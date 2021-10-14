Augmented reality (AR) has been around for a while; it is still viewed as a future concept. Approximately 60% of buyers prefer that retailers adopt augmented reality into their shopping experience. Not only that, but 40% of them would pay much higher prices after experiencing AR.

Many organizations haven’t used augmented reality since troubleshooting is complex. However, QR Codes allow everyone to experience the technology with their smartphones.

With so many apps available, let’s look at the four best AR Code apps that leverage the potential of QR Codes —

Amazon AR App

A new Amazon app scan QR code on delivery boxes to unlock Halloween-themed features. The Amazon Augmented Reality app (AAR) offers interactive, sharing an augmented reality.

The software is described as a “fun way to reuse your Amazon boxes until you’re ready to recycle them.”

Different shipping boxes display other AR activities. For example, scanning the QR code turns the pumpkin on the box into a jack-o-lantern.

Many consumers may not have yet gotten one of the new QR code-enabled boxes. Less packaging means more smiles.

3DQR

3DQR is one of the fastest-growing apps for marketing using augmented reality QR Codes.

Instant visual insertions are created and integrated into a real-time production environment. It only takes a few minutes for every business sector to create its own augmented reality experience.

Typical industry use-cases include:

Educating and training

Field service and maintenance

Marketing

Gobi

Apple’s latest iOS 14 update reveals the Gobi, a new commerce app that innovates QR Codes and how the Find My App feature will function.

According to Apple, the new augmented reality app will read Apple-branded QR Codes and may have entirely new features incorporated in the Find My App feature.

The Gobi may be able to read QR Codes of various shapes as well as traditional-looking QR Codes.

The Gobi app may use location data to offer discounts at specified Starbucks locations.

Apple’s Find My App also uses augmented reality in iOS 14. For example, to find an object with Apple’s upcoming AirTags, people may hold their smartphones and scan the room.

AR Code

The AR Code app, also known as the augmented reality QR Code app, creates AR Codes for an interactive experience with QR Codes. Users can use the app to create, manage, edit, and track their augmented reality experiences.

An AR marker supports the app’s ‘Flying Over’ AR rendering for Android 4.4 and higher and iOS 11 and up devices. iOS>13.0 (ARkit), Android>9.0 (ARCode), and Magic Leap devices offer “engaging” AR rendering.

Customers can add an augmented reality experience to product packaging, food packaging, business cards, brochures, magazines, and other items using the app’s QR Codes.

Companies can also add the augmented reality experience to their apps by using the AR Code API available in the app.

How to create an AR QR Code?

Creating augmented reality QR Codes is more straightforward than one might think. Follow these basic steps to make AR QR Codes —

Go to Pageloot’s QR Code Generator.

Create an augmented reality experience with a third-party app and save the URL.

Select the website QR Code and paste the URL link into the box.

Customize the QR Code by adding an AR logo, adjusting the eyes, and modifying the template.

If the QR Code is age-sensitive, remember to provide age-gated restrictions.

Download and have fun with it.

What does the future hold for AR QR Codes?

Augmented reality technology achieved its record growth in 2019. 71% of consumers said they would shop more often if businesses embraced augmented reality, yet just 15% of retailers leverage the technology.

Augmented reality gives clients the capacity to visualize and modify services. Big tech names like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are studying this subject. The power of QR Codes, in conjunction with augmented reality, can provide promising results. Several businesses such as American Apparel, Uniqlo, and Zara have implemented their showrooms and virtual fitting rooms using augmented reality.

In addition to QR Codes, technologies such as RFID tags and NFC also can fetch recommendations to the brick-and-mortar stores.

QR Codes help business owners edit, customize, and deploy enterprise-scale projects within a scan. The popularity of consumer apps has been a driving force in pulling consumers towards their smartphones and tablets.

When paired with QR Codes, augmented reality drives the urge deeper, allowing businesses and marketers to sell their items at ease.