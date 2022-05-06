Colleges and universities play a vital role in developing the personality of an individual. The education system of a nation reflects its strength. In modern times, one cannot underestimate the importance of education as people are expected to be well educated in a developed nation. Moreover, the lack of literacy leads to chaos as illiterate individuals do not have the ability to think rationally. Hence, education is the key to making better decisions and leading healthier lives.

India has the third-largest higher education system in the world. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) is responsible for supervising the functions of all Indian universities through its main regulatory body called Universities Grants Commission (UGC).

College/university is often considered a place where lifelong memories are made. There are a number of top colleges in India that offer a diverse range of degree programs. Discover some of the coolest facts about Indian colleges and universities through this article.

Oldest University in the World

Nalanda University is known to be the oldest university in the world. It was established in Taxila, aka Takshashila, between 600-500 BC. Back then, the university offered 68 subjects to its students. It was the first university in the world to provide housing facilities for both teachers and students. Nalanda University was originally founded during the era of the Gupta Dynasty, as stated in the writings of Chinese pilgrim Xuanzang (Hiuen-Tsang).

In 2006, India’s 11th president, late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam proposed to revive the first university in India. On September 1, 2014, the university started with 15 students at a temporary campus in Rajgir, Bihar, India. George Yeo, Former Minister of Singapore, was appointed as the new Chancellor of Nalanda University on July 6, 2015.

World’s Largest Residential University by Campus Size

With more than 20,000 students, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is one of Asia’s largest residential universities. Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya founded the university in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, in 1916. BHU’s main campus is spread over 1,300 acres of land, donated by Kashi Naresh (hereditary ruler of Banaras).

The university has six institutes and 132 departments, as well as 60 hostels. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (second President of India) was the Vice-Chancellor of BHU until January 1948.

Maximum Reservation for Minority in India

Located in Delhi, Jamia Milia Islamia is the only university in India that provides 50% reservation for Muslim students. This public central university was originally founded in Aligarh by nationalist Muslim leaders.

The university was established with the intent of keeping Muslim education in the hands of Muslims and completely free from external control. It has one of the best libraries in India, with thousands of books, research papers, journals, etc. Students of Jamia Milia Islamia are popularly known as Jamiaiites.

World’s Largest Open University by Students Enrollment

Run by the central government, Indira Gandhi Open University (IGNOU) has an enrollment of more than 4 million students. It is a distance learning institution in New Delhi named after the former Indian prime minister.

IGNOU is known for its high standard of distance education in India. The university owns 21 schools, 67 regional centres, 2667 study centres and 29 overseas centres in 15 countries. Students can choose from 226 academic programs, including certificates and diplomas.

First Academic Institution to Have a Personal Airport

Isn’t it surprising to know that one of the top colleges in India has a personal airport? Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is India’s first academic institution to have a personal airport. The airport is known as the IIT Kanpur airport or Kalyanpur airport. This facility is available to the aerospace engineering department of the university.

First Women College in Asia

Situated in Kolkata, Bethune College is the first women’s college in Asia. The college was originally established by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune as a school in Kolkata and developed into a college in 1879. In addition, Bethune College is the first college in Asia to be founded as a secular western-style university with many programs.

Only University With a Private Beach

This fact about the top colleges in India will surely blow your mind! There is only one college in India with its own beach and lighthouse, and that is the National Institute of Technology in Karnataka. Established in 1960, NIT Karnataka is one of the top public engineering universities in India. It is built on 250 acres of land by the Arabian Sea and is considered an institution of national importance.

India’s First Agricultural University

Inaugurated by Jawaharlal Nehru on November 17, 1960, G.B. Pant Agricultural University is India’s first agricultural university. Currently, Dr Tej Pratap is serving as the vice-chancellor of the university. The university is known to have transformed agricultural education in India by introducing various novel concepts in the field of agriculture.