There is a reason adults need the recommended seven to nine quality hours of sleep per night. Sleep helps your body and brain to rest, recover, and repair from a hard day’s work. It supports both physical and mental health, and cases of inadequate sleep have been linked to issues such as weight gain, diabetes, heart disease, and depression.

Obstructive sleep apnea is one of three main types of sleep apnea, and those suffering from it will experience a lack of quality, restorative sleep. Without those seven to nine hours, health, cognitive function, and overall well-being will be seriously impacted. Below, we have provided an overview of everything you need to know about obstructive sleep apnea, from what it is, the symptoms, how it is diagnosed, and how it can be managed.

What is obstructive sleep apnea?

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type of sleep apnea, where people experiencing it will repeatedly stop and start breathing while they are asleep, preventing their body from getting enough oxygen. There are three main types of apnea:

Obstructive sleep apnea occurs when the muscles in the throat relax, causing the airway to become narrower or collapse while a person sleeps, blocking airflow.

occurs when the muscles in the throat relax, causing the airway to become narrower or collapse while a person sleeps, blocking airflow. Central sleep apnea occurs when the brain does not send the proper signals to the muscles that control breathing, leading to long pauses when breathing.

occurs when the brain does not send the proper signals to the muscles that control breathing, leading to long pauses when breathing. Mixed or complex sleep apnea occurs when there is a combined presence of both obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.

While anyone can experience obstructive sleep apnea, it is more common in middle-aged and older adults. It is also more prevalent in men, those who have a family history of apnea, those who may be overweight or have a thyroid disorder, smokers, and people with Down Syndrome.

Symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea

Symptoms in those suffering from obstructive sleep apnea can vary. Some people experience no symptoms, while others do not feel fully rested and may feel sleepy during the day. Other symptoms include:

Loud snoring that is interlaced with periods of quiet (called an apnea episode)

Excessive daytime sleepiness with a strong desire to nap

Observed episodes where the person stops breathing during sleep or wakes gasping or choking

Morning headaches, dry mouth, and sore throat

Irritability and trouble focusing

A problem remembering things

Depression or mood changes

Obstructive sleep apnea can also harm partners and others who are sleeping near the person experiencing it. Loud snoring and other sounds someone with obstructive sleep apnea makes can prevent others from getting a good night’s sleep, too. For partners, obstructive sleep apnea can also result in a decreased sex drive, which can put a strain on relationships.

Obstructive sleep apnea can cause excessive daytime sleepiness. Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash.

If left untreated, obstructive sleep apnea can have serious implications on a person’s health, which can, in turn, lead to complications such as:

High blood pressure

Unstable oxygen levels

Changes in mood and mental function

Changes in the body’s response to insulin and glucose

Heart failure, stroke, or heartbeat problems

Diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea

A diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea requires a sleep study. A sleep study is a diagnostic test that involves monitoring multiple systems in your body while you sleep, including the brain, heart, and breathing. A sleep study often involves many healthcare professionals, including RNs, licensed practice nurses, and those who have completed online DNP programs, and is generally completed over one evening.

During the study, sensors will be attached to your body. While the wires attached to the sensors are generally long enough to move around comfortably in bed, if you need to get out, you will need assistance to ensure you do not adversely impact the sleep study results.

A physical exam of the throat, neck, and mouth may also be required, and your healthcare provider will ask about your medical history, sleeping habits, and symptoms.

Management and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea

Managing and treating sleep apnea can fall into three categories: breathing devices, lifestyle changes, and surgery.