With the increasing desire to capture and share life moments through photographs on social media platforms, the need for photo editing software or apps has grown. While regular photo editing software is commonly used to enhance images by applying preset filters, stickers, or adjusting overall colors, its capabilities can be limited. Tasks like denoising, background removal, or colorizing black and white photos can be time-consuming and challenging to achieve natural-looking results with traditional editing software. That’s why the demand for AI photo editing software continues to soar.

Overview of the Best AI Photo Editing Software- AVCLabs PhotoPro AI

AVCLabs PhotoPro AI is an outstanding example of AI photo editing software, designed to simplify the editing process and provide excellent results.

By utilizing cutting-edge technologies like machine learning, AVCLabs PhotoPro AI can analyze and understand the visual elements of an image, which allows it to make intelligent decisions when applying enhancements, resulting in stunning transformations. Whether it’s adjusting colors, sharpening details, or optimizing contrast, AI algorithms can deliver precise enhancements that elevate the overall quality and impact of an image.

Key Features Making it The Best AI Photo Editing Software

What sets AVCLabs PhotoPro AI apart from other AI editing software is its ability to combine automatic editing with user initiative, ensuring a seamless and personalized editing experience.

2.1 Quick Selection Tools in AVCLabs PhotoPro AI

Efficient editing starts with accurate and convenient selection tools. AVCLabs PhotoPro AI offers a range of quick selection tools that simplify the process of isolating objects and areas within your images.

The selection tools, including circle and rectangle tools, aid in choosing larger areas and regularly-shaped objects, while the adjustable brush tool is specifically designed to address finer details. The foreground and background selection tools are effective for removing or modifying backgrounds. Notably, the object selection tool is a standout feature, as it can automatically extract objects from an image and swiftly create accurate outlines of those objects with clicks.

2.2 Auto AI Features

With a wide array of preset AI functions, it enables users to enhance their photos with a single click. Its AI features include:

Inpaint AI: Easily eliminate unwanted objects, watermarks, scratches imperfections from your photos and reconstruct the part naturally, resulting in clean and flawless images.

AI Matting: Effortlessly select and isolate specific areas such as people or objects from their original backgrounds. You can then seamlessly blend them with new backgrounds or merge them with other images, providing endless creative possibilities.

AI Enhancer: Improve the quality of your photos by reducing noise, sharpening details, and deblurring images, resulting in enhanced clarity and sharpness.

Stylize: Transform your ordinary photos into captivating works of art using a variety of artistic styles offered by AVCLabs PhotoPro AI. Apply these styles to add a unique and creative touch to your images.

AI Colorize: Convert black and white photos into vibrant, colorized images with natural and realistic color tones. Adjust the rendering index to precisely control the colorizing effect and achieve the desired aesthetic.

Upscale: Enlarge your photos without sacrificing quality or experiencing pixelation and even make them more clear. AVCLabs PhotoPro AI allows you to upscale your images by 2x, 3x, or even 4x while retaining their sharpness and details.

Adjust Color: Apply color calibration AI to automatically adjust colors or make manual adjustments to the brightness, saturation, contrast, transparency, and blur settings.

How to Edit Images Using this AI Photo Editing Software

Step 1:Launch AI Photo Editing Software and Upload Images

Download and install AVCLabs PhotoPro AI. Click the Browse button to import the image you want to edit or drag and drop the file into the program directly.

It supports a variety of file formats, including PNG, JPG, JPEG, BMP, RAW, etc.

Step 2: Select the Part You Want to Edit and Apply AI Feature

This editing software provides 6 convenient selection tools located on the left side. Depending on your requirements, you can choose the tool that best suits your needs to select the specific area you want to edit. These selection tools operate on a left-click-to-select and right-click-to-erase basis, allowing you to make adjustments on the go as needed.

Once you have selected the desired part of the image, you can apply the AI feature located at the top of the program. When using Inpaint AI or Matting AI, the process always begins with making a selection.

For other AI features, you have the flexibility to choose between partial or full image editing based on your preferences. (Note: Upscale can only applied to the whole image)

Step 3: Save the Edited Image

After the process is finished, you can save the edited image or save it as a mask.

Bottom Line

In the quest for the best AI photo editing software in 2023, AVCLabs PhotoPro AI emerges as a top contender. With an array of quick selection tools, intelligent AI features and a user-friendly interface, it helps to streamline the editing process, produce natural-look results, providing photographers and enthusiasts with a powerful toolset for their creative endeavors. Give it a try to upgrade your editing skills and unleash the full potential of your photos with AVCLabs PhotoPro AI.