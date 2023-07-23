An online bingo audience

Bingo is one of the oldest and most popular games around the world much like cricket sporting events, in which it is just as popular today as when it first became available in public venues in the 60’s and 70’s. Despite the game standing the test of time, today’s bingo experience and even the people playing look very different to that of a few decades ago, in which the game has been transformed by the modern era.

While the integrity of the game has been kept intact, today’s technologies have meant that the game is now not only offered in physical venues like public community centres, church halls and commercial bingo venues but also online too. This change in the way the game is offered has drastically altered the audience who play the game too.

Below, we’ll take a look at the traditional game of bingo and how the bingo audience has shifted over the years, including a look at whether it will still be popular in years to come.

The traditional bingo crowd

Bingo is a game that was traditionally played in person. There would be a host that would roll the holder until a ball dropped out, then they would cheerily read out the numbers in that chirpy tone and with the catchy number names we have all learnt to love. However, these games usually attracted a typical crowd every week which was usually middle aged and older women who would play as a pastime.

Back then, it was common for women of the 60s and 70s to stay home while their husbands worked. This meant that women had a lot of free time to socialise and to spend their leisure time playing games like bingo. Games were either played at a commercial bingo where the fee paid would go towards the cash prize, or money would be collected by a local church or village hall for a fundraising purpose within the community.

The rise of online bingo

While traditional bingo was incredibly popular with the crowd described above, inevitably the game evolved and became more modern to reflect the times of the digital era. As such, bingo is now a game that can also be played online. There are many advantages to playing online vs a bingo hall and while you may not get the same atmosphere or experience, playing on a screen sure does have some perks.

Larger prizes – As more people access bingo games online, there is more cash to channel into winnings, meaning huge jackpot prizes that make the game that much more exciting.

Greater accessibility – Online bingo can be played from anywhere and at any time, whether that be from the train on the commute to work, from the sofa at 2am, or even from a remote island if you have a good enough wifi connection.

You don’t have to leave the house – Want to have a great night with friends but pyjama style? Online bingo means you can enjoy the game and all its perks but while having a chill social evening at home.

There’s more bonuses and promotions – While promotions are rare at physical venues, online bingo offers far more promotions, including bonus games and fr more chances to win.

The shifting demographics of bingo players today

As of 2023, the bingo playing audience couldn’t look more different than that of the 60’s and 70’s. Not only are today’s players aged mainly between 25 and 34, 38% of players are now male too.

Male bingo players are today able to enjoy the game just as much as their female counterparts. They can access the games at any time of day, and especially after work or in the early hours of the morning. In addition, they can play free of judgement because they can keep their identities anonymous if they so wish to.

In addition to the above statistics, 28% of players are 35-44 years of age, meaning that a significant amount of people playing bingo are now of working age. These statistics show that being able to access the game outside of core working hours has made a huge difference to its popularity.

Overall, the game of bingo has always been a classic and popular game, whether it’s played in a commercial venue, for a fundraising event, at work Christmas parties, or commonly online. Thanks to the increased accessibility and anonymity that online play grants, many more people across the world today are not only able but more willing to try out the game. As for whether its popularity will pass down to the youngest generations of today, only time will tell.