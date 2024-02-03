Artificial intelligence (AI) is undeniably transforming the business landscape, reshaping the way companies operate and make decisions. In turn, this is raising new legal issues and requiring more from the field of technology law.

This article explores the profound influence of AI on various aspects of business and discusses the evolving world of technology law.

The AI revolution in business

In recent years, AI has become more than just an exciting buzzword; it’s a powerful force driving innovation and efficiency in the business world. From automating routine tasks to enabling predictive analytics, AI has permeated all industries, promising increased productivity and strategic advantages.

Automation and efficiency

One of the most significant ways AI is changing the business landscape is through automation. Repetitive and time-consuming tasks that once required human intervention can now be efficiently handled by AI systems. This not only reduces operational costs but also allows human employees to focus on more creative and value-added activities.

Even within the legal field itself, AI is increasing efficiency.

Ian Aldridge, founder and principal lawyer at Progressive Legal, is already seeing this happen within his firm.

“You can give a bot legal documents and tell it to draft a response in line with what you have previously done in these types of cases,” he says. “Instead of something that has taken you eight to 10 hours to do, you can cut down on that time so much.”

Data-driven decision-making

AI’s ability to process vast amounts of data at high speeds has revolutionised decision-making processes. Working at much greater speed and accuracy, businesses can now leverage AI algorithms to analyse data, identify patterns and make informed decisions. This data-driven approach enhances strategic planning, mitigates risks and contributes to more accurate forecasting.

This AI decision-making is appearing in certain law settings.

“You will be able to give a bot litigation bot all the documents in a matter and ask it what are the prospects of success,” Ian says.

“We’ll also see AI being a decision maker in small claims division to start with and small low-⁠level tribunal matters – that’s already happening in the European Union.”

Customer experience and personalisation

AI has also become a driving force behind improved customer experiences. Chatbots and virtual assistants powered by AI are being used to provide instant customer support, enhancing user satisfaction. AI algorithms can analyse customer behaviour to deliver personalised recommendations, creating a more engaging and tailored experience.

Navigating the legal landscape

This increased use of AI in business is raising new issues in key areas that need to be addressed to continue to leverage this technology safely and ethically.

Data protection and privacy

One of the primary concerns around AI and business is the protection of sensitive data. With AI systems relying heavily on data inputs, companies must navigate complex data protection and privacy regulations.

Striking a balance between leveraging data for business insights and safeguarding individual privacy is a delicate challenge.

Intellectual property rights

As AI contributes to the creation of innovative solutions, the question of intellectual property rights becomes paramount. Determining ownership of AI-generated content and inventions raises legal complexities that technology law must address.

Clear guidelines and regulations are essential to protect the rights of creators and encourage continued innovation.

Accountability and transparency

AI algorithms, often considered “black boxes”, can make it challenging to understand the decision-making process. Technology law is evolving to ensure transparency and accountability in AI systems. Companies are increasingly required to provide explanations for automated decisions, especially in critical areas like finance and healthcare.

Ethical considerations

With the rise of AI, ethical considerations become central to the discourse. Technology law is grappling with questions of bias in AI algorithms, the ethical use of AI in decision-making, and the potential societal impact of widespread AI adoption. Striking a balance between innovation and ethical responsibility will be a key focus for lawmakers and businesses alike.

As AI continues to permeate various aspects of business, the legal landscape is also evolving to address the challenges and opportunities presented by this technology. Technology law, a dynamic field that intersects with AI, plays a crucial role in regulating its use and ensuring ethical practices.

The future of AI in business and technology law

The pace at which AI is advancing suggests that its influence on business will only intensify. As businesses increasingly integrate AI into their operations, technology law will need to adapt to address emerging challenges.

Continuous dialogue between legal experts, policymakers and tech innovators is essential to create a regulatory framework that fosters innovation while safeguarding ethical standards.

Rather than reducing the need for lawyers, Ian sees this shift towards using AI as actually creating more jobs for lawyers – particularly in the technology law field.

“I’ve taken a controversial position that I think we’re actually going to see more jobs rather than less in the long term for lawyers.”

As well as creating more work managing the issues raised by AI, he thinks “AI is going to reduce the barrier to entry for those 75% of businesses who don’t have lawyers because now they can go online, get the contract and they can use that or seek legal advice on it.”



AI is ushering in a new era of automation, efficiency and data-driven decision-making. But, as businesses embrace AI technologies, the legal landscape must evolve to address the challenges posed by this transformative force.

Technology law, with its focus on data protection, intellectual property, accountability and transparency, plays a crucial role in shaping the ethical and legal framework for AI in business. We need a thoughtful and proactive approach to ensure that AI benefits society while respecting ethical and legal boundaries.