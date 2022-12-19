1. California

There are so many things to love about California. It has a stunning coastline, rolling hills, and an abundance of wildlife. Plus, the state is home to some of the most popular tourist destinations in America, including Hollywood and San Francisco. The state is geographically diverse, as well, with urban areas, beautiful countryside, tall mountain ranges, and 9 enormous national parks (it happens to be the state with the most national parks).

You will never run out of things to do in this state—there is truly something for everyone here. Adventurous types will enjoy hiking in the mountains, beach lovers will adore the 840 miles of coastline, and oenophiles will find heaven in the state that produces 90% of America’s wine. History buffs will fall in love with the countless historical landmarks, museums, and art exhibits!

2. Florida

Another top vacation spot is Florida. It is home to beautiful beaches (1,350 miles of coastline ripe for surfing), a long span of untouched marshland (known as the Everglades), and tons of amusement parks, like Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Epcot, and many more.

Like California, there is something here for everyone. There are thousands of acres of farmland, several sprawling urban cities, national parks, and even castles and fortresses from the 1500s. There are also plenty of citrus trees (you can spend a day picking them, eating them, or adding them to homemade shakes) that dot the landscape. And who can forget the impressive golf courses that spread throughout the state? You’ll always have something new to try in Florida!

3. Tennessee

Tennessee isn’t usually the state you think of when you hear the word “vacation,” but I’m here to change your mind! Tennessee is home to two of the country’s most popular National Parks: the Great Smoky Mountains and the Shiloh National Military Park. It’s a state of vast farmland, with several boom towns and large cities like Nashville and Knoxville. Compared to Miami, Nashville actually has more citizens and things to do!

One popular tourist attraction is Elvis Presley’s Graceland Mansion, now converted into a museum. With the state’s deep-rooted culture in music, there are countless shows and concerts in world-renowned theatres, like the Grand Ole Opry.

4. New York

The Empire State is truly a sight to behold. The Manhattan skyline is full of tall, modern skyscrapers and stunning old pieces of architecture that give it an incomparable look and feel. New York is a state with deep history and rich culture that has left its mark all over the world. Remember: it’s home to the Statue of Liberty and the American Museum of Natural History!

New York’s diverse landscape offers something for everyone. There are beautiful beaches for surfing, gorgeous national parks (Niagara Falls, especially), museums, plays, and so much more. Interestingly, the massive concentration of expert plastic surgeons is another major reason why tourists flock to the Big Apple. They can get their dream facelift in NYC!

5. Nevada

When people talk about Nevada, they’re usually talking about Las Vegas. But it’s not the only thing worth exploring! There is the Grand Canyon, endless desert landscapes, several national parks, and a number of ski resorts (yes, ski resorts in the desert)!

If nothing else interests you, there is always Las Vegas, the largest gambling city in the country and the entertainment capital of the world. Las Vegas is also home to some of the best shows, restaurants, and hotels in the world. The Vegas Strip happens to be one of the most iconic places in the country with its lights, hotels, and bustling casinos. It’s like nowhere else!

6. Hawaii

Everyone knows that Hawaii is an impeccable tourist destination. It has beaches with turquoise water, volcanoes that you can hike, and gorgeous rainforests with exotic plants and animals. There is even an upside-down waterfall!

On top of that, the locals place leis (the famous floral necklace) around you as soon as you land in the beautiful state. Don’t forget to try the delicious Polynesian cuisine while you’re there!

Hawaii is the perfect destination to get away from it all.