Ranking a site with Technical SEO is prototypical to making your site rank at the #1 spot. Its Top-Tier usage is to create a site crawlable & indexable.

In simple words, it is a self-improvement approach to impress Google. An SEO executive can learn the Basics of Technical SEO quickly from Kinex Media, but to get addressed as an ‘Expert SEO Executive’, you need to try your hand at ‘Advanced Technical SEO’. If you are just new to Technical SEO, you are reading the right article. The aspects of ‘Basic Technical SEO’ are initially covered, then the focus gets shifted to ‘Advanced SEO’.

Basic Technical SEO

Making a Website RESPONSIVE

It is not only the desktop from where people access the website, rather, there are also so many other devices and operating systems at which the site appears differently. A Technical SEO Specialist’s responsibility is to make the site adaptable so that it can be accessed easily on any device (Smart Phones, Laptops, Tablets).

Rocket-Like Speed

As I mentioned earlier, the responsibility of a Technical SEO expert is to make the site have Rocket Like Speed. For that, the following things are to be focused on:

Usage of a fast DNS & Hosting

Use only one CSS and not multiple CSS Stylesheets and Inline CSS.

Mitigating the “HTTP Requests”

Lessening of the Site’s Code (By clearing unnecessary spaces, line breaks & indentations)

Registration of Sites with ‘Bing Webmaster Tools’ & ‘Google Search Console’

You must submit your website to Google & Microsoft to get it indexed. And when you are ready to launch it, you must submit it XML sitemap to the Webmaster Tool & Google Search Console. You know what – Registering your site with Google & Bing can help you to gain insights into your site’s performance as per the perspective of a Search Engine like you can:

Test the mobile-friendliness and usability of your site

To access the search analytics

To gain deep insight into backlinks

To disavow spammy links

Getting Rid of Duplicate Content Issues

Duplicate Content is a manipulative tactic to win rankings. Manipulation means to tell a lie to Google. And as we all know, “Lies have short legs”. Sooner or later, Google will find you. Here are some of the ways with the help of which you can fix the issue:

Disabling the pointer on the website.

Using Canonical Links to inform the search engines about the location of the main Content.

Creating XML Sitemaps

A sitemap is a map that helps Google to understand the directions. The sitemaps provide Google with proper information about where a particular Page is located.

Apart from that, it provides other pieces of quintessential information to Google to ease its workflow:

Latest Update Date of a Particular Page

How often is a specific Page modified or updated?

What is it’s Priority on your site?

Adding SDM to the Website

Before Google Crawler indexes content, it needs to understand its connotation. And Structured Data Markup helps Google to understand the content better. Here are the additional benefits of SDM:

Enhanced Search Results

Improves Click-Through Rate

Usage of SSL

‘SSL’, as we all know, is an acronym for ‘Secure Socket Layer’. It’s pretty easy to spot SSL fairly:

It commences with ‘https://’ and not with ‘http://’

Did you know?

Google has announced that it wants to see ‘HTTPS’ everywhere. The ones that begin with ‘HTTP’ will be labeled as ‘Non-Secure’.

Advanced Technical SEO

Choosing a Good Hosting Provider

A good hosting provider for SEO possesses the following qualities:

It provides you with a free Security Certificate. If you choose a quality hosting provider, your site’s URL will begin with ‘https’ and not ‘http’.

It has established its server networks in: Various Locations Secure Data Centers

Such a hosting provider makes sure that all requests from the users are met and that none of them encounter an error page.

Fixation of 404 Errors

There could be two ways for which you may be encountering a 404 Error – Either you have deleted a page, or a link is broken.

If a link is broken, you can correct it or redirect it to the page. On the other hand, Page Deletion requires redirection to the new Content.

Understanding & Optimizing Crawl Budget

The number of pages the Search Engine wants to crawl at a specified period is a crawl budget. If you are an SEO executive working on smaller websites, you needn’t worry about the crawl budget. But if you’re working on larger websites, you need to dive deep into it and prepare a crawl budget that will tell Google – ‘Which Pages to crawl on a priority basis and when?’

Using Javascript

Javascript SEO is one of the branches of Technical SEO. If a website is built with Javascript, it needs some optimizations, which a Javascript-Learnt-Person can only carry out. Optimized content tends to have better visibility as Google considers it while crawling, rendering & indexing.

But Technical SEO is not that easy. If it is misused, then it can complicate things and create a wrong impression in the eyes of Google. Because whenever Google downloads a document to analyze, the first thing it considers is understanding a document type.

Wrap Up!

Technical SEO is the need of the day if a website wants to show up on the 1st Page of SERP. If you’re going to build your career in SEO, then your objective will remain unfulfilled if you do not learn Advanced Technical SEO. Many of you will face difficulty dividing ‘Items-To-Learn’ into ‘Basic’ & ‘Advanced’ Categories. However, you’ll save effort after reading this article as we have sorted out the work for you.