Summer is here, and we are all waiting for the next Latino-inspired music hit. Until then, you can create your ultimate summer playlist jams to lift up your mood every day. If you love the sounds of Latin trap, bachata, reggaeton, and soul music, you need to add some Bad Bunny songs to your playlist and enjoy the rhythm.

Bad Bunny is not your usual music star. He is a professional wrestler too, and socially and politically active. The fans love him because of that. The singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, launched the album “Un Verano Sin Ti” earlier this year, and the songs are everything we need for this summer. For the love of the fans, he scheduled a US tour this summer, starting on 5 August, until October. Surely, Bad bunny tickets are available to buy, so we recommend you hurry up before the shows sell out.

If you can’t go to concerts, you can create the ultimate Bad Bunny summer playlist and enjoy his voice. We will try to suggest some songs, but it’s not that easy to decide which ones are the best. So, here are our favorites:

1. Yo Perreo Sola

This song was released in the summer of 2020. The whole world needed this energy, after the months of uncertainty, due to the pandemic. You will get caught in the sounds, and the rhythm will make you dance all the time. And the title means “I dance alone,” but dancing is, in this case, twerking.

2. Me Porto Bonito

This is the last release by Bad Bunny from the album “Un Verano Sin Ti”. The official video already has more than 74 million views and is trending on the global top music lists on YouTube. You have to trust us on this – this song is already the most popular summer bop of 2022.

3. Moscow Mule

This song was launched in May, but it’s still on the top trending lists worldwide. You will feel energized, happy, and refreshed when you listen to it like you’ve had a glass of Moscow Mule on a hot summer night.

It seems like Bad Bunny made the album “Un Verano Sin Ti” for a big beach party for the long summer nights.

4. La Romana

“La Romana” is one of the songs that will make you dance once you listen to the opening tones. It was released in 2018, but Bad Bunny’s fans still love it.

Also, the music video currently has almost 287 million views. Don’t think twice, add “La Romana” to your summer music party mix.

5. Ignorantes

With this song, Bad Bunny showed us his emotional side and the perks and struggles of love relationships. It’s not your ordinary summer dance song, but you can surely use some slower jams in your playlist to mix different styles.

Even if you are in a happy relationship, you will recognize all the emotions and disappointments of failed love in this song.

6. Yonaguni

This is another dance ballad by Bad Bunny. We are sure you will love this unique mix of Spanish and Japanese languages in one song. “Yonaguni” was released in 2021, and it currently has over 668 million views on YouTube.

Yonaguni is a Japanese island. Bunny sings that he will travel there for the woman he loves. Such an interesting composition to dance to this summer.

7. La Dificil

“La Dificil” is a song about Bad Bunny missing his ex-girlfriend. He tries to get over it, but she still pops into his mind. But she doesn’t want a relationship right now. The girl is all about dancing and having a good time with her friends, leaving all the guys on “read”.

The song was released in 2020, just a few weeks before the pandemic took over the world. Knowing that fact, we really don’t mind his language in the lyrics.

8. Tuti Me Pregunto

This is another hit from the recent album “Un Verano Sin Ti”, which is currently number 2 on the top global music lists on YouTube.

In the video, Bad Bunny goes to parties, gets kidnapped, and ultimately marries his girlfriend. The song is dedicated to his real-life girlfriend Gabriela, showing he is loyal to her, no matter whether he is a global music star or not.

As we know, the wedding was fictional, for the video only, and he and Gabriela didn’t really get married in real life.

Conclusion

These are only eight great songs you can add to your summer Latino playlist. You can indeed add the whole new album to your list since all the songs are the real thing.

And don’t forget to check if his shows are near you soon. It’s worth buying Bad bunny tickets to see this enthusiastic singer live.

For those who can’t go to concerts soon, use our suggestions to create the best summer dance playlist, and enjoy the parties.