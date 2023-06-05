If you have watched the Netflix thriller ‘Fall’, you might be wondering if the B67 TV Tower that features prominently in the film is real or not. The answer is yes and no. The B67 TV Tower is based on a real tower, but it is not the same one that appears in the film.

The real tower that inspired the B67 TV Tower is the KXTV Tower in California, one of the tallest structures in the world. It is an abandoned tower that was built in 1986 and used to broadcast television and radio signals for KXTV and KOVR stations. It stands at a staggering 2,063 feet tall and is located in Walnut Grove, California.

The filmmakers of ‘Fall’ scouted various locations across California to find a suitable tower for their story. They eventually settled on the KXTV Tower, but they could not use it for filming because of safety and logistical reasons. Instead, they used it for establishing shots and recreated parts of it on top of a 2,000 feet cliff in the Shadow Mountains.

The film follows two friends, Becky and Hunter, who are avid climbers and thrill-seekers. They decide to climb the B67 TV Tower, which is supposed to be decommissioned and sealed off. However, they soon find themselves trapped at the top of the tower with no way down. They have to survive harsh weather conditions, wild animals, and their own fears as they wait for rescue.

The film is not based on a true story, but it does draw inspiration from real-life incidents of people climbing towers and getting stuck or injured. For example, in 2017, two men climbed a 1,500 feet tower in Oklahoma City and had to be rescued by firefighters. In 2019, a man died after falling from a 1,000 feet tower in Texas.

The film also explores the psychological effects of being stranded at such a great height and facing death. The director and co-writer of the film, Scott Mann, said that he wanted to create a “claustrophobic” and “anxiety-inducing” experience for the audience. He also said that he chose actors who were not afraid of heights and could handle the physical demands of filming at such a location.

‘Fall’ is a gripping and suspenseful thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It also showcases the beauty and danger of one of the most impressive structures in the world: the B67 TV Tower.