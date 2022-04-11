

Skin that is red and irritated is easy to identify. What can be challenging to determine is the cause of your breakout. It might be acne, or it could be eczema. Do people often ask if anybody dealing with eczema and acne has any recommendations? Here’s how to determine which skin problem you have and how to treat it.

How Similar Are They?



Both are typical skin issues that can occur at any age. Each can flare up, disappear for a while, and then reappear. Both of these skin problems can be stressful and embarrassing.

However, acne and eczema are not the same things.

Eczema



Eczema, often known as atopic dermatitis, is an autoimmune disease, and it means it occurs due to an issue with your immune system. Doctors aren’t sure why it develops, but your skin doesn’t produce as many fats and oils as it should and has difficulty retaining moisture.

If it runs in the family or if you or any family members suffer from allergies, hay fever, or asthma, you are more likely to get it.

Eczema can occur anywhere in the body. Babies and children are especially prone to getting it on their faces. It might vary in appearance from person to person. Some people have rough, leathery skin, while others develop red or brownish-gray patches or little raised lumps on different places of their bodies. Other symptoms include swelling, leaking, and crusting. However, itchy skin is the most prevalent sign of eczema.

Acne



Acne affects the oil glands beneath the skin. A pimple forms when the tunnels that connect those glands to small holes on the surface of your skin (pores) become clogged.These tumours may contain pus and cause discomfort.

Acne breakouts are usual n the face, neck, back, and shoulders.

Acne is more likely if:

Your parents both have acne.

You take several medications, including steroids (powerful drugs that help with inflammation)

You use greasy makeup

You’re stressed

Your hormone levels fluctuate (like during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause)

Diagnosis



You won’t need a lab test to determine whether you have acne or eczema. A dermatologist (skin doctor) can tell you by examining your skin and asking about your family history.

Treatment

It is treated differently depending on the type of skin problem:

Acne



Your doctor will treat your acne and prevent new pimples from growing. The sooner you start therapy, the less likely you will develop scars.

Acne can be treated with a variety of medications. You apply it directly to your skin (this is known as topical medication), but if your acne is severe, you may require more vital medicines. This could involve taking an antibiotic for several months, taking high doses of vitamin A (isotretinoin), light therapy (exposing your skin to specific lights), or using chemical peels or facials to remove the pimples.

Eczema



There is no treatment for eczema, but your doctor will try to alleviate your pain and itching while also preventing your skin from worsening.

Many prescription lotions are available to aid with your symptoms. Some contain steroids, while others have medications that reduce inflammation or impact your immune system. If the itching is extreme, your doctor may prescribe an antihistamine (usually used to treat allergies).

“Wet wrap” therapy can also help to relieve skin irritation. Wet bandages are applied to your skin to keep it damp and aid in the absorption of drugs. Light therapy, like acne treatment, can be beneficial to your skin.

Preventive Measures



Taking care of your skin can help you control eczema and acne. This recommendation may be of assistance:

Be Kind With Yourself



Wash the skin twice a day and after strenuous exercise with a gentle soap.

Take it Easy



Scrubbing or using powerful cleaners can aggravate the situation.

Avoid Touching the Region



If you have itchy eczema, try not to scratch.This can cause skin breakdown and infection. If you have pimples, avoid picking or popping them.

Keep Yourself Protected in the Sun



Some eczema and acne medications cause your skin to burn more quickly. Don’t go in the sun between 10 a.m, when the sun’s UVB blistering rays are at their strongest. Use a mineral-based sunscreen with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide if you have eczema. Acne sufferers benefit from a brand that is oil-free or “non-comedogenic,” which means it won’t clog your pores.

Relax



Acne and eczema can both be exacerbated by stress and anxiety. Try meditation, yoga, tai chi classes, or learn other ways to relax.

Use Proper Product



If your skin issue makes you self-conscious, you may wish to cover it up with cosmetics. However, you must use the right products. Some makeup can absorb oil, while others conceal redness and smooth out your skin. Consult the doctor about what is best for you.

You can make an appointment with the Best Dermatologist in Faisalabad through Marham without any issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1- How can both be treated with the same medication?



Salicylic acid is occasionally used to treat acne and eczema. Salicylic acid softens keratin, a protein present in the skin, and it may help to loosen the dry, scaly skin associated with eczema.

2- Why is eczema breaking out on my face?



While there is no known reason, many factors such as allergies, asthma, and a family history of eczema may raise your chances of having the condition.

3- What foods can help with eczema?



Dairy, whole grains, red meat, wheat, and sugar are all restricted in anti-inflammatory diets, whereas vegetables and fish are prioritized. In reality, turning vegan (or eating an almost all plant-based diet) is also a viable option.