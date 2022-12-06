Asphalt is a great way to get a sleek, modern finish for your walkways and parking lots. Despite being incredibly durable, it needs maintenance if you want that signature look and function to last for years to come. Although regular care can help prolong the life of your asphalt area, everyday use will eventually lead to wear and tear. Unfortunately, asphalt damage is one of those things that can sometimes be hard to spot until it is too late. Let us explore the signs of asphalt damage and how to repair it properly.3.

Signs that you need asphalt repair

There are telltale signs that it is time to call an asphalt repair company. For example, if you notice any cracks, depressions, potholes, or sunken portions in frequently used areas, then your asphalt likely needs repair. Additionally, if you notice weeds popping up through the surface, it might also be an indication that there are deep cracks in your asphalt. At times, the surface of your asphalt may also look flaky or scaly. This is known as spalling and is commonly due to temperature damage or improper curing.

Another sign that you may need asphalt repair is that your asphalt looks dull and faded even after sealcoating. This usually means the asphalt needs to be cleaned and resurfaced. Your asphalt may also have efflorescence, a white powdery substance that develops when water reacts with the salt that is in or around the asphalt. This indicates that water has seeped under the surface of the asphalt and that you need to fix it before more damage occurs.

How to repair asphalt properly

Asphalt repair is an important job that should not be taken lightly. Poorly executed repairs can cause further damage to the asphalt, leading to larger and more expensive repairs down the line. Therefore, it pays to do the job properly the first time round to ensure that your repaired asphalt lasts for as long as possible.

The initial step is to remove any dirt or debris from the damaged area and give it a thorough clean. Then, using an asphalt repairing tool or knife, scrape out any remaining material that is damaged beyond repair. Next, use cold patch material to fill in gaps before introducing new asphalt into the mix. Lastly, use a tamping tool to flatten and level out the patch until it blends in seamlessly with its surroundings.

Should you apply sealcoating?

As the owner of an asphalt walkway or parking lot, you no doubt want to keep it looking as nice as possible. There are many steps you can take to do this, and one of the most important is sealcoating. Sealcoating involves spraying or brushing on a liquid or semi-solid asphalt sealer. This helps to fill tiny cracks, create a waterproof surface, and protect your asphalt from harsh elements and further damage.

Knowing when to sealcoat is key to getting the most out of the process. For example, a brand-new asphalt installation should be allowed at least six months before the first sealing so that oils released during the curing process have enough time to evaporate. Sealcoating is best done on a warm day in summer. Pay attention to weather forecasts and plan your application for days when rain is not expected.

When to hire a professional asphalt repair company

While you may be able to repair small patches of asphalt on your own, asphalt repair can be a daunting task for a layperson. First of, if you have large cracks or deep potholes in your asphalt surface, these should always be addressed by an experienced asphalt repair company in Jacksonville as they have the right specialty tools and techniques to properly fix them.

Additionally, if your parking lot or walkway has several small cracks that seem to be growing bigger each year, it may be a sign of a larger underlying problem. In this case, hiring a professional asphalt repair company is often the best solution as they can inspect the damage, identify the root cause of the problem, and develop the appropriate strategy for restoring the asphalt.

Finally, if you need specialized repairs such as resurfacing large, paved areas or installing new bumpers around curbs, leave it to the professionals. These jobs are too complex even for DIY-savvy homeowners. A qualified asphalt repair team with years of experience can take care of the task efficiently and ensure that your asphalt surfaces are in top shape.

Keep your asphalt looking great

There are a few simple steps you can take to keep your asphalt looking its best. Be sure to clean off any mud, snow, or ice before they cause damage. Do not use deicing salts on your asphalt unless it is properly coated. Apply a new sealcoat every two or three years and fill even the smallest of cracks as soon as you notice them to stop water from seeping underneath the surface.

If you have basic DIY knowledge and tools and are comfortable with manual labor, you may be able to perform some basic asphalt repair. That said, hiring a professional asphalt repair company can save time, effort, and money in the long run. Hiring a professional will also give you peace of mind that your asphalt is being kept in its best possible condition.