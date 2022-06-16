ARKcoin is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange that caters to seasoned cryptocurrency traders. It has low trading costs and a large range of cryptocurrencies for trade all over the world, albeit its trading possibilities in the United States are somewhat limited.

This platform offers a comprehensive range of trading options via its desktop or mobile dashboards, including an excellent variety of market charts and hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Users can also choose from a number of trading choices, such as futures and options, as well as a number of other order types. ARKcoin also provides a complete learning platform, an NFT platform, and other services in addition to its tools and features.

Investing in cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and other Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) is wildly speculative and dangerous with markets that can be quite volatile. Before making any financial decisions, seek advice from a certified specialist.

Trading Experience

ARKcoin has several trading tools available, including real-time charting with moving averages and exponential moving averages. Users can use the ARKcoin app, the ARKcoin website, or the ARKcoin desktop app to make trades.

Traders can also utilize the ARKcoin interface to check the order book and price charts, as well as manage their portfolios and transaction history. ARKcoin also offers a number of order types, including stop orders, limit orders, stop-limit orders, stop-market orders, and trailing stop orders. Users can also select from a variety of trading perspectives, including classic, margin, and OTC.

Fees

ARKcoin has some of the lowest fees in the industry. Users in the United States will pay slightly more, although the costs are still cheaper than those on other major platforms. ARKcoin has a maker/taker fee system with costs varying depending on trade volume and BNB balance. In general, lesser costs apply to bigger volume trades.

Furthermore, ARKcoin trading commissions are among the lowest in the market. It does not charge a deposit fee at this time, and the ARKcoin withdrawal fee is a flat price paid by users to cover the transaction expenses of withdrawing cryptocurrency from their ARKcoin account.

The amount users pay to withdraw their cryptocurrency from the ARKcoin exchange will vary depending on the blockchain network from which they are withdrawing, as well as the level of traffic on the network at the time of the withdrawal.

Is ARKcoin Safe?

Two-factor authentication (2FA) using the Google Authenticator app or short messaging service (SMS), address whitelisting, device management, and the option to restrict device access are among ARKcoin’s security features. All U.S. dollar balances on the ARKcoin platform are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

While these protections can help users keep their accounts safe, ARKcoin’s reputation is still a source of concern. In terms of security, they are approximately average in the industry.

How Does ARKcoin Measure Up to Other Cryptocurrency Companies?

Overall, ARKcoin provides worldwide traders with a diverse selection of supported assets and trading options, as well as some of the industry’s lowest rates. While the platform has significant advantages, its compliance difficulties are a source of concern.

Customer Support

When it comes to customer assistance, ARKcoin has three options: reaching out via Twitter, asking basic inquiries via chat, or sending a ticket. Fill out the form on its website to file a ticket and receive email support.

ARKcoin Trading Platform

ARKcoin makes trading very simple and user-friendly. In addition to Ether, BNB, Bitcoin, XRP, DOGE, TRX, DOT, BUSD, and Tether trading pairs, there is an incredible cryptocurrency variety available for trading. On ARKcoin’s fiat markets, there is also a broad range of crypto-to-fiat pairs.

As for spot trading, users can choose between a beginner-friendly or advanced trading layout, catering to a wide range of consumers. Margin, derivatives, peer-to-peer, and over-the-counter trading are also available on the platform.

Conclusion

When we put it all together and look at ARKcoin objectively, the advantages greatly outnumber the disadvantages. This is more than some of its competitors can say.

The exchange’s low fees, combined with the team’s demonstrated expertise in developing trading platforms, are enough to make it a big contender. It’s no surprise that ARKcoin is one of the market leaders in terms of the daily trading volume. Contact ARKcoin if you want to learn more about it.