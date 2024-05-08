Back pain has become one of the major concerns in the country. People of every age group struggle with this health condition. Many studies and reports have shown that back pain is a common health issue due to numerous reasons across the world. According to the model published by the Lancet Rheumatology Journal, over 850 million throughout the world will be suffering from back pain by 2050. The highest increase in cases will be noticed in Asia and Africa.

If you are a back pain sufferer, it’s time to pay attention to your mattress type. You need to bring home the best mattress for back pain that provides relief and gives you pain-free sleep. The focus should be on choosing the right orthopaedic mattress that is specifically made to offer relief from backaches and give a good night’s sleep.

In this post, we will understand orthopaedic mattresses and how to choose the best one;

Orthopaedic Mattress And Its Function

Orthopaedic mattresses are mattresses manufactured with essentials in order to provide the best support to your back and joints. It is engineered to stay supportive of the natural curvature of your spine, which ensures the best alignment during sleep. These mattresses usually have high-density foam and spring materials to offer superior back support and pressure point relief. Overall, it will provide relief to your joints, muscles and bones.

An orthopaedic mattress will give your back dynamic support and aid in adapting to your body curves and weight. It will provide immense support to your spine by giving it a relaxed and natural position. Moreover, the mattress promotes good blood circulation with zero pressure, which allows your muscles to relax fully.

Significant Tips To Choose The Right Orthopaedic Mattress

While choosing the best mattress for back pain relief, you need to check out the overall comfort and support as well as your sleep preferences in order to improve your sleep quality. There are many factors you need to consider when selecting the right orthopaedic mattress, including personal preferences, sleeping needs, and budget.

Here are significant tips in order to choose the right orthopaedic mattress for your back pain.

Understand Your Specific Needs

The foremost step is to choose the best orthopaedic mattress by determining your specific body and sleep needs. If you are searching for a mattress that treats your back pain and relieves pressure, then you must go for an ortho mattress with the latest hybrid integration made of different materials. For example, the Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress will offer you the best comfort with its combination of the impression foam layer and three-zone pocket springs.

Also, you need to consider whether you have allergies and sensitivities to choose the right material. The Ortho Pro Spring Mattress is incorporated with advanced anti-microbial technology known as Neem Fresche to prevent dust mites, microbes and germs and protect your body from allergies and breathing disorders.

Determining Firmness Level – The Major Consideration

Orthopaedic mattresses are available at various levels of firmness. You will get options starting from very soft to very firm. The sleeper has to decide on the firmness level based on their specific body shape and personal preferences. When you have a larger body type or if you are overweight, you must go for a firmer mattress that offers the best support. On the other hand, if you have smaller body time and are lean, you need a softer or less firm mattress. However, orthopaedic doctors recommend going for the medium-firm mattress as it offers the right amount of support.

The Sleepwell Ortho Pro Profiled Mattress comes with a medium-firm feel. It also offers enhanced support, healthy breathability and superior air circulation. The mattress is integrated with cool gel-infused foam and anti-skid bottom fabric. Overall, the mattress will offer you pain-free sleep and the best posture alignment.

Go For Materials Made From High-Quality Materials

When you are looking for a bed mattress for back pain, keep in mind that the material quality is the key element to consider. It is important to look for mattresses that are made of high-quality materials such as memory foam, high-density foam and latex material. These materials are best known for their ability to offer the necessary support and ease pressure points by providing great relief.

You need to avoid lower-quality materials, such as polyurethane foam, as they won’t provide a similar level of comfort, support, and breathability. The orthopaedic mattress is made with the right material quality, offering good firmness level and higher-density materials to offer the necessary support. Here are the popular material choices when choosing an orthopaedic mattress.

Memory Foam

It is the most preferred material choice by consumers. This material perfectly contours to specific body shapes and curves. Moreover, memory foam reduces pressure points. You can check out the Sleepwell Ortho Mattress, which is incorporated with advanced orthopaedic technology. The mattress also offers super Snug Comfort with its Next-Gen impressions foam, which is a high-quality memory foam. It will also provide proper ventilation and a plush top feel.

Latex Material

This mattress material type is known for offering great back support and giving a natural bounce. If you are looking for latex material, you can have a look at the Sleepwell Latex Plus Mattress, which is made with elite latex material. This material type will give you a pressure-free sleep with its high-quality synthetic latex mattress that offers exceptional pressure point relief. The Latex Plus foam is incorporated with higher resilience and plush comfort. The mattress will offer exceptional comfort with great relief from pressure points.

Consider Your Budget Estimation

The price ranges of orthopaedic mattresses will vary widely based on different factors. One of the largest cost factors when buying a new mattress is considering the materials to be used. It depends on the quality and craftsmanship techniques used in the mattress construction process. There are hybrid mattresses that have a combination of spring coils and foam layers that make the price highly expensive compared to other mattress types.

So, you need to determine your budget before looking for an ortho mattress that meets your specific needs and comes under your price range. Keep in mind that a higher price does not mean that the mattress is of better quality. However, you need to do your own research. Go through the customer feedback and reviews before making the final purchase.

Test The Mattress And take advantage of Trial Period

The next important consideration is to test the mattress before investing in it. You need to look for a brand store that will allow you to try the orthopaedic mattress in person. Also, you need to consider buying from the brand, which gives a free trial period. This will let you know how you feel and what benefits you will get from the mattress.

You will get a 100-day free trial with Sleepwell Ortho Pro Spring Mattress and Ortho Pro Profiled Mattress. This trial period is completely free, and within this period, you will understand what comfort level and support it offers your back to relieve the pain.

How Does Orthopaedic Mattress Help Relieve Back Pain?

Orthopaedic mattress is known for offering the best comfort and support to your back and spine to relieve pain and discomfort. It will give you pain-free sleep the whole night and improve your sleep quality to give you a rejuvenating morning. Let’s check out how your back pain will be relieved before you prefer to buy an orthopaedic mattress online;

Excellent Support and Comfort

Orthopaedic mattresses are specifically designed to support your spine and body. It is helpful for people who are suffering from lower back pain, arthritis or other orthopaedic problems. It will offer you the optimum support in comparison to other mattress types. It is equipped with materials that will support your spine when you are sleeping.

Moreover, the mattress will restore your joint function and give relief from pain. The ultimate aim of the ortho mattress is to relieve back pain and stress on pressure points to give a sound sleep without frequent turning and tossing. It aims to offer support to specific areas such as hips, neck, shoulders and spine.

Ultimate Relief From Pain

As you know, orthopaedic mattresses are made to provide better pain relief. Whether you are having pain from a sports injury, joint issue, arthritis, or other illness due to an unhealthy lifestyle or poor posture maintenance while sleeping or sitting, all these will lead to pain. In this case, the right mattress will offer you the best relief and improve your quality of life.

Orthopaedic mattresses are known for distributing pressure evenly, reducing pain, and enhancing sleep quality. In addition, orthopaedic mattresses will conform to the body to facilitate better circulation. Also, these mattresses have quite thick layers to improve circulation and spinal support. Further, it will reduce inflammation and improve joint function.

Final Thoughts

Invest in the best orthopaedic mattress in India to get relief from back pain and wake up pain-free every morning. Choosing the right mattress will give your body the necessary support and comfort without triggering the pain. If you are ready to bring home an ideal ortho mattress, check out the ortho comfort category from Sleepwell, where you will get the best options.