The outdoor umbrella is one of the coolest accessories ever invented and the commercial cantilever umbrella is its new and improved version.

It mixes style and function in right proportions to give a shade solution that is both effective and trendy. But buying and installing a cantilever umbrella can be kind of confusing. So, we decided to tell you all there is to know about this cool accessory!

The Style Factor

We all know how the outdoor umbrella gives us protection from the sun and the rain. The cantilever umbrella does all that with aplomb. Also known as a “side post umbrella”, and sometimes as a “pool umbrella”, the cantilever umbrella’s unique feature is its off-set post or mast. It is designed for all those who hate the centre-post of a classic outdoor umbrella coming in the way of their conversations. A cantilever umbrella also has a swivel arm that attaches the canopy to the mast.

Most commercial cantilever umbrellas will give you the option to tilt the canopy up and down to a certain degree so that you can get the maximum shade, when the sun is really beating down. The swivel arm also rotates 360 degrees and slides up and down the mast in large cantilever patio umbrellas. This gives you added freedom to follow the sun and block it effectively.

Let your sense of style dictate which shape you want for your cantilever umbrella. By “shape of the umbrella” we mean the shape of the canopy, of course! Square, octagonal, hexagonal, rectangular – they come in all shapes and sizes. Users tend to prefer the square and octagonal shapes more. The diameters can vary from 9’ to 11’ and they can easily provide shade to an area as large as 95 square feet.

Options are aplenty when it comes to choosing the fabric for the canopy! From the highly durable olefin fabric and acrylic to polyester, you can choose materials depending upon your budget. You can choose from a wide variety of colours and prints and also get your outdoor umbrella customised to suit your taste.

Whatever you choose, just remember that your umbrella is not just something that provides shade. It is your fashion statement and serves to ramp-up the ambience of your outdoor space. So, let your creative instincts kick-in and let your commercial cantilever outdoor umbrella define your outdoor space!

Where to install your outdoor umbrella

What are the dimensions of your outdoor area? How many guests do you plan to host there? Remember, your cantilever umbrella has a movable canopy that can tilt up and down and rotate around the mast. Does your outdoor space have enough room to play around with the shade?

Give all of these questions some serious thought before choosing your custom cantilever umbrella. Because they come in all sizes, you can always find an outdoor umbrella that fits your outdoor space to a tee.

The Freestanding Cantilever Umbrella

Perfect for those who don’t want bolts and screws to damage their property, the freestanding high end cantilever umbrella comes with a heavy metallic base attached to the mast. There are wheels beneath the base to help you move around the umbrella and voila! You have a shade solution that is mobile and doesn’t intervene with the architecture of your place.

The Wall-mounted Cantilever Umbrella

If you are really pressed for space but still want to convert an unutilised area inside your property into a lounging corner, think of the wall-mounted cantilever umbrella as a smart solution. You can mount your cantilever umbrella right on the wall of your choice and the canopy turns your small outdoor area into a place to chill.

The Bolt-down Cantilever Umbrella

If you have a generous outdoor space like a poolside, consider the bolt-down mounting option. You can fix your cantilever umbrella where you want with the help of bolts driven into the concrete of your floor. But having some kind of hard flooring is the prerequisite here.

Turn your poolside into a lounge with the bolt-down cantilever umbrella and have fun in the sun with friends and family! It also protects the outdoor furniture from the sun and helps them last longer.

The In-ground Cantilever Umbrella

Do you want to convert your garden into an outdoor lounging area? The cantilever umbrella can do that for you! Just use the in-ground mounting option to fix the umbrella firmly to the ground and you have your perfect outdoor lounge ready for you and your guests.

The cantilever umbrella’s utility doesn’t end with protecting you from the sun and the rain. If you are out there to purchase a shade solution that is stylish and versatile at the same time, don’t think twice before choosing the cantilever umbrella.