So far, identical Kegel exercises are done by pregnant women so that the delivery process goes smoothly. In addition, Kegel exercises are also often done by mothers after giving birth with the aim of making the pelvic muscles function as before. Actually, what is the Kegel exercise?

Kegel exercises are exercises to tone the lower pelvic muscles. This includes the lower pelvic muscles, including the muscles under the uterus, bladder, and large intestine.

However, Kegel exercises are equally important for men. Several research studies reveal that Kegel exercises for men can help maintain muscle control for bowel movements to help improve physical function.

Kegel Exercises for Men

Interestingly, Kegel exercises can be done anywhere and do not require equipment, so that it becomes one of the practical exercises to overcome physical dysfunction. Here are 5 Kegel exercises for men.

1. Locate the Lower Pelvic Muscles

The first thing to do before doing Kegel exercises is to find the location of the lower pelvic muscles. To look for it, try stopping or slowing the flow of urine while urinating. The muscles used are the lower pelvic muscles. When you have found the location of the lower pelvic muscles, empty the bladder, and then do Kegel exercises in various positions.

2. Choose the Best Position

To do Kegel exercises, try with several positions to determine which is the best position. For example, when trying Kegel exercises for the first time, do it in a lying position on your back until you feel a contraction in the lower pelvic muscles. If you are used to it, do it while sitting or even standing.

Kegel exercises lying on your back: Lie down with your knees bent and your arms by your side. Exhale and squeeze the lower pelvic muscles for 3 seconds, inhale and relax for 3 seconds.

Sitting Kegel exercises: Sit with your hands by your side and keep your legs extended and hip-width apart. Press the lower pelvic muscles for 3 seconds and relax for 3 seconds.

Standing Kegels: Stand up straight with your hands at your sides. Position your feet hip-width apart. Press the lower pelvic muscles for 3 seconds and relax for 3 seconds.

3 . Perform the Lower Pelvic Muscle

When you have found the best position, contract your lower pelvic muscles. The trick is to tighten or squeeze the pelvic muscles. Repeat for 10 times. Keep in mind, you should give a gap of 10 seconds to repeat Kegel exercises so that the muscles are not tense.

4. Keep Your Muscles Relaxed

To get good results from Kegel exercises for men, there are a few things to watch out for. First, focus on the lower pelvic muscles. Do not tighten your abdominal muscles, thighs, buttocks or lift your pelvis. Second, avoid holding your breath because it will make your body gasp for air. Breathe normally or relax.

5. Do it regularly and consistently

Kegel exercises increase the length of the contractions and relaxation. For example, by increasing the time of contraction and relaxation up to 10 seconds. Try to do 30 Kegel exercises per day divided into 3 exercises.

For example, in the morning, afternoon, & evening. Do it during daily activities, such as brushing your teeth, waiting for the elevator, or watching TV.

Benefits of Kegel Gymnastics for Men

Research studies reveal that Kegel exercises not only help women, especially pregnant and lactating women. However, Kegel exercises can also help maintain control of bowel movements to improve physical performance in men. Here are the benefits of Kegel exercises for men:

1. Helps Overcome Urinary Incontinence

Not only in the elderly, urinary incontinence or symptoms of difficulty holding bowel movements that cause a person to urinate are also often experienced by men. The effects of prostate cancer treatment to an overactive or non-contracting bladder. By doing Kegel exercises regularly, men can control the bladder and maintain muscle control when urinating.

2. Reduces Overactive Bladder Problems

This health problem, known as overactive bladder or overactive bladder, causes a sudden urge to urinate. Overactive bladder is often experienced by men at night so that it interferes with sleep.

3. Maintain Prostate Health

With age, the size of the prostate in men, which resembles a walnut, enlarges, putting pressure on the urethra. This condition, called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), causes men to urinate too often. To overcome this, Kegel exercises can be done regularly to train the muscles around the prostate.

4. Improve Erection Function and Control Ejaculation

Men who experience erectile dysfunction can regularly do Kegel exercises to restore erectile function. Kegel exercises will strengthen the muscle and improves erections by increasing blood flow to the pumping it during ejaculation. So the penis can make a stronger erection during physical intercourse.