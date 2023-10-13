Introducing BC Game Casino, an online gaming platform that came into existence in 2017. Its rapid growth and global recognition is the result of its excellent game offering and exciting experience for casino enthusiasts.

BC Game stands out for its diversity and impressive catalog of over 5,000 games. With a wide selection including slots, table games, poker and more, every player can find a game to their liking.

Security at BC Game Crypto Casino occupies an important place. Thanks to the use of modern encryption methods, the platform ensures the protection of transactions and personal data of users.

The owner and operator of BC Game Casino is Blockdance B.V., which is regulated by a Curaçao license.

Game providers at BC Game Crypto Casino

BC Game Casino is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality gaming experience, so it carefully selects only the most reputable developers to create its platform. These include:

● 1×2 Gaming

● Amatic

● Booming Games

● Booongo

● CT Gaming

● EGT

● ELK Gaming

● Ezugi

● Fugaso

● Habanero

● Netent

● Red Tiger and many others.

BC Game Casino offers its members a wide range of exciting casino games that are available in various categories such as slots, card games, table games, video poker, arcades, jackpots, bingo and megaways slots.

At the casino, players have the opportunity to experience a variety of live games such as roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker etc.

To make it easier to find games, you can use the available filters such as providers, collections and game groups, or use the quick search tab.

Loyalty Program

BC Game Casino players have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive VIP program, where they can earn status titles and enjoy impressive benefits.

To become a member of the VIP program, a player must regularly participate in the site’s games, accumulating points represented as diamonds or LPs. Status levels include:

● New Player

● Bronze

● Silver

● Gold

● VIP

After registration, the player automatically enters the first level of the VIP program. This program is based on a hierarchical system in which the number of points increases as the player participates in casino activities. It provides exclusive rewards such as free spins and special promotions.

Unfortunately, the casino doesn’t provide many details about the VIP program. For more information on how the loyalty program works, please contact the support team through the available communication channels.

Cashback Program

At BC Game, you can become a member of the Cashback Club program as soon as you make your first deposit. The longer you participate on the site and play, the more benefits you will accumulate. When you reach a certain status, it becomes permanent, with no risk of loss. Status levels include:

● Silver – 10% on LIVE GAMES

● Gold – 5% on SLOTS & JACKPOTS and 10% on LIVE GAMES

● VIP – 10% on SLOTS & JACKPOTS and 10% on LIVE GAMES

● Real – 15% on SLOTS & JACKPOTS and 10% on LIVE GAMES

● Royal VIP – 20% on SLOTS & JACKPOTS and 10% on LIVE GAMES

Cashback offers are available to all players. Only players who have made a minimum deposit are eligible.

Cashback is calculated based on net losses on specific games, excluding bonuses and other rewards. Bonus losses are not taken into account. Cashback accrual begins upon eligibility or last request and lasts for up to 30 days.

To request cashback, go to the “My Bonuses” section. Cashback is provided in the form of real money, with no wagering requirements. The opportunity to request cash back appears 24 hours after the last request or eligibility. The request can only be made for active accounts. Closed or self-excluded accounts are not eligible for this offer.

Online poker games

BC Game Casino offers a limited number of poker games on its platform. To find them, type the word “Poker” in the search bar or go to the “Card Games” section under the games category. The following games are currently available:

● Texas Hold’em

● Jacks or Better

● Casino Hold’em

● Oasis Poker

● Caribbean Poker

● Jolly Poker

● Teen Patti Poker

● Texas Hold’em Poker

● Super Video Poker

Sports Betting

BC Game Casino provides its players with an extensive sports and sports betting section, with a variety of sports disciplines available for betting, including:

● Football

● Basketball

● Tennis

● Volleyball

● Hockey

● Table Tennis

● American football

● Cycling

● Boxing

● Baseball

● Futsal

● Golf

● MMA

● Handball

● Rugby League

● Rugby Union

● Speedway

● Lacrosse

● Dota 2

● Darts

● Politics and others.

Mobile Casino

BC Game Casino offers an optimized platform that provides a seamless gaming experience on a variety of mobile devices, including smartphones and computers. And other crypto casino with success is the roobet.world

Customer Support

BC Game Casino is committed to providing quality customer support. Players can reach out via live chat or send an email.

In addition, the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section provides answers to casino-related questions. The support service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

BC Game Payment Methods

BC Game Casino facilitates players’ financial transactions by providing the site with a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options.

You can deposit funds using such methods as PayPal, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Skrill, ecoPayz, Neteller, Astropay and others.

The minimum amount to make a deposit on the platform is $30 and may vary depending on the chosen payment method. Deposits are processed instantly.

To withdraw funds on the site, you can use such methods as Skrill, ecoPayz, Neteller. The minimum withdrawal amount is $50 USD.

BC Game Casino does not charge additional commissions for payment transactions. However, it is possible that the chosen payment processor may charge a commission in certain situations.

Conclusion

To summarize, BC Game Casino is a gaming platform that offers a complete and varied gaming experience, catering to different player needs thanks to its extensive catalog of over 5,000 games.

Special attention is paid to security, as state-of-the-art encryption tools are used to protect player data, ensuring a smooth and secure experience.

The bonuses and promotions are varied and attractive, which enhances the opportunities to enjoy and win. The platform also demonstrates concern for user comfort and satisfaction by providing efficient customer support and a mobile-optimized site that allows you to play anytime, anywhere.

However, the variety of poker games could have been increased and clearer information about the loyalty program could have been provided. In addition, the addition of a dedicated mobile app would be desirable in the future.

Ultimately, BC Game Casino presents a solid and attractive offering for any online gambling enthusiast, making it an enjoyable place to try your luck and play responsibly.

FAQ

What is BC Game Casino?

BC Game Casino is an online casino founded in 2017. It offers a wide selection of over 5,000 games and is regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority.

How do I register at BC Game Casino?

To register, simply go to the website, click on the registration button and fill in the required information.

What bonuses does BC Game Casino offer?

BC Game offers a 100% first deposit bonus up to $5,000 + 50 free spins on Gates of Olympus. There are also bonuses on second and third deposits, as well as a referral program for friends.

What are the wagering requirements for the bonuses?

The wagering requirements for the + deposit bonus are 40x and the free spins winnings are 60x. These requirements must be met within 30 days of bonus activation.

Is BC Game casino safe?

Yes, BC Game uses state-of-the-art encryption methods to ensure the security of transactions and users’ personal data.

What games can I play at BC Game Casino?

The casino offers a wide range of games including slots, table games, poker and more from developers such as NetEnt, Red Tiger and more.

Is there a loyalty program?

Yes, BC Game has an exclusive VIP program with status levels that offer rewards such as free spins and special promotions.

How does the cashback program work?

At BC Game you can become a Cashback Club member by making your first deposit. The more you play, the more benefits you accumulate. The status levels of the cashback program vary and offer certain rebates.

Is there a mobile version of BC Game Casino?

Yes, BC Game offers a platform optimized for mobile devices, but does not have a dedicated app.

How do I get in touch with the support team?

Players can contact BC Game Casino via live chat or email.

What are the deposit and withdrawal options?

BC Game offers several deposit and withdrawal options including Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. Deposits are processed instantly and the minimum withdrawal amount is $50.