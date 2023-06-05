Arcángel is a popular rapper, singer and songwriter who was born in New York City to Dominican parents. He is known for his Latin trap and reggaeton music, and has collaborated with artists like Bad Bunny, Farruko, Daddy Yankee and more. But how tall is Arcángel? And how does he compare to other rappers in his genre?

Arcángel’s Height and Weight

According to Heightline.com¹, Arcángel’s height is **5 feet 4 inches** or **1.62 meters**. This makes him shorter than the average height for American men, which is 5 feet 9 inches or 1.75 meters. Arcángel’s weight is about **70 kilograms** or **154 pounds**, and he has an ectomorph body type, which means he has a lean and slender physique.

Arcángel’s height and weight may not be impressive, but he does not let that affect his confidence or his musical talent. He has a distinctive style and voice that make him stand out among his peers. He also takes care of his health and fitness by following a balanced diet and exercising regularly.

Arcángel’s Height Compared to Other Rappers

Arcángel is not the tallest rapper in the Latin trap and reggaeton scene, but he is also not the shortest. Here are some comparisons of his height to other famous rappers in his genre:

– Bad Bunny: The Puerto Rican superstar is **6 feet** or **1.83 meters** tall, which makes him 8 inches or 21 centimeters taller than Arcángel. Bad Bunny is also heavier than Arcángel, weighing about 75 kilograms or 165 pounds. The two rappers have worked together on several songs, such as “Diles”, “La Jumpa”, “Me Acostumbre” and “Tu No Vive Asi”.

– Farruko: The Puerto Rican singer and songwriter is **5 feet 9 inches** or **1.75 meters** tall, which makes him 5 inches or 13 centimeters taller than Arcángel. Farruko is also slightly heavier than Arcángel, weighing about 72 kilograms or 158 pounds. The two rappers have also collaborated on many songs, such as “Flow Cabron”, “Siempre Arriba”, “Visionary” and “Chillax”.

– Daddy Yankee: The Puerto Rican legend is **5 feet 7 inches** or **1.70 meters** tall, which makes him 3 inches or 8 centimeters taller than Arcángel. Daddy Yankee is also a bit heavier than Arcángel, weighing about 74 kilograms or 163 pounds. The two rappers have teamed up on some songs, such as “Somos de Calle”, “Guaya” and “Pakas de 100”.

As you can see, Arcángel’s height does not stop him from working with some of the biggest names in the Latin trap and reggaeton industry. He has proven himself to be a versatile and talented artist who can adapt to different styles and genres.

Conclusion

Arcángel’s height is 5 feet 4 inches or 1.62 meters, which makes him shorter than the average height for American men. However, he does not let his height affect his musical career or his self-esteem. He has a loyal fan base who appreciate his unique voice and style, and he has collaborated with some of the most successful rappers in the Latin trap and reggaeton scene.

Arcángel is a rapper who shows that height does not matter when it comes to making good music and achieving success.