minibar, balcony or terrace.

It offers five restaurants, with different styles such as Mediterranean, Italian, buffet. It has 6 bars.

Its spa offers a wide variety of treatments, with sauna, Turkish baths, hydrothermal circuit, flotation pool, and much more.

4. Rainbow Golf Bungalows, Gay Men-only

It is a Gay Men-only resort, located in Maspalomas, and offers all the comforts and privacy to its guests.

It has a swimming pool, whirlpool bath, bar where you can even have breakfast in the mornings, a small supermarket, free WiFi zone, car rental service, massages, laundry and infrared sauna. It is also very close to the famous and lively Yumbo Centrum shopping centre.

The bungalows are decorated in a modern style and have a comfortable terrace. They also have a kitchenette equipped with the necessary appliances, living room with satellite TV, Wi-Fi, bathroom with shower and toiletries included.

It is important to note that guests are welcomed with a bottle of champagne.

5. Salobre Hotel Resort & Serenity

The Salobre Hotel Resort & Serenity is located on the Salobre golf course, just seven kilometres from Playa del Inglés. And thirty-one kilometres from Gran Canaria airport. It is very close to Maspalomas, just 15 minutes away by car.

Its rooms are very comfortable and include a terrace with beautiful mountain views, private bathroom with bathtub and toiletries, satellite TV, Wifi, and safety service.

It has an impressive seven amazing swimming pools and offers three restaurants with a variety of local and international dishes. It also includes three well-appointed bars.

There is also a lovely spa, which offers a variety of body and facial treatments. It even has a gym, and in its facilities you can practice all kinds of sports activities such as cycling, yoga, among others.

It is worth mentioning that a free shuttle service is offered to Meloneras beach, where you can enjoy its various services and areas with swimming pool, changing rooms, among others.

There are many great resorts in Gran Canaria, but without a doubt, the above mentioned stand out for their beauty, infrastructure, services and endless attractions. What are you waiting for to book a room in your favourite resort?