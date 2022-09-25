Forex broker Dotbig is suitable for intraday trading as well as for medium-term trading. The main focus is on trading cryptocurrencies and stocks, there are also other assets for transactions. It is worth noting that the site also has a copy trading function, due to which Dotbig is a success among traders. In general, the broker is suitable for both beginners and trading professionals. For more information about the conditions offered by the broker, see DotBig Ltd review.

Registration on Dotbig

You can register on the Dotbig broker website to choose from: using a phone number or email address. To register your profile, you need to come up with a complex password.

Verification on Dotbig

The user can trade without verification, but with restrictions, and without access to some functions. Verification is a standard KYC check, where you need to send a passport or other identification data for verification, and confirm the country of residence.

To start verification, go to the appropriate section of your profile, click “Pass Verification” and follow the instructions:

1. Choose a country.

2. Enter your first and last name in English.

3. Select the type of document: driver’s license, passport, or another document.

4. Enter the document number.

5. Upload the required photo documents. If verification takes place from the phone, then you can immediately use the camera directly from the application. The maximum file size is 2 MB.

6. Submit the data and wait for the verification to finish.

7. After you have passed verification, you will receive confirmation of this. You can start trading and using Dotbig tools.

Refill

You can replenish your account in different ways, using both fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies.

A deposit in cryptocurrency to Dotbig can be made through the “Wallet” – “Deposit” section.

Select the desired coin using the drop-down list. Pay attention to the correct choice of the blockchain (for cryptocurrencies operating on multiple networks).

Copy the wallet address generated by the system and transfer funds to it (you can use the QR code when transferring from your mobile).

It is worth noting that users can purchase digital assets from a card of almost any bank. To do this, open the “Buy Cryptocurrency” section. Choose a fiat currency for payment, and enter the amount you are ready to give. Select the cryptocurrency to receive and the payment method available, it is recommended to use one of the following options

Bank cards (Visa, Mastercard) PayPal Cryptocurrency (BTC, ETC, Tripple, LTC) Webmoney, YooMoney, Skrill and etc.

The user needs to select the appropriate option and pay for the purchase using the selected method. Funds will be credited to the account in the shortest possible time.

Withdrawals

You can withdraw assets from Dotbig not only in fiat currencies but also in cryptocurrency – to a wallet or by transfer to a card.

Go to the appropriate section and withdraw funds. You can withdraw to a card or wallet.

Security of customer funds

Dotbig guarantees security and uses high encryption standards. Deposits and withdrawals are guaranteed very fast.

Overview of trading conditions Dotbig

In total, several thousand different assets and markets are offered for trading. The broker also offers various account models. Choose between a fixed spread account or a variable spread account. Opening a real account is possible with a deposit of $100 or more, and you can also create a free demo account.

Trade forex, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs with high leverage up to 1:200. Dotbig’s trading conditions are very competitive compared to other brokerage providers. Position sizes start at 0.01 lot in Metatrader 4/5. In addition, in addition to Metatrader 4/5, other trading platforms are available, including the company’s own development – DotBig Web. A social trading platform is also available to users.

Over 1000 different markets Trade forex, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and options Minimum deposit $100 Free demo account for practice Maximum leverage 1:200 Competitive spreads Platforms: MetaTrader 4/5, DotBig Web trading terminal.

Trade cryptocurrencies 24/7

Dotbig is one of the best cryptocurrency brokers. You can trade over 10 different crypto assets on the leveraged platform. Invest in rising or falling markets. Dotbig has a number of advantages over conventional crypto brokers.

Dotbig makes it easy to invest in cryptocurrencies Regulated trade Fast trade execution No fees Low spreads Invest in falling markets

Forex trading

The main activity of DotBig LTD is Forex trading, which is very popular among retail traders. You can trade multiple currency pairs with low spreads. There are no additional fees.

Stocks, indices, and ETFs

Dotbig has a huge variety of stocks, indices, and ETFs to trade. There are over 1000 markets for this. Trade international stocks from different stock exchanges via CFD (Contract for Difference) with good leverage.

Products

Invest in oil, silver, gold, platinum, and other commodities. Dotbig offers trading in futures contracts or in the cash market through CFDs. The variety is quite large, including exotic commodities that are available with MetaTrader 5. Leverage depends on the regulation you choose.

Advantages of DotBig

High security and transparency of all transactions. Automatic synchronization of actions. The ability to intervene in the process, close and open transactions at your discretion. The intuitive interface where you can easily track profits.

Conclusion

Dotbig LTD is a reliable brokerage company with favorable terms of cooperation. In the reviews about the broker, you will find mostly positive feedback, users note a large selection of markets where you can trade, convenient working conditions with the broker, and a variety of ways to deposit and withdraw funds. It is especially worth paying attention to the possibility of making transactions with cryptocurrencies.