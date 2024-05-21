One of India’s most historical cities is Agra, known for its world-famous monuments, such as the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort. In the mediaeval times, Agra was one of the most important cities. So what about the present condition of this city and the people who choose to live here? Do children have top schools in Agra that can help them do well in the future? In this article, we will discuss some of the top 10 CBSE schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Top Schools in Agra

There are many top schools in Agra where parents can send their children for school education. However, the private sector runs the bulk of such schools. There are also several government schools in Agra, but they are going through bad times because they need more funds. The UP state Board, IG Board or the CBSE control schools in UP. Some of the top schools in Agra are among the top 10 CBSE schools in Uttar Pradesh. Let’s discuss some of the leading schools in Agra.

1. Sharda World School

Talking of the top 10 CBSE schools in Uttar Pradesh from Agra, the first name we think of is Sharda World School. It belongs to the well-known Sharda group of companies, a renowned brand in education and hospitality. The group runs many engineering and medical colleges in UP and outside. The school is on the busy Delhi Agra road and is well-connected to Delhi and the NCR. It’s affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education and admits students from Class VI to XII.

The quality of the teaching staff is exceptional because it employs only well-trained and professional staff with extensive experience. The student-teacher ratio in the school is very healthy, unlike other schools. Hence, it ensures personalized attention to every student. The objective of education is not just to achieve academic excellence but also to develop students holistically. It offers excellent indoor and outdoor sports facilities and several extracurricular activities.

It has a well-maintained playground where students participate in outdoor games like Cricket, Hockey, Football, and Volleyball. Indoor games like chess, carrom, squash, and badminton are also available. The cultural atmosphere of the school is very vibrant, and students are encouraged to participate in activities like singing, dancing, and drama. The average annual fee per student is Rs 6,86000.

2. DR MARIA RESIDENTIAL PUBLIC SCHOOL

Dr Maria Residential School in Agra is among the top 10 CBSE schools in Uttar Pradesh and is a fully residential boarding school. For a Boarding school, it’s very affordable with annual fees of approx. Rs 86,000. It also functions as a day school for local students who prefer a hostel. It was established in 1989 and offers classes up to twelfth. The school boasts one of the best faculties, ensuring an excellent academic atmosphere. It has state-of-the-art classrooms, an air-conditioned auditorium, and modern science and computer labs. The school has international-class sports facilities for indoor and outdoor games. Hence, if some students are more interested in becoming sports icons, they have the best environment.

3. MAHI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Mahi International School is also one of the top schools in Agra. It’s one of the few schools offering co-ed boarding facilities since most schools are reserved only for boys. It admits students not only from Agra but also from outside the state. It has a high-class hostel and fine dining facilities, including dishes from different regions. The school has a big campus with great infrastructure, including hi-tech computer and science labs, an auditorium, and a library. It has an active calendar for cultural events, and students are encouraged to join music, dance, or drama society. The annual fee of this school is quite affordable at Rs 112000.

There are other top schools in Agra that also qualify to be among the top 10 CBSE schools in Agra. However, we cannot include all of them because of the limited size of this article.