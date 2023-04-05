Prostate cancer remains a severe problem in modern medicine. However, reputable oncology hospitals demonstrate encouraging treatment statistics for early detection. A significant part of patients successfully overcome the 5-year survival rate without relapses. In addition, oncologists can significantly improve the quality of life in the advanced stages.

On the AiroMedical platform, we have selected the best hospitals in Europe and the US to treat prostate cancer. In addition, the collected database allows us to promptly provide patients with the necessary assistance, even in the most challenging situations.

Criteria for selecting the best hospitals for prostate cancer

Choosing a clinic is an important and complicated step. Independent search and study of information will take much time and effort. In this situation, it is better to seek professional help. The hospital’s choice should be made quickly because the disease progresses rapidly, and the bill lasts days.

What to pay attention to:

Scientific research. It is helpful to clarify whether the hospital is conducting clinical trials of new medical procedures and drugs that have yet to be approved and whether it cooperates with other research institutes.

Availability of highly qualified doctors. Extensive experience in the fight against prostate cancer allows them to achieve outstanding patient treatment results.

Extensive diagnostic capabilities. Most hospitals are equipped with the latest diagnostic equipment. Accurate, informative instrumental and laboratory tests are carried out here. Qualitative cancer diagnosis and the degree of its spread is the key to subsequent quality treatment.

Treatment tolerability. Patients do not always tolerate cancer therapy. After surgery, a long recovery is needed. In addition, radiation and chemotherapy are often accompanied by severe side effects. In the best hospitals, doctors worry not only about the result of treatment but also about its tolerability and safety.

The policy of the cancer center regarding insurance in case of a doctor's error and whether the contract for treatment implies payment of compensation.

Patient reviews. Opinions about the clinic and specialists can be obtained on special forums and blogs directly from former patients who have already been treated.

Top hospitals for prostate cancer in the United States

At the range-topping list of hospitals in the US, the most advanced in the treatment of prostate cancer:

Benefits of medical treatment in the US

Treatment in the US is:

Opportunities to find hope for a cure for many patients who could not be helped in their countries.

State policy focused on research and development.

Extensive technical base in hospitals in the US for diagnostics and a diverse range of medical services.

Top hospitals for prostate cancer in Europe

List of hospitals in Europe where you are guaranteed to receive adequate treatment for prostate cancer:

Helios Hospital Berlin-Buch, Germany

Marien Hospital Marl, Germany

St. Zdislavy Hospital Velke Mezirici, Czechia

University Hospital Vienna (AKH), Austria

Kardiolita Hospital Vilnius, Lithuania

Benefits of medical treatment in Europe

Components of successful prostate cancer treatment in Europe:

Modern diagnostic methods allow the detection of tumors and their type at the earliest stages.

Effective surgical techniques with minimal impact on adjacent tissues and organs.

An acceptable ratio of price and quality of services provided. The complexity of medical care and the resulting result more than cover the money spent, which cannot be compared with the chance of a healthy life.

Top hospitals for prostate cancer in Poland

Top list of hospitals in Poland, most reputable for prostate cancer:

CLINIC HIFU Prostate Cancer Treatment Center Warsaw

Carolina Medical Center Warsaw

Medicover Hospital Warsaw

University Hospital Krakow

KCM Clinic Wroclaw

Benefits of medical treatment in Poland

Advantages of treatment in Poland:

Experienced medical staff with an international level of training.

Modern treatment technologies and innovative equipment.

Economic attractiveness of clinics in Poland, high level of service, comfortable accommodation.

Top hospitals for prostate cancer in Italy

The most successful list of hospitals:

European Institute of Oncology Milan

University Hospital San Raffaele Milan IRCCS

Integrated University Hospital Verona

Civil Hospitals of Brescia ASST

University Hospital Parma

Benefits of medical treatment in Italy

The attractiveness of prostate cancer treatment in Italy:

The opportunity to be treated by world-renowned doctors.

Development of an individual treatment protocol.

Use of the latest models of medical and diagnostic equipment.

The effectiveness of treating cancer pathologies is one of the best in the world.

Top hospitals for prostate cancer in Germany

You will be surrounded by care and attention in hospitals:

Urological Clinic Munich-Planegg

University Hospital Charite Berlin

University Hospital Saarland Homburg

University Hospital Heidelberg

University Hospital Frankfurt am Main of Goethe-University

Benefits of medical treatment in Germany

Benefits of prostate cancer treatment in Germany:

A large amount of public investment in cancer research resulted in new clinics opening and improved equipment being invented.

The level of medical care is in the first place, so the chances of a cure among the world’s leading countries are the most here.

High skills of German doctors. The government has very high requirements for the professional training of medical workers. Most practitioners are required to undergo certification and refresher courses annually.

Best prostate cancer doctors worldwide

On the AiroMedical platform, you can find many specialists known far beyond Europe. Among the leading doctors:

Prof. Dr. med. Stefan Dresel

Dr. Pawel Salwa. Ph.D.

Prof. Dr. med. Mark Schrader

Prof. Dr. med. Georgios Hatzichristodoulou

Dr. Michal Ogrodnik

Prof. habil. Dr. Balys Dainys

Prof. Dr. med. Jurgen Gschwend

Best treatment solutions for treating prostate cancer

The latest advances in oncology offer a wide variety of prostate cancer treatment methods. Here are a few of them:

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). The ultrasound beam causes an increase in temperature in the cancer area, which leads to its destruction. When treated with HIFU ultrasound, the effect is instantaneous.

Brachytherapy – contact radiation therapy, implying the introduction of radioactive grains directly into the tumor.

Photodynamic therapy, in which a photosensitizer is injected into a vein or gland and penetrates the tumor. After that, a special laser activates a photosensitizer, and it begins to kill cancer cells.

Radium 223 Xofigo treats prostate cancer in the last stages. It destroys bone metastases, reduces pain, relieves limb numbness, and eliminates motor dysfunction. The Xofigo radiation radius is relatively small, so healthy areas are unaffected.

Cryoablation. It assumes the effect on malignant formations by ultra-low temperatures. It is effective in the fight against small tumors.

How to get treatment in the best hospitals for prostate cancer

High-quality treatment of some diseases is not easy, and sometimes it is almost impossible to find it in the native country. The qualifications of doctors and the availability of the latest treatment methods play a crucial role in the effectiveness of prostate cancer treatment, and AiroMedical can help start treatment. With us, you can count on the best result possible at the current level of development of medical science because we work closely with leading clinics worldwide.

2500+ hospitals and doctors are represented on the AiroMedical platform. These are hospitals with the highest accreditation and international reputation. The focus of such medical centers is on the patient himself and his speedy recovery.

In addition to the medical component, AiroMedical ensures that you will feel surrounded by care and can entirely focus on your recovery.

