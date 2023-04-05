Medical and health tourism has grown significantly in recent years across international markets. Due to its accredited institutions outfitted with cutting-edge technology, high-quality, affordable healthcare, and renowned hospitality, Turkey has recently placed among the top 10 countries that draw medical tourists.

Turkey has quickly gained recognition as a prominent location for receiving top-notch dental care. The reason for this is that dental care in Turkey is usually 50–70% less expensive than in other nations, not to mention that Turkish hospitals and clinics offer high-quality dental care that is on par with that offered by Western clinics and hospitals. Although implants and veneers are the most common surgeries, there are countless more options.

Millions of people in Turkey receive dental veneers and implants each year from dentists. Due to the excellence of Turkish dentists, Antalya and Istanbul are quickly rising to the top of the list of preferred locations for people seeking dental work. One of the main explanations for this is that the care is of the greatest calibre.

Who is DentaTur?

One of Turkey’s most lovely and stunning cities, Antalya, is home to the dental facility DentaTur. Their team of experts will ensure that you receive the greatest dental care and the picture-perfect Hollywood smile of your dreams.

Why DentaTur?

Affordable prices as compared to the United Kingdom/Europe/USA, while the quality of services is at a very high level.

New modern equipment and professionally trained personnel with many years of experience.

They use cutting-edge technology to achieve the best results.

DentaTur is a Turkey-based dental services provider. They are a chain of the best dental clinic in turkey. They are aimed to provide their best services especially a guest from UK, Europe and USA. They provide high-quality services at the lowest possible cost. Looking for the best dental services while your visit to Turkey? Visit DentaTur for the best experience.

DentaTur’s Dental Crowns | Methods and Technology

There are many different materials and technology that can be used to create modern dental crowns:

DentaTur technology includes all-on-4, all-on-6, all-on-8, and 3-on-6.

Metal Dental Crowns

Crowns made of all metal are exceedingly robust. This is the ideal solution for restoring the chewing ability of the molars. They are created from a cobalt-chrome metal alloy and occasionally have precious metal and gold coatings. One of the most economical prosthetic choices is a full metal dental crown. Because of this type of crown’s poor aesthetics, it is not advised to put them on incisors and teeth that are part of the smile line.

Zirconium Dental Crowns

The specialists of the DentaTur dental chain in Turkey frequently use zirconium dental crowns, the most recent innovation in the dental prostheses sector. They are made up of a zirconium core and a porcelain enamel outer coating. The crown is quite elegant and durable because of its structure.

Prosthetics Dental Crowns

The dentist initially builds a 3D model of the patient’s jaws before making the model of the prosthesis itself to construct the crown. A milling machine uses these models to carve the necessary structure from a billet of zirconium. Thus, all potential errors in prosthetics are ruled out because the crown precisely duplicates the size and shape of a natural tooth and fits snugly against the gum and tooth itself.

Porcelain dental crowns are non-metal, pressed ceramic orthopaedic structures, which guarantees their exceptional endurance. As porcelain crowns are almost equivalent to natural enamel and are known for their superb aesthetics, even front teeth can easily have them placed. Compare zirconium and porcelain dental crowns and choose the best one.

Porcelain dental crown placement is a service provided by the DentaTur dental clinic chain in Turkey. We can greatly speed up this process because we have our dental laboratory.

E-Max Dental Crowns

E-Max crowns don’t include any metal, but they are as durable as steel prosthetics and can resist strong chewing loads despite not being constructed of metal. Lithium disilicate, the material used in E-Max crowns, is entirely biocompatible, easily tintable, and reflects and refracts light like that of natural tooth enamel. As a result, non-metal ceramics appear quite natural even under intense light.

E-Max dental crowns can restore teeth that are missing or that have sustained more than 60% damage. Dentists can repair one or more consecutive teeth with this method. Dental bridges will be needed in the latter scenario.

Services

Their services Include:

Consultation

Panoramic X-Ray

The Dentist’s Time & Work

Free Transfer (airport, hotel, clinic)

Local Anesthetics

Antibiotics, Pain killers, mouth wash etc.

Laboratory Fees

Free Hotel Stay (Hotel Bed & Breakfast)

DentaTur Team

They are a Turkey-based dental services provider. They are a chain of the best dental clinic in turkey. They are aimed to provide their best services especially a guest from UK, Europe and USA.

List of dental clinics: