Axis bank endows you with different ways to remain updated about your account balance. One of the easiest ways is through Axis bank mini statement. Here in this statement, you as an account holder may check your current five or ten transactions. To check more transactions in detail, you must opt for a personalized account statement that comes across to be helpful in keeping thorough track of your bank transactions instantly.

With Axis bank, you get various options to access mini statements. These include –

Through Axis bank savings account, you can get a mini statement just by giving a missed call. You as an account holder must ensure that you have registered your mobile number with the concerned bank. Axis bank mini statement registration generally is done when opening an account. However, if you have a mobile number, which is not registered with the bank and requires to be updated, here’s what you as an Axis Bank account holder may do –

· Approach the nearest bank branch and fill out the customer request form for the number registration and updation.

· Go to the nearest ATM of Axis Bank to register your phone number just by following the listed steps –

 Insert your Axis debit card details and input the ATM PIN.

 Select the registration option.

 Choose the mobile update option.

 This will prompt you to update your mobile number. You must select the appropriate option for the same.

 Input your mobile number details or re-enter the same number to finish the procedure of Axis bank statement registration.

Toll-free numbers for details linked with your Axis bank mini statement

With Axis bank, you as an account holder get the choice of availing mini statements in English and Hindi by calling on the toll-free number. Also, you as an account holder of an Axis bank savings account may call up the assigned number through your registered number for any query linked with your Axis Bank mini statement. For resolution, you must give a missed call to the listed numbers. You must give a missed call to any of the listed numbers for instant details on the Axis Bank mini statement –

1800 419 6868 (Hindi)

Or

1800 419 6969 (English)

To get Axis mini statement, you as an account holder must give missed call to Axis mini statement number as per the steps mentioned below –

· Give missed calls to Axis Mini Statement number i.e., 1800 419 6868 (Hindi) or 1800 419 6969 (English).

· Call will get disconnected post 2 rings.

· After the call is disconnected, you will get the mini statement through SMS. This mini-statement will show your current transactions.

How can you get your Axis Bank Mini Statement through SMS banking?

The SMS banking facility is chargeable by Axis Bank. You as an account holder may be charged a nominal fee of Rs 5 per month for the Axis Bank Mini Statement through SMS. You as an account holder may register the mobile number for SMS banking by approaching the bank branch or through customer care. To get the info regarding your past 3 transactions, you must follow the listed steps –

No. 1 step – Type MINI space your account number

No. 2 step – SMS this to 5676782 or 9717000002

You as an account holder may get an e-statement from a specific date to the next by stepwise following the listed steps –

No. 1 step – Type the SMS ESTMT (the last five digits of your account number) (from date) (to date)

No. 2 step – SMS to 5676782 or 9717000002

Note that the date should be written in the format of DD MM YYYY

What are the crucial steps to get your Axis Mini Statement through Mobile Banking?

Axis bank offers mobile banking applications on both the Apple app store and Google play store. You as an account holder of Axis Bank may use the listed 2 applications to get a mini statement instantaneously –

Axis mobile

No. 1 step – Download the Axis app from the Apple store or Google play store.

No. 2 step – Register by selecting on the login option after the application is launched. Authentication SMS must be sent from your registered number.

No. 3 step – Set your app’s mPIN to begin using the application for distinct services like Axis mini statement, Axis Bank balance enquiry, making the transfer of your fund and much more.

Go for Axis OK app for all the solutions

The Axis OK app is available on the Android platform. The benefit of this specific app is that it may even be used in the offline mode with zero need for internet services. There is zero prerequisite registration required for using the app. All you as an account holder must do is send the service request from your registered mobile number to the bank.

By using the Axis OK app, you can get services like fund transfer, Axis bank mini statement, fund transfer and others.

How can you register your mobile number for the Axis mini statement?

