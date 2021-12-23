Have you ever wondered what urges or causes you to purchase one brand over another? You must know what catches your consumer’s eye most in a sea of products on store shelves as a brand. From candies to shampoo bottles, package designs matter. They can make or break your brand. Packaging designs can shape the consumers’ expectations about the products.

According to the experts, aesthetics matter when it comes to the purchasing power of your product. If your product is not encased in a packaging box that demands attention and exudes authority, then your products will continue to line up the shelves while others fly off of them.

There are four types of emotionally compelling factors that the consumers search for in a product, i.e., funny, attractive, functional, and inspiring. If you incorporate these elements into your designs, you are already halfway to making an effect that will leave consumers wanting to take your product home. Are you wondering what goes into creating a package design that pops?

Here is a list of a few ideas to consider.

Sophisticated but fun

Soft Color Pallet

Stunning typography must take center stage in your package design. It must be elegant, sophisticated, yet fun – one that immediately pulls in the consumers and encourages them to read more. Product name written in all capital letters demands authority, while the phrases or words written in a simple cursive font add a softness to the overall design and juxtaposes effortlessly.

You can also add a playful balance of illustration to pair with your engaging typography. This typography, combined with a soft and subtle color palette, can be highly pleasing to any viewer. As far as the brand logo is concerned, you can always print it on the top center of the personalised lash boxes to capture the brand’s essence. With a strong, powerful font, intricate illustrations, and playful flair, your custom packaging boxes can quickly rise to the top in consumers’ minds.

Black mixed with Gold Sophistication and Funky Font

Here, eyelash boxes can be made sophisticated with a dark, sleek, shiny black exterior. Suppose your targeted consumers are looking for organic beauty products. In that case, you can always add illustrations of flowers, greenery, or herbs to emphasize the all-natural or organic qualities of your lip gloss or other makeup products. Remember, a gold logo pops out on a shiny black exterior. To add an effect of playfulness, you can use a funky font. You must communicate to your package designers what your target audience is looking for and then give it to them in your packaging design.

Dark and Mysterious

Perfect for men’s luxury products, this concept can capture the true essence of sophistication, luxury, and extravagance. With two solid dark colors, you can add a clever and carefully created label with intricate and deep illustrations on the packaging boxes. In addition, you can communicate strong brand and product information through the label. Of course, you can always provide just enough information to keep your consumer informed while also leaving some to their imagination.

Through a definite air of majesty and regal-ness to this packaging, you can leave your consumer in utter awe, which can trigger them into buying the product. For example, a matte black box with a simple etching of the brand name can hold the encased product in dark splendor.

There is always Beauty in Simplicity!

Simple, soft, and fun, you can always start your personalised lash boxes with a matte paperboard covering in various colors based on the product and brand theme. For example, you can always go for pink that symbolizes femininity for a feminine product.

To make it pop out, you can use a curly and fun cursive font that spells out your brand name. And underneath this, you can add a collection of multi-colored shapes such as a set of circles or squares, all taking on shades of complementary colors that can work well with the background of your custom lash boxes. For instance, if you are offering a red gloss, you can utilize circles in a range of different reds to make your product stand out.

Minimalism with Luxury and Modernity

Combining minimalism with luxury can help you step up your package design game. Here you can create custom boxes that speak for structured playfulness and modernity. By doing so, you can create a design that engages, inspires, and gets your consumer in the spirit to purchase instantly.

Perfect for wine bottles, a minimalist-designed packaging box can have a bottle-shaped opening to give you a sneak peek at the bottle or product that sits within. Of course, you can always go for a matte black box as it provides you with many design options to play with. Depending on the brand or product theme, you can cover it with a range of multi-colored triangles, squares, and splashes.

The typography must be simple, bold, and to the point.

Design for Bakery Treats

You can consider a packaging design that replicates an oven for bakery treats. Using a clever cardboard design, all you need is to create a miniature oven to house your warm and delicious baked treats. To access the product, the consumers have to pull them out like they are pulling out a sheet of freshly baked treats. As far as the colors and hues are concerned, you can draw inspiration from your brand logo and use those colors for the boxes. However, make sure that the colors carefully balance each other while also adding a delightful contrast to the overall design. This can lead you to create a creative and innovative design that makes your consumers joyous when they get their hands on it.

Designs for cosmetics

If your brand or makeup line is targeting a younger, millennial audience, then it means that you have to embody current trends like minimalism and simplicity to grab attention. You can go all-in by trying to exude as much simplicity and ease of use as possible across your entire product and packaging designs. It means that you can include a simple shape, minimal copy, and slight color. By doing so, you can come up with a design for custom eyelash boxes that is unique, text-light, and utilizes a lot of space, unlike other designs, which can be messy or full, chaotic or busy. You can also provide all the necessary information about the product and use bright colors to give off a very sophisticated and youthful vibe. By creating beautiful designs, you can urge your consumers to believe that they need these products to have them in their arsenal — even if these are to look at.

Health and Wellness Products

Nowadays, health and fitness supplements make a statement as consumers’ preferences shift towards these products. For example, suppose your brand specializes in health and wellness programs to inspire people to live their best and healthiest lives. In that case, you need to emphasize simplicity and elegance through your packaging designs. For that, you can use a simple, sans-serif font for the typography on the packaging. The use of big, bold lettering can also immediately grab your consumer’s eye.

This, along with the integration of words in silver foil, can focus your consumers on your product. You can communicate to your consumers how your products can make their lives better. For such products, it is wise to use a monochromatic color scheme that emphasizes the importance of keeping routine clean, healthy, and pure. Another thing that can add an exciting factor to your packaging is printing the product name sideways. This can cause the consumers to tilt their heads and get a closer look. This distinct style choice can make an impact.

Always make sure that your packaging design is sleek and memorable. Considering the number of products on the market today, it is good that your personalised lash boxes stand out positively.

What is the material used to make eyelash boxes?

Packaging companies use cardboard, acrylic, and folding paper materials to create custom lash boxes with a die-cut window.

.

What are the dimensions of a lash box?

4.3 inch x 2 inch x 0.5 inch