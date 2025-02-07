In CS2, knives are among the rarest things you may find.

Knives are notoriously hard to get by in CS2. The chance of getting a knife is only 0.26%, which is very low.

Knives of all shapes and sizes are at your fingertips on the Hellcase; just pick any case that catches your eye.

Selecting a knife-only case ensures that you will receive a knife. You won’t lose your balance while trying to get a knife from a generic case in CS2, either.

Gamma Knives CS2 Case

Gamma Knives, the most stunning item on our list, is a golden beauty. It exemplifies beauty and opulence, as you can see for yourself. Inside the knife case, you’ll discover genuine treasures—that’s why it’s painted gold.

This set includes all of the top-tier and most costly knives available in CS2. Perhaps Butterfly Knife | Gamma Doppler is more to your liking. With these, along with a plethora of other exquisite and uncommon skins, you may locate some very priceless collectibles. There are other similar items in the case, and the price of only one M9 Bayonet | Lore is more than $3,000.

Case contains: 25 knives.

Item shards: No.

Shiny Knives CS2 Case

The following knife case is a piece of art with perfectly matched colors. Fantastical purples and savage oranges create a stunning color mix.

The Shiny Knives set is visually stunning, and it also has some of the game’s most exquisite loots. It has a colorful version of every knife in the game. This case is perfect for you if you have a certain vision in mind for your dream knife: one that is brightly colored, shiny when exposed to light, and has an extremely uncommon design.

It comes with 47 distinct knives, all colorful in their own way. Talon Knife | Fade, Karambit | Marble Fade, M9 Bayonet | Marble Fade, Butterfly Knife | Case Hardened, and many more knives are available.

Case contains: 47 knives.

Item shards: Yes.

Premium Knives CS2 Case

Premium Knives is a classic knife case. Although it may lack in outward appeal, it offers a high-quality set of knives. The 42 knives included in the case are as uncommon as they are valuable, and they include the following: M9 Bayonet | Autotronic, Karambit | Autotronic, Butterfly Knife | Damascus Steel, and many more.

Because of the certainty with which we can label these blades premium, the case has a plain and uncomplicated name. Whatever knife you wind up with, pay close attention to this case if you’re still unsure. It’s certain to be a high-quality blade that you’ll love to use.

Case contains: 42 knives.

Item shards: Yes.

Panda Knife CS2 Case

Panda Knife case is the most adorable one we provide on Hellcase. It comes with 38 exceptional knives chosen just for this case, has a catchy name, and looks terrific. They all resemble pandas in their cute and lovely appearance.

Bayonet Doppler, Shadow Daggers on Tiger Tooth, Flip Knife on Doppler, and Karambit on Ultraviolet. Of the 38 skins included here, these are only a handful.

Case contains: 38 knives.

Item shards: Yes.

New Knives CS2 Case

Finally, we have New Knives, a top-notch knife case that offers the best price of the bunch. There are knife sets that cost ten times as much as the case alone, such as the Stiletto Knife | Crimson Web (about $1400) or the Talon Knife | Slaughter (around $1200), which is a record low for knife sets. Even more knives of this kind are contained within the case.

There are 77 knives in all, which is a lot for the asking price, and the case also has bits of additional rare knives.

Case contains 77 knives.

Item shards: Yes.

How to Open Knife Cases at Hellcase?

The first step, of course, is to select the ideal case. If you want to know more about a certain skin, all you have to do is visit the Items Wiki (top right corner of the site), search for skins by name, and then view the page containing that skin’s details.

You may find all the details on the skin here, including, most crucially, the cases that include it. We will explore the best CS2 knife cases on Hellcase. You might find something interesting.

Many cases include both knives and item fragments. When you open certain cases, you can find a rare skin fragment. When you open a case, you can find a knife plus a fragment of an even rarer knife within. Once you’ve gathered four shards, you may use them to make a whole skin.

If there are item shards in the case, you can view them in the main list of case rewards. If you have gotten these components before, you can see them in your profile under the SHARDS section.

Conclusion

We discussed the top knife cases featured on Hellcase. Some of these examples are really rare; some have broken records, and others include just skins of a certain color. What kind of cases are you interested in finding next?