Tossing and turning all night? If you are one of the millions battling insomnia, the struggle to sleep can feel stressful. It kills your energy, disrupts your focus, and leaves you feeling like a zombie version of yourself.

Medications like Ambien are one of the sleep medications many doctors prescribe. But using it in the wrong way, like mixing Ambien and Alcohol, is a dangerous recipe for disaster. It can have serious side effects and the possibility of dependence. Thankfully, there are a bunch of natural, drug-free strategies you can try to calm yourself while sleeping.

Here are some practical ways to combat insomnia and wake up feeling refreshed without relying on pills.

Maintain Sleep Hygiene

Sleep hygiene doesn’t mean only scrubbing your sheets. It’s the habits and practices that influence your sleep quality. Here are some rules or principles that you can follow:

Practice a consistent sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up at roughly the same time each day, even on weekends. It regulates your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

Dim your lights and avoid screens, including phones, laptops, and TVs, for at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light emitted by these devices can disrupt melatonin production, an important hormone for sleep regulation.

Make your bedroom perfect for sleep. Invest in blackout curtains to block out light and keep the temperature cool. Be sure that there’s minimal noise. Your bedroom should be a place for sleep and intimacy, not work or vigorous exercise.

Avoid stimulating activities like intense workouts, late-night work sessions, or heated arguments close to bedtime. Do some relaxing activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath, or listening to calming music.

What you eat and drink can also impact your sleep. Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, and alcohol close to bedtime. Have a light, healthy dinner and drink water or herbal teas in the evening.

Relaxation Techniques to Follow

A racing mind and a tense body are not good for sleep. You can use techniques to relax, reduce the day’s stress, and prepare your body and mind for sleep.

Meditation:

Meditation allows you to focus your attention and quiet your mind. There are many meditation techniques, so experiment and find what works for you. Apps like Headspace or Calm offer guided meditations specifically for sleep.

Progressive Muscle Relaxation:

In this technique, you test and relax different muscle groups in your body. It promotes deep relaxation and releases tension. Guided recordings can be found online or in relaxation apps.

Deep Breathing Exercises:

Taking slow, deep breaths can activate your body’s relaxation response. Try inhaling for a count of four, holding for a count of seven, and inhaling slowly for eight. Repeat this for several minutes.

Lifestyle Changes for Better Sleep

Your daily habits can also impact your sleep patterns and quality. Make some lifestyle adjustments to create a sleep-supportive routine.

Regular physical activity can improve sleep quality. However, avoid strenuous workouts close to bedtime. Instead, do moderate exercises earlier in the day. Get some natural sunlight during the day. It helps regulate your circadian rhythm and makes it easier for you to fall asleep at night.

There’s also Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I). This form of therapy can help address the thoughts and behaviors that cause insomnia. A therapist can teach you sleep hygiene practices, relaxation techniques, and cognitive restructuring to challenge negative thoughts about sleep.

Complementary Therapies to Explore with Caution

Although they are not a substitute for the strategies we discussed, some complementary therapies might offer additional support. These are:

Aromatherapy: Lavender essential oil is known for its calming properties. Add a few drops to a diffuser or dilute it with carrier oil for a relaxing massage.

Melatonin: This hormone naturally produced by the body regulates sleep-wake cycles. Melatonin supplements can be helpful for short-term use, but consult your doctor before starting any supplements.

Closing Thoughts

Insomnia can feel relentless, but there is hope. These drug-free strategies and a sleep-supportive environment can be a great help. Be consistent because changing your sleep habits takes time. However, consult your doctor if your insomnia persists despite implementing these strategies. There might be underlying medical conditions causing your sleep problems.