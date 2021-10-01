Finding the best Forex Trading platform is crucial for every trader, no matter whether you are a beginner or a pro trader. Being an extremely volatile space where you can gain or even lose money instantly, the chosen platform should be the most reliable one in the market.

Lagging behind the ongoing trend of the currency market is the worst nightmare of the traders, especially the high-volume Forex Traders. So, it is essential to ensure the software is the best with zero compromises and indeed no traces of glitch in any options that are used for trading.

Similar to performance, there are several other factors like the display of charts, available resources, trade signal accuracy, and many more that make the best Forex Trading platform.

So, it will take a lot of time for a normal person to consider every single such factor, compare them with tons of other platforms and choose one. Well, not anymore, as we have accomplished the selection part with the help of top-rated forex trading experts.

All you have to do is go through those 5 best forex trading platforms mentioned below and you will indeed get the one you are looking for. Nevertheless, to make it simpler, we have ranked them based on all those considerable factors that matter the most. So, let’s dive in!

XM Global

With over 2.5 million traders from all across the globe, XM Global is probably one of the most popular forex trading platforms out there. Regulated by SEBI in India and International Financial Services Commission, it is also one of the safest platforms for trading in forex.

On top of this, XM Global is also renowned to deal across around 200 countries with almost all commonly chosen currency pairs. All types of features, accompanied by the right trading instruments to work in the chart for forecasting the trend make it one of the best trading platforms for the beginner.

If you are looking for a Forex trading broker that displays readily available options easily at your reach while looking at the charts, XM Global is a smart choice as a novice.

Markets.com

As a beginner, all of us have indeed been on the quest to find a comprehensive and reliable online platform to trade on Forex. Well, for a decade, one of the most preferred forex trading platforms is Markets.com. The reason behind such insane popularity is the trust factor and feature-rich UI that is appreciated by all.

On the other hand, Markets.com provides region-specific accounts for different countries making their choice and the reach to the available resources easier than ever. Excellent trading options and a stable platform that works under any internet speed, make it enlisted in the top best forex trading platforms in 2021.

iForex

Most of the pro forex traders prefer more than one trading platform on regular basis to fulfill their requirements. The main reason being the lack of all the resources in one platform.

For instance, a platform having insane features can lack proper optimization and vice versa. But, what if all those requirements are fulfilled by a single platform? iForex is one such trading platform, although it is not as popular as other competitors in the market.

Working with advanced algorithms and one-click trading deals, iForex is quite a step ahead of the masses to earn good profits, even for beginners.

Olymp Trade

As a beginner, a simpler interface is what matters the most among all other essential aspects. it enables better exploration, a better understanding of different essential elements, and a better application of the individual strategy.

Olymp trade is all about such a user-friendly interface that not only features all types of required options but also provides a smooth performance too. One of the most compelling features about Olymp trade is Fixed Time trading using which exchange rate prediction becomes easier.

FXTM

FXTM belongs to Forex Time Limited which comes under Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission. Starting with signing up for the account to deposit and withdraw, everything is flawless with this platform. So, no doubt it is on the way to top the list of best forex trading platforms available now.

By now, you must have already got your trading platforms that suit your strategy and all other requirements. But, make sure to explore every platform mentioned here as they are the selective range of top-rated options, one of which may exceed your expectations for sure as a trader.