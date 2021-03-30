Are you looking for the best front load washing machine in india at present?

Do you want to make sure to get the best value for your money?

Well, you are in the right place.

Here, you can find the top 8 best front load washing machines in 2021.

A washing machine is quite an essential part of our household in this busy lifestyle. In such a scenario, you should select the best models so that the outcome meets your expectations in the best way possible.

If you are looking for a front load washing machine, you are well familiar with the efficiency and performance it provides. They are more powerful machines than the top load models and are known to be water efficient as well. Besides, front-loading machines are also known for the availability of a wide range of wash features. With all those features, it becomes a great solution for all fabric types.

But, you need to select the best front load washing machine to get those dope features with top-notch performance. Here, we have done this for you. We have gone through all the top-rated washing machines which can meet your expectations. You can be ensured of cracking the best deal from the market by the end of this review. So, let’s begin!

LG 6.0 Kg FHT1006ZNW Front Load Washing Machine

This front load Washing Machine from LG comes packed with tons of features that take the washing experience to a whole new level. It has 6 motion drive technology infused in it, using which the drum can move in multiple directions. You can control these motions by customizing the wash programs based on your requirements.

One of the best things about this washing machine is its noiseless and vibrationless operation. As the motor is attached to the drum directly, it is silent and thus durable as well. Additionally, it supports steam wash for delicate clothes using which it removes allergen and harmful microbes. You can control all those actions using the waterproof touch panel easily.

When it comes to customization and controllability, the SmartThinQ app is a great touch of perfection. Using this app, you can open the world of possibilities by downloading several wash cycles. Not only washing, but it also supports faster drying and has a heater to heat the water up to 60 degrees. With all those compelling features, it is probably the best front load washing machine.

Pros:-

Auto-start function

Stainless steel drum for long life

Cleans the tub with 85⁰c water

Comes with a child lock

Good for baby clothes

2 years of warranty and 10 years on motor

Cons: –

The app is a bit slow but works fine

Bosch 7 Kg WAK2416SIN Front Load Washing Machine

Bosch makes the most efficient machines specially focused on performance. This 7kg Front Load Washing Machine from Bosch is no different. It has got advanced wash technology accompanied by a faster motor with a spin speed of 1200 RPM. However, it also leads in many other essential aspects that make it enlisted in Best Front Load Washing Machines 2021.

Starting with the design, this fully automatic front load washing machine has an elegant yet durable build. Numerous washing modes accompanied with the anti-vibration design make it deliver incredible performance. Besides, it is also AllergyPlus certified and is totally safe to wash baby clothing.

On top of this, Bosch included Foam Detection System, Reload function and dedicated buzzer, etc. Thus, it is an all-rounder when it comes to real-time applications. Additionally, it comes with all kinds of protection like a Volt monitor and shock protection. It could be a great choice if you are getting a lot of clothes at the end of every week.

Pros: –

Comes with buzzer

Fully Automatic

Anti-vibration with fast motor

Multiple water protection

Foam detection system

Cons: –

Lacks smart controls, but is quite reliable



The self-cleaning feature would be great

LG 8kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine- FHT1408ZWL

This front load washing machine stays at minimum proximity to what we consider perfect. The 8Kg Fully Automatic front load washing machine from LG is equipped with almost all features one would expect. Best-in-class efficiency with a 5-star rating accompanied by a bunch of wash programs complements the performance in the best way.

Apart from this, 6 drive motion technologies to handle any kind of fabric with different washing programs come with it. Besides, you can operate this washing machine with the LG ThinQ app from anywhere using Wi-Fi. Similarly, there are no compromises on the features like Allergy care for baby clothes and direct drive technology.

On the other hand, LG brings in vibrationless and noiseless performance even with the spin speed of 1400 RPM. Additionally, it senses the wash environment and can adjust the wash cycle automatically. 14 basic wash programs accompanied with flawless controllability makes it a great option in this price range.

Pros: –

Fast clean with Turbo Wash technology

Allergy care removes 99.9% of germs

Silent performance

LG ThinQ app

Child lock and time delay

Smart diagnosis

2 years of product and 10 years of motor warranty

Cons: –

A bit heavier, but weight worth it

Bosch 6 kg Front Load Washing Machine WAB16060IN

Water efficiency is one of the top reasons people prefer front load washing machines. This 6kg front load washing machine from Bosch leaps over the competitors in this aspect. Bosch has infused Active Water Plus technology in it using which it can adjust the water level based on fabric type and load. Besides, soaking is much faster and even with optimized water flow.

This fully automatic front load washing machine uses hot water to remove the residue and bacteria. Thus, it lasts longer with the perfect washing experience throughout. Besides, the presence of the AllergyPlus feature makes it safe for babies and people prone to allergies. Thus, Bosch ensures hygienic and allergy-free clean clothes.

Furthermore, it comes with most of the essential features like reload program, anti-vibration design and eco-silence drive, etc. With all these compelling features on-board, it is quite cheaper than the competitors. Consequently, it is one of the best affordable front load washing machines that cover all essential aspects.

Pros: –

Reload function

Anti-vibration design

Eco silence drive

Active water and foam detection

Super 30 program

Multiple water protection

2 years of product and 10 years of motor warranty

Cons: –

Lacks a self-clean feature but is quite easy to clean

Samsung 6 kg Fully Automatic Front load Washing Machine- WW60R20GLMA/TL

The brand value of Samsung is because of the innovations and close to perfect outcomes. This front load washing machine also comes into such an unmatchable streak of Samsung. It is quite energy efficient as hygiene steam supports and improves cleaning quality to a great extent. Digital inverter technology makes it even more efficient in power consumption.

One of the best features of this washing machine is the ceramic heater. It protects the machine from the build-up of water scale deposit thus the machine lasts longer. Besides, you can get a faster washing solution in emergencies using Quick wash mode. Even in a quick wash, the fabric will not be trapped due to the small water exit holes.

With all these incredible features, Samsung also presents Eco drum clean technology. Due to this system, the drum will always be fresh without using any harsh chemicals. When it comes to controllability, ice blue LED displays to give all information you need. Moreover, it comes with delay end and child lock-like advanced features which make it the best choice.

Pros: –

Efficient ceramic heater

Quick wash mode

Soft curl design of the drum

LED display

5-star rating for energy

3 years of product and 10 years of motor warranty

Cons: –

Smart controls would be great for this price

IFB 6kg 5 stars Fully Automatic front load washing machine

This Automatic washing machine from IFB packs-in many advanced features that ensure perfect wash. Starting with detergent usage, it comes with Aqua Energie. Using this feature, it can dissolve any detergent for a soft wash to even delicate fabrics. Besides, it comes with Anti Allergen feature that removes all kinds of allergens making it safe for babies.

The Laundry Add option is probably the best feature of this front load washing machine. Due to this feature, you can add clothes during the wash cycle at ease. When it comes to water efficiency, Ball Valve technology has got you covered. With this technology, the machine can prevent wastage by using most of the detergent in the drum.

With all those features that complement its performance, IFB also brings-in Express wash. So, even the clothes with soil or dirt on it can be cleaned without affecting the longevity of the machine. Apart from performance tweaks, the machine also monitors voltage fluctuations and 4 straight years of warranty. It can be a smart option for you if you frequently wash clothes.

Pros: –

15 wash programs

Ball valve technology

Express wash

Protection from voltage fluctuation

Laundry add option

4 years of product and motor warranty

Cons: –

Self-clean and steam could make it perfect

IFB Senator Aqua 8kg Front Load washing machine

Wash quality of IFB washing machines leads the industry in various aspects. This 8kg front load washing machine also falls into this category with top-notch washing quality. Air Bubble Wash is probably the leading feature of this machine. Due to this, millions of bubbles go deeper into the fabric to remove stubborn dirt out.

Like all other IFB washing machines, it also features Aqua Energie to dissolve detergent and make the best use of it. Besides, the crescent moon drum complements the washing programs by creating a gentle water cushion. Thus, you can clean delicate fabrics as well as expensive silk items at ease.

On top of this, it uses a dynamic 3D wash system using which clothes can soak well for an easier wash. Additionally, you can prevent a lot of wastage using the Ball valve technology which enhances the wash. Furthermore, all kinds of protection systems such as child lock and voltage protection are infused into it. Therefore, it is a productive machine with advanced systems.

Pros: –

Laundry Add option

Auto balance system

Time delay

3d wash system

Ball valve technology

4 years of product and motor warranty

Cons: –

More washing modes could be great

The display could be better on top

Bosch 7 kg WAK24168IN Front Load Washing Machine

Dedicated washing modes assure safe wash of different types of fabrics. This front load washing machine from Bosch takes care of your valuable attires. It comes with numerous washing options for cotton, mixed wash, synthetics, and delicates. Additionally, it has the allergy plus feature to terminate germs from pets and kidswear.

The anti-vibration design of the machine is a great feature even with the spin speed of 1200 RPM. Speed+ and Eco+ features are also present for variable washing speeds with the same efficiency. You can change all the options present in this front load washing machine by monitoring the LED display.

Bosch has included almost all kinds of crucial features like time delay and water protection to ensure safe wash. Furthermore, you can make use of different washing options like drum clean, rinse, and spin. Therefore, it is a great option for all those family members with kids and a variety of clothing.

Pros: –

LED digital display

Reload function

Active water

Allergy plus feature

Foam detection system

Drum’s wave droplet design

2-year product and 10 years of motor warranty

Cons: –

Washing modes are less compared to competitors

Conclusion

By now, you are surely familiar with all the top-rated front load washing machines and their features. Try to compare the pros and cons of the products that meet your requirements. You can consider capacity, features, and controllability, etc to sort out those products.

Well, if you are looking for an advanced washing machine, LG could be a great option with many smart features as well. Similarly, if you are looking for an all-around performer at an affordable price range, Samsung could be a smart choice. However, your requirements may vary from others, so comparing the pros and cons can help you crack the best deal in the best front load washing machine.