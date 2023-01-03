Our team continues the discussion on the anonymous topic. We already know why to use anonymous servers, how to find the proper equipment, and its benefits. Today we decided to answer the question of what is better – VPS or a dedicated server. Yes, both services are incognito. So we’ll miss this word further.

Disclaimer

Most providers don’t differentiate the customers using anonymous or personalized services. They use the same stands and can claim their preferences. The only possible problem is the lack of cryptocurrencies in the provider’s payment method list.

Meeting the contestants

VPS is the virtual environment on a physical server. That’s mostly a shared nature because each user exploits the paid portion of the resources. You get the advantages of the dedicated server but without the management of the server. All is perfect, but sometimes the single IP belongs to different websites impacting each other. Thus, if somebody posts undesirable content, it will spoil the karma of others.

The other risk is that the provider may delete all resources on such server. That happens because of the reasons listed above. It’s often impossible to delete a single website without harm to honest players. Privacy VPS is a privilege.

The dedicated server belongs to a single customer. It may be physical or virtual. This type of hosting is beneficial because the user has full control of the resources and broader possibilities. The virtual dedicated server is the subtype of the VPS, differentiating from the classic one only by the virtual environment. All other features are the same.

Case-building

Of course, the accurate anonymous server is located in a loyal country to the freedom of speech. The bonus will be the acceptance of the cryptocurrencies. It’s time to choose the correct type of hosting for different cases

Case VPS Dedicated server Gaming The gaming process. Few resources are needed, but the DDoS may not spread on this service. 1 GBps bandwidth is enough for that. The hosting of the game. Proper 3D rendering and realistic gameplay need many resources. Bigger bandwidth, at least 20 Gbps, and GPU are preferable. Web hosting Both services are suitable for that. Choose depending on your needs. Trading Classic trading according to selected strategy Market predictions, machine learning or mining. GPU is required. Streaming Watching The dedicated server guarantees qualitative coverage and sufficient bitrate. Mobile and internet application The service depends on the targeted audience.

Remember that the correct choice of the equipment configuration saves your money and nerves. Our team recommends you choose the minimal tariff and then upgrade to the desired limit.