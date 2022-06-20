What are they, and where do they come from?

The seeds of the coffee fruit, commonly known as coffee beans, are found within coffee berries. Coffee trees are native to tropical areas throughout Central and South America, Africa, and Asia. The coffee tree produces tiny fruit called coffee cherries. There are two beans in each cherry.

Coffee beans are harvested, dried, roasted, and crushed before they can be brewed. Roasting may vary from light to dark for different bean types and desired flavour profiles. The beans are ground into fine dust after being roasted and then mixed with hot water to create coffee.

Whether you like your coffee black or with milk and sugar, there’s no denying that this humble beverage has taken the world by storm. Coffee is a popular beverage that millions of people consume on a daily basis. It has become a habit in numerous civilisations.

A brief history of coffee beans and how they are made into the delicious drink we all know and love. Now go out and enjoy a cup (or two!).

History:

Coffee beans have a long and exciting history. They were first cultivated in Ethiopia over 1000 years ago and then spread to other parts of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. Coffee became a popular drink in Europe in the 17th century and quickly became an essential commodity worldwide.

Today, coffee is grown in many countries worldwide, including Brazil, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. It is estimated that over 500 billion cups of coffee are consumed yearly! That’s a lot of coffee!

How are coffee beans roasted, and what affects the flavour?

The coffee beans go through harvesting, drying, roasting, and grinding before they are ready to be brewed. Depending on the type of bean and the desired flavour profile, roasting can be light, medium, or dark. After roasting, the beans are ground into a fine powder and then brewed with hot water to make coffee.

Millions of people enjoy coffee daily, which has become a staple in many cultures.

The health benefits of coffee:

Research has shown that coffee has many health benefits. For example, coffee can help improve cognitive function, protect against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, lower the risk of stroke, and reduce the risk of death. Coffee is also a good source of antioxidants and can help fight inflammation.

Types of coffee beans:

There are two main types of coffee beans: Arabica and Robusta. They are grown in warm, humid climates and have a sweeter, complex flavour. Robusta beans are less expensive and have higher caffeine content.

They are grown in hot, dry climates with a more bitter flavour.

Did you know that coffee beans are seeds?

Coffee beans are the seeds of a fruit that grow on coffee trees. Coffee trees are native to tropical regions around the world, like Central and South America, Africa, and Asia. The coffee tree produces small berries called coffee cherries. Each cherry contains two beans.

How to store coffee beans:

Once coffee beans are roasted, they should be used for the best flavour within two weeks. Afterwards, they can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature or in the freezer for up to six months.

Different Coffee brewing methods:

There are many different ways to brew coffee, including drip coffee, pour-over, espresso, and French press. The brewing method you choose will affect the flavour of your coffee.

How to roast beans at home:

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can try roasting your coffee beans at home! You only need a pan, green beans, and patience. Roasting coffee beans is slow and takes up to 20 minutes. You’ll also need to let the beans cool before grinding and brewing them.