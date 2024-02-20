Even in 2024, banner advertising will remain one of the most popular forms of online advertisement, and that’s simply because it’s effective. Banner ads can reach a wide audience, they’re cost-effective, and they can also be displayed on news websites and social media platforms. Their benefits are obvious; that’s why they are the first choice for companies looking to capture the growing audience in the cryptocurrency industry.

With the increased adoption of Web3 and blockchain technology, crypto banner ads are the best choice to meet the needs of this audience. Some advertising agencies have perfected the art of creating a good advertisement, and this article draws light on them. Read on to find the best agencies that businesses and individuals can go to for the best crypto banner ads.

10 Best Places for Crypto Banner Advertising in 2024

An advertisement expert, David Ogilvy, once said, “A good advertisement is one which sells the product without drawing attention to itself.” This means the best ads are good at selling their product, and below are crypto banner providers that can create such ads.

Bitmedia.io DOT Ambire (formerly AdEx) Anonymous Ads (A-ADS) Cointraffic Ad Dragon Adshares Coinzilla Google Ads FINPR

1. Bitmedia.io

This company is one of the best choices for crypto banner ads, as it offers relevant and efficient advertising services for many businesses. Bitmedia.io advertising solutions can be customized to meet the needs of customers in the betting, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and gaming industries. At Bitmedia.io, customers will also find other forms of online advertisement, like sticky ads, HTML5 ads, image ads, and native advertisements.

Bitmedia.io stands out from many crypto banner providers by providing features that ensure that the ads hit the customer’s target audience. Some of these features include customizing the ads for a geographical location, for a particular device, and many more. Bitmedia.io also offers real-time analysis of its advertising campaigns, which allows its clients to track the effectiveness of their advertisements.

2. DOT

With over 175 million readers, DOT stands as one of the best Web3 advertising marketplaces. Instead of the traditional restrictive advertising model, this agency offers its clients more control over their advertising strategies. DOT’s Web3 ads are also designed to ensure brand awareness and contextual targeting, as well as provide organic reach and enhanced SEO.

While DOT can sell its services to a variety of companies, it mostly targets emerging tech companies. Their solutions allow tech startups to connect easily with their intended audience and create cost-effective conversions.

3. Ambire (formerly AdEx)

Not all crypto marketing campaigns are effective, as they have to battle many issues that affect the campaign’s efficiency. Ambire is a crypto advertising agency that acknowledges the existence of these issues and was created to prevent them. So, this blockchain-based platform improves the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, reduces the risk of fraud, and protects user privacy.

4. Anonymous Ads (A-ADS)

Anonymous Ads, or A-ADS, is one of the first crypto advertising agencies on the internet. This agency was established in 2011 and has seen to the advertising needs of many cryptocurrency companies. Today, A-ADS can boast 391,451 clicks from 120,000 IPs.

A-ADS focuses on ethical and privacy-aware models to offer its advertising services. It includes CPD (Cost Per Duration), CPA (Cost Per Action), and CPM (Cost Per Thousand Impressions). Anonymous Ads creates numerous packages for its services, and customers can choose the one that’s best for them.

5. Cointraffic

This is a popular advertising agency that boasts more than 4500 crypto ads for popular cryptocurrency companies. With five years of experience at their fingertips, Cointraffic offers numerous advertising solutions besides banner ads, like video ads and native ads. Their press release services are also one of the best, allowing clients to reach their global audience.

Cointraffic ads are only shown on reputable cryptocurrency platforms, leading to maximum engagement. Their ads are also optimized for placement on mobile and desktop platforms. Geo-targeted ads are also available for customers who want to locate their target audience with precision.

6. Ad Dragon

Although Ad Dragon is fairly new, having been established in 2019, its unique services allow it to stand out. This crypto banner advertising agency is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) advertising platform, one of the first of its kind. This allows the company to offer peer-to-peer ads through their online marketplace.

Ad-Dragon desires to revolutionize the world’s online sector, and they are taking strides to accomplish that using blockchain technology.

7. Adshares

There are not many crypto banner providers that are rooted in blockchain technology, and this feature makes Adshares so special. This crypto advertising agency stands at the forefront of Web3 evolution with an ecosystem that works well with AdTech. AdTech is an ad network that emphasizes transparent peer-to-peer payments, decentralized ad settlements, and other features that are facilitated by the blockchain.

Adshares is an advertising agency that specializes in creating metaverse ads, VR/AR ads, mobile app ads, etc. This agency is also known for being able to handle large volumes of work with ease.

8. Coinzilla

Coinzilla is a crypto ads company that offers a wide range of adverts for this purpose. The advertisement formats of this company cover a massive range, from native ads to pop-ups and display banners. With this, customers have many choices to choose from, with the option to customize them if they wish.

Coinzilla can also create ads that are targeted to a particular location, to a specific device type, etc. This allows it to improve the effectiveness of its ads.

Coinzilla is one of the few crypto advertising companies that still remain in touch with their customers after their job is finished. This way, their customers can contact them if they need support. Coinzilla also has an active online community that can be triggered to engage a crypto banner.

9. Google Ads

As the largest online advertising platform with the widest reach, this list would be incomplete without Google Ads. However, this advertising agency has a complicated relationship with the cryptocurrency industry. Google Ads banned blockchain-related ads in June 2019 before partially lifting them in April 2021.

While crypto banner advertising is now available once more, the ad’s content needs to comply with the local laws of that solution. That’s why only FinCEN-registered cryptocurrency exchanges can advertise with Google Ads in the US. Nonetheless, Google Ads offers a customizable ad package and advanced tools for users to create and manage ads.

10. FINPR

FINPR is an advertising company that specializes in creating crypto banners for cryptocurrency startups and fintechs. This company offers more than 110 banner placement options that customers can choose from.

If the customer wishes, they can also customize the format and traffic of their banner to meet their budget. FINPR also offers other services apart from advertisement, such as SEO, communication strategy services, crypto influencer services, etc.

Conclusion

The growth of the cryptocurrency space is only beginning, and as such, there’s an ever-expanding market for banner ads to fill. To effectively meet the target audience in this industry, clients can only turn to the best crypto banner ad providers for 2024. Many of these agencies are mentioned in this article, and Bitmedia.io stands out as the first choice.