Blemishes can be extremely difficult to get rid of and are caused by many different factors. Luckily, they can be treated from your home.

Blemishes

Blemishes are various different spots and marks that can appear on the skin due to cysts, acne, and hyperpigmentation, amongst other conditions. Blemishes can appear on the skin as brown, red, black, and white.

At-home Remedies

Don’t fret; blemishes can be infuriating to deal with, but there are at-home remedies you can use to treat blemishes.

Aloe Vera

Through medicine, aloe vera has been used for many skin problems. Its antibacterial properties help to control acne-causing bacteria and help address the root cause of the blemishes. Its soothing properties also help to hydrate the skin.

You can create a mask by mixing two tablespoons of honey, one tablespoon of aloe vera gel, and ¼ of a tablespoon of cinnamon. It will create a paste, which you will apply evenly to your face and allow to sit for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing. For effective results, repeat once a day. There are also topicals available with aloe vera you can use.

Tomato Juice

Not many people know that tomatoes are rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, iron, and potassium. Tomatoes are also full of carotenoids, which are pigments that give color to plants, and these carotenoids are full of antioxidants. The carotenoids are also natural astringents, and they contract the skin to open up the pores. When the pores are open, they’re easier to flush out, which can help remove blemishes.

Massage the juice of a tomato into your face and allow it to dry before washing it off. Continue the home remedy for a few days to notice results.

Honey

Honey is an ingredient that naturally helps soothe and retain moisture, and it is one of the more common kitchen ingredients used in skin care. The ingredient helps to get rid of free radicals, which are atoms that can damage cells and cause aging and diseases. Honey also helps to lighten the skin, reducing the appearance of blemishes, and its antibacterial properties can prevent acne-causing bacteria from forming.

Every day for two weeks, apply raw honey to the blemish areas and allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

Light Therapy

Light therapy uses low wavelengths of safe light to treat various skin conditions, including the appearance of blemishes. The light from the wavelengths seeps deep into the skin, boosting energy and stimulating cells while also increasing blood circulation to the tissue. This tissue penetration stimulates the healing of the blemishes at the cellular level and minimizes their appearance. There are red light therapy at-home devices you can use for your blemishes.

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa butter is found in many lotions and creams, and the substance has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce blemishes; it is a well-known home remedy for stretch marks. It smells very pleasant and can help hydrate the skin. Simply apply cocoa butter to the blemishes and massage gently; for the best result, do this once a day.

Egg Whites

Egg whites are full of amino acids and compounds that can help flush out bacteria from the skin; one of these compounds is lysozyme, which is an enzyme that causes the destruction of the cell walls of types of bacteria. Egg whites also help absorb excess oil produced by sebaceous glands, which can dry up pimples and reduce their presence.

You’ll want to separate the egg whites in the yolk and apply them to the blemishes with a brush. Once it is completely dry, rinse with cold water and repeat one to two times a week to help fade blemishes.

Don’t throw the egg yolk away; an egg yolk mask can help fight acne and pimples.

Baking Soda

This common household ingredient is great for removing dead skin cells, and it is a natural exfoliator. Packed with various anti-inflammatory that can tackle acne and blackheads, baking soda also has bleaching properties, which can help fade blemishes and acne scars.

To make a face mask, mix two teaspoons of baking soda with a little bit of water, just enough to form a paste. Leave on for 5 to 10 minutes before rinsing.

Though blemishes can naturally go away, it can take time; using these at-home remedies can help speed up the process.