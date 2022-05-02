Wuhan, China, Apr/29/2022, Aipak, one of China’s largest pharmaceutical machinery suppliers and manufacturer, today announced 10 new pill counter machines.

All these machines use the most advanced anti-high dust electronic counting technology,and are fully compliant with GMP requirements.

Now all Aipak’s pill counter machines have been optimized with new technologies.Many detailed parts of the machine have been improved to increase the counting accuracy,external interface from the circusonstance,guarantee the stable performance and failure detection.

“With 10+ years’ industry experience,now Aipak is able to provide turnkey solutions and cost competitive pharmaceutical machineries that guarantee highest degree of accuracy and production consistency,” said Mr.Andrew Yang,Aipak General Manager.

At present,Aipak could supply over 100 different types of pharmaceutical machineries and equipment.It has more than 500+ customers worldwide,800+ done projects,300+ on progress,200+ repeat order.It will provide the best solution to its customers according to their actual raw materials and It has special offer and recommendation coupon to all clients worldwide.

Types of Pill Counter Machines

Among the new pill counter machines that Aipak has improved the technologies include:

-Scanning System

-Dustproof Design

-Three-stage Vibrator

-Transparent Operating Window

-Low Noise Design

-Dust collection design

-New Platform Structure

-Bottling Hopper

-Automatic Detection System

Every Aipak pill counter machine is available in different series, with both standard and custom made designs.They have more then 99.8% accuracy rate and adopt high-grade stainless steel or aluminum that makes them highly robust.

All Aipak these new pill counter machines have well designed structure and are easy to operate,clean and maintain.

The new technology imported is based on years of R&D,offering a perfect pill,capsule,tablet counting solution in many industries such as pharmaceutical,health-care, food processing and chemical production industries.

The improved technology aims to meet various dynamic production and research institutions, hospitals that require high accuracy rate stabler performance pill counter machines.

Availability of Aipak Pill Counter Machines

All Aipak pill counter machines can be available in both standard and customized options.They are currently available for direct purchasing on Aipak official website.

About Aipak

Aipak supplies all kinds of pharmaceutical machineries & equipment,packaging machines,with an expert R&D team and experienced engineers, Aipak aims to provide all customers with qualified machines and satisfactory solutions according to customer actual manufacturing needs.

For over 10 years,Aipak has focused on researching all kinds of counting machines,and now it also could provide customers with various speed tablet counting lines including low-speed,medium-speed high-speed tablet counting line according to customer actual needs.

While,all separate machines like the bottle unscrambler,desiccant insert machine,tablet counting machine,capping machine,induction sealing machine and automatic labeling machine could also be provided separately .

Media Contact:

General Manager:Andrew Yang

[email protected]

Phone:+86 189 7157 0951