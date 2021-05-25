Purchasing premium WordPress themes and plugins can be quite expensive. Buying these products from the official provider’s website can cost you thousands of dollars.

But there is an easy way to do that. You can download and use the premium themes and plugins by downloading them from a GPL website.

What is a GPL website you might ask?

GPL stands for a general public license. It is a license that allows the user to download and use the product as per the requirement. Software products that are GPL licensed can be downloaded, shared, and even modified because the creator has released them under GPL.

So, the GPL websites provide their users with GPL WordPress themes and plugins that they can download and use to build their online platform.

GPL websites such as GPL Plus offer their users access to premium quality products under an affordable monthly subscription.

In this article, we are going to review the best GPL Plus alternative platform that you can check out in 2021

About GPLPlus

GPLPlus is one of the most popular GPL WordPress Themes and Plugins providers in the market. This site was launched in Aug 2019 and it currently has thousands of themes and plugins that its users can download and use for building all kinds of web designs.

You can find the latest updates for all the themes and plugins on this site that you have downloaded via this platform.

Gplplus has 2500 themes and plugins but it sells nulled and crack version products means pre-activated product with modifying source code this is not recommended!

Public reviews of gplplus is not much good as per our check source on trustpilot better to check yourself if you decide to join this website or any others gpl sites /club.

GPL Plus Pricing

There are 3 membership plans that you can go for

One Month: This plan is priced at $24.99 per month. It offers 5 downloads per day.

Six Months: This plan costs $110 for 6 months. It offers 5 downloaded per day.

One Year: This plan costs $199 for one year. It offers 10 downloads a day.

Srmehranclub: Best GPL Plus Alternative Website for GPL WordPress Themes and Plugins

Although GPL Plus is quite good for beginners and professionals, there is another platform that offers much better value and at cheaper rates.

We are talking about none other than Srmehranclub.

Srmehranclub is the best platform for downloading premium themes and plugins for WordPress and other content management systems like Joomla, Drupal, Magento including Shopify and OpenCart etc.

Srmehranclub has thousands of themes, plugins, HTML templates, and PHP scrips that the members of this GPL website can download and use for building their personal or business website.

Srmehranclub Pricing

Srmehranclub offers a lot of flexibility with its pricing plans. There are 5 different membership plans offered by Srmehranclub and you can choose the one that works the best for you.

Here is an overview of the membership plans of Srmehranclub

Standard: This plan costs $29 for the first month and then $15 for the following months. You can download a total of 429 products during this period.

Semester: This membership plan is priced at $59 and costs $49 for the next 6 months. You can download 2700 products during the 6 months period.

Premium: This plan costs $75 for the first year and then $69 for the next year. You can download as many as 5400 products with this plan.

Lifetime: This plan costs $107 for a lifetime and allows you to download 7200 products per year.

Super One: This plan costs $879 for a lifetime with unlimited downloads.

Srmehranclub Best Features:-

Along with being affordable, Srmehranclub offers a wide range of awesome features that make it easier for you to set up a blog or a business website.

100% Original & Authentic Products

Srmehranclub offers 100% original, GPL licensed products. The members of this website can use the downloaded products any way they want to. The Themes and Plugins provided by Srmehranclub are not nulled and cracked.

Most GPL sites provide nulled or cracked themes and plugins that put your website at risk. Srmehranclub offers a completely original product so that you can have a safe website-building experience.

Massive Library of Themes & Plugins

Srmehranclub currently has over 15,500 GPL themes and plugins. This number is unparalleled. There are not many platforms out there that come close to this number in terms of the availability of the themes and plugins.

Srmehranclub is always adding new products to give their members a bigger repertoire of WordPress themes & plugins.

Includes Products for All Mainstream CMS

Most GPL websites only provide WordPress themes and plugins. Srmehranclub goes a step further and provides GPL themes and plugins for other content management systems like Joomla, Drupal, OpenCart, and Shopify.

You can also find a huge collection of HTML templates and eCommerce themes and plugins for building virtually any kind of website design that you want to build.

Srmehranclub Plugins for Members

Srmehranclub has developed some useful WordPress plugins for its members. These plugins help Srmehranclub users update their themes and plugins with ease. Here are the plugins that Srmehranclub has developed for its users

Automatic Update Plugin

Toolkit Update Plugin

Templates Kit Plugin

You don’t need to pay anything extra for using these plugins. All the Srmehranclub members can download and use these WordPress plugins for free.

Excellent Customer Support

The customer support of Srmehranclub is quite exceptional. Their proficient staff is always there to help the members with their themes and plugins download and installation queries.

The tech support team replies quite fast. There is also the option for phone support that works 24-hours a day 7 days a week. You can directly ask the Srmehranclub team if you have any questions about their services and if you are facing any kind of problems. The tech support is friendly and great at solving problems.

Final Words

GPL websites offer you an affordable way of building and maintaining your online platform. Srmehranclub is your best choice for downloading themes and plugins for WordPress and others popular CMS… As per Customers reviews and respond Srmehranclub is the best GPL site to g license products

We have compared Srmehranclub with GPL Plus in terms of pricing as well as the number of products, security, trustworthy, Support that they have to offer. After carefully analyzing everything, we believe that Srmehranclub is the best GPL Plus alternative that you can use to download themes and plugins.

These are third party sites and it is very important to research properly before joining any GPL club, If you have any question then please comment below I will answer that.