When it comes to sports, the majority of Bangladeshis prefer cricket. The history of the game in Bangladesh dates back to the 18th century, when it was first introduced by the British. Today, it has become a major part of the country, and particularly a favorite among punters.

For first timers looking to try their luck at cricket betting, Mostbet is a reliable site that makes the process easy and safe. The platform is designed with Bangladeshi players in mind, offering competitive odds and a wide range of betting markets.

With multiple cricket tournaments hosted annually, Bangladesh clearly has a passion for the sport. These competitions are a huge source of pride and excitement for the nation, and they draw some of the top players across the globe.

Among the most popular cricket tournaments are The National Cricket League (NCL), The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL).

In this post, we’ll work you through all you need to know about these games, including how you can make the most of them as a betting enthusiast. Let’s begin.

Dhaka Premier League

There are few cricket leagues as well-known as the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in Bangladesh. Throughout the years, the events have kept cricket fans thrilled, and the DPL made its debut in the legendary 1973–74 season.

Teams feature from several organizations and clubs, and they include:

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Abahani Limited

Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Dhaka Metropolis

Dhaka Dynamites

Mohammedan

Gazi Group Cricketers

Old DOHS

Minister Group Cricketers

Prime Bank

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi

Prime Doleshwar

Notable cricket fields in Dhaka and its environs include the Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium and the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

National Cricket League

There are a lot of cricket lovers all around Bangladesh who follow the National Cricket League (NCL). The 1999–2000 season marked the beginning of this league, though it became top-rated in the 2000–2001 season.

Participating teams are from all corners of the nation, and they include Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Chittagong, Sylhet, and Khulna.

Playing venues for National Cricket League matches range from Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium and other cricket fields around the nation. Typically, this league runs from October through December, with the last game being played in January.

Every team plays four to six matches, with the best from each group moving on to the championship. No matter where you are in Bangladesh, you can catch up on the actions at Pari Match betting site.

Bangladesh Premier League

The Bangladesh Cricket Board hosts the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a top-tier Twenty20 cricket competition in Bangladesh which was officially launched on February 9, 2012.

Scores in the BPL are often high and games are often closely contested. Typically, the league’s seven teams compete in the winter months of November and December. With its stellar roster of international cricketers, the BPL has earned a reputation as a premier Twenty20 league on a global scale.

Participating teams include:

Rangpur Riders

Dhaka Dynamites

Chittagong Vikings

Sylhet Sixers

Khulna Titans

Rajshahi Kings

Cumilla Warriors

Every year, new teams are brought to the mix and old ones are taken out.

Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Bangabandhu T20 Cup refers to the Bangladeshi Twenty20 cricket league that hosts professional matches. The first took place in 2020, when the BCB marked the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Though you can expect this tournament to be held every year.

It features players from all over the world, including Bangladeshi and international cricket superstars in the following teams:

Rangpur Rangers

Dhaka Platoon

Khulna Tigers

Rajshahi Royals

Chattogram Challengers

Sylhet Thunder

Dhaka Dynamites

Cumilla Warriors

Independence Cup T20 Series

Bangladesh hosts this cricket series every year to mark the country’s independence. Typically, the national cricket team takes on a visiting team from one of the ICC Full Member nations.

The BCB organizes the series, and it usually takes place in March, very close to the period Bangladesh’s independence is celebrated.

Teams include:

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

India

South Africa

West Indies

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

One of India’s most prestigious Twenty20 cricket tournaments, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is organized every year by the BCCI. Held typically in January or February, the event showcases teams from different Indian states and union territories. It took place first in 2008 and is named after the legendary Indian cricketer Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Each year, the teams that compete in the event are different, but they usually come from the following states and territories:

Assam

Andhra Pradesh

Baroda

Bihar

Bengal

Chandigarh

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Goa

Each team plays in a round-robin format before moving on to the knockout rounds.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2022/2023 Season

The International Cricket Council (ICC) hosts a series of tournaments called the ICC World Cup Qualifiers every year from 2022 to 2023 to choose which teams would represent their country in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Teams representing Affiliate and Affiliate members of the ICC compete in the competition with the hopes of earning a spot in the World Cup. It takes place every four years, right before the World Cup.

The following teams competed in the 2022–2023 World Cup Qualifiers:

Bermuda

Afghanistan

Canada

Ireland

Denmark

Jersey

Namibia

Kenya

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea

Oman

Singapore

Scotland

United States

UAE

Why is Cricket Betting Popular in Bangladesh?

For Bangladeshis, cricket is more than just a sport. It offers an unmatched level of excitement, whether it’s the stunning Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) or a sensational ICC Cricket World Cup match.

Besides, the option of betting allows anyone test how much they know about the game, make predictions, and plan strategies based on what they’ve learnt about the teams and players. This particular feature makes viewing a game an exciting experience and strengthens the bond between spectators and the sport.

Lastly, cricket brings people together in Bangladesh to enjoy wins and celebrate their country’s cricketing history. As fans eagerly await the outcomes of games, post predictions, and analyse the odds, betting on top sites like Mostbet heightens this sense of community.

Features of Top Websites for Cricket Betting

If you’re betting on cricket in Bangladesh, you may want to try out top websites like Mostbet which come with a lot of distinctive features. The following are some of the perks you’re sure to enjoy:

An Extensive Array of Markets

From domestic leagues like the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to global events like the ICC Cricket World Cup, these platforms provide betting options for every cricket event. So regardless of your choice, you can find something to bet on and win real money.

Live Betting

With live betting, players can react to game twists and turns by placing wagers during matches. This adds to the thrill of the sports and makes it more interesting to watch.

Safe Transactions

As a punter at top betting platforms, you can rest assured of safety as the websites ensure the security of deposits and withdrawals. To make things much easier, you can download the Mostbet app from the Mostbet official website and begin betting on the go. When you download Mostbet apk for Android, you’ll see that the app offers a great user experience, and this allows you to place wagers on cricket matches whenever and wherever you like.

Betting on cricket is a fun way to get involved with the game, but you should be careful how you do it. To make the most of your experience without taking risks, simply bet within a budget, learn the odds, and gamble strategically.

Special Offers and Bonuses for Cricket Betting

Promotions and bonuses are big parts of making betting on cricket more fun. They give players extra value, which lets them get the most out of their possible returns while minimising their risks. No matter how much or how little experience you have with betting on cricket, these offers can help you improve your approach and have a better time overall.

The table below shows some of the most popular types of cricket betting bonuses and promotions:

Type of Bonus Description Common Terms Welcome Bonus All new players are eligible for a welcome bonus, which is often a percentage of their initial deposit. Deposit the required minimum amount into your account and meet the wagering requirements. Free Bets Bonus funds that allow you wager on specific events or matches. Only certain matches or tournaments may be eligible. Deposit Match Bonus An example of a deposit match bonus would be a 100% bonus up to a certain amount. Frequently involves the need to roll over. Cashback offers With cashback offers, you can get a portion of your losses back in the form of bonus money or even hard cash. Typically time-bound or event-specific. Bonuses Tailored to Each Event The ICC Cricket World Cup and other big cricket events often have exclusive deals Valid only throughout the duration of the event Acca Boosts Improved returns on cricket accumulator wagers You must select a particular number at least



By taking advantage of these offers, players can maximise their cricket wagers. Cricket betting is already an exciting sport, but promotions take it to the next level by offering free bets during major tournaments or cashback to help with losses.

To maximise your bonus earnings, it is important that you get familiar with the necessary terms and conditions.

Local Payment Methods for Bettors in Bangladesh

One of the best things about online cricket betting for Bangladeshi players is that they can use traditional payment methods. With platforms like Mostbet Bangla, you can find popular choices like bKash, Rocket, and Nagad after completing the Mostbet app Bangladesh login process. Visit the Mostbet login section in the BD app and see that they make transactions easy and convenient for every user.

bKash

bKash is a trusted and simple mobile banking service that has a large user base in Bangladesh. With the app or local agents, bettors quickly make deposits into their accounts and also withdraw funds. The processing time is usually between a few minutes and a couple of hours, and that depends on the particular site you’re using. Minimum fees make it a reasonable choice for regular users.

Rocket

Another popular option for gamblers is Rocket, which is run by Dutch-Bangla Bank. Thanks to its secure platform and robust network, players can make deposits and withdrawals easily. Transactions are handled quickly, and the service is known for having strong security measures that keep players’ money safe. For more substantial transactions, Rocket’s reasonable costs are a major selling point.

Nagad

With support from the Bangladesh Post Office, Nagad is a rapidly expanding payment option renowned for its usability and accessibility. It’s easy to use and has low transaction fees, which makes it a great choice for both payments and withdrawals. Its agent network and vast reach make it especially attractive to gamblers in rural areas. The service prioritises the security of your transactions and often processes withdrawals quickly.

Conclusion

While you dive into cricket betting, keep in mind the importance of betting properly by sticking to budgets and learning more about the odds. With an appropriate strategy and reliable platforms such as Mostbet, cricket betting can evolve into an exciting improvement of your passion for the sport. If you wish to have fun and win a lot of money betting on cricket, it’s important to get in and stay on top of your game.