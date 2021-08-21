Gaming has become a mainstream platform. More than playing games, people love to watch gaming. Here come the gamer who love to create beautiful gaming videos for YouTube. As it is also a source of income for many gamer. They use an online video editor to edit the videos for audiences.

Beginners are always in search of good gaming video. Gamer upload gaming videos to create excitement and interest among the players. It gives them the satisfaction to watch these games online. Also, over the years, they have used their knowledge and experience to edit gaming videos and share on social media platforms.

Video editing is not tough. It would help if you had little knowledge and talent to use the tool to edit the video. Once you start practicing the video editing tool, you will become a master of it. You do not have to be a degree holder to learn to edit. Here are some friendly editing tools that you can use to edit the gaming video:

1. Vimeo

If you are a passionate gamer who wants to give your gaming videos a professional touch, you can use this tool. The professional templates are the best thing about the tool. Use them in your video and make the video amazing. The professional editing features make the final video awesome. You can show the video as a reference to any gaming company for your next brand collaboration.

2. Apple iMovie

You can use this tool for gaming video because it is an Apple product, and you get seamless support from Apple. The green screen feature is the most talked about feature that creates a good effect in the gaming video. Other than this feature, you can use audio integration that makes the video amazing.

3. Lumen5

For gamers, it is the best editing tool where features are incredible. If you do not have the technical knowledge to edit videos, then don’t worry. It is one such editing tool that helps you smoothly edit the video. You do not have to waste time editing videos and learning technical stuff. The editing tool is a great support that helps gamers to use and edit an incredible video.

4. InVideo

It is the gamers’ topmost favorite editing tool. Why? It has many preloaded templates that gamers can use for editing their videos. Though, one can customize it as per the preference. You can change color, font color, style, and size as per your need.

There is nothing wrong beginning with the basic version of this video editor. Taking the paid version helps you use many features that are not available in the free version. You can add voice-over after you cut, trim, and split the unwanted clips. To give a smooth look to your video, you can add transitions that make the video amazing. InVideo has a big list of the audio library from which you can choose the best audio that goes well with the gaming video.

5. NeroVideo

It is a supreme video editing tool that helps gamers to edit the tool in a great way. You can edit high-quality video without giving much into it. The software is easy to use. It edits the footage in a great way. The user interface of the tool is easy. You can easily navigate to each tool.

6. FilmoraGo

It is a paid version editing tool that has unique features if you want to edit gaming videos. There is no looking back if you’re going to use this editing tool. The tool has many features that you can easily use to edit the videos. You can even experiment with features to bring in certain new elements in the video.

7. Corel VideoStudio

It has a fantastic feature of motion tracking that makes your video ultra-professional. It is the best tool for gamers. Both beginners and pro gamers can use this tool to make the video editing journey smooth. You can make a huge difference in your video editing skill as a gamer. It gives you the freedom to use many features in the paid version.

8. Pinnacle Studio

This editing tool is known for its speed. It is a perfect editing tool for gamers. The features are user-friendly. You can use this tool to edit the video in your style. Once you become a master in the editing tool, then you can experiment with advanced editing. Voice over with gaming video sounds fantastic. Run through your script as per the video clips to create an overall amazing video for gaming.

Why do People Love to Watch Gaming videos?

Pandemic has taken down our social lives. Therefore, these gaming videos are fun to watch. It is a kind of escape from the harsh reality of life. While watching the gaming video, they want to enjoy and forget everything else.

They love to watch gaming videos because they want to learn a new skill. They may write an engaging script for gaming videos or wish to edit gaming videos. In a way, they want to be a part of gaming video.

People watch gaming videos to be a part of the gaming community. It gives them the power to be a part of the community, share feedback, and suggestions in the community. All-in-all they want to be a part of the gaming community.

Conclusion

If you love to watch gaming videos or desire to upload gaming videos online, then you have to know the above editing tools. Study this tool nicely, practice with small videos and then edit long-format gaming videos. It is an engaging activity that can turn into monetary income as well.

If you become the master of gaming video, then you can become a gaming video maker and work for gaming companies. It is a fantastic way to start your career to turn your passion into an incredible profession. Once you remain consistent in making videos, you will notice brands and want to collaborate with you. IT gives you social recognition that is entirely based on your passion and love for gaming videos.