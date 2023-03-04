Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi Movie Overview

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is a 2018 Indian Telugu-language buddy comedy-drama film written and directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, and produced by Suresh Babu under the banner of Suresh Productions.

The film features a relatively fresh cast including Vishwaksen Naidu, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam and Venkatesh Kakumanu in the lead roles. The movie revolves around the lives of four close friends, Karthik (Vishwaksen Naidu), Vivek (Sushanth Reddy), Kaushik (Abhinav Gomatam) and Uppi (Venkatesh Kakumanu), who are aspiring filmmakers.

The story is set in Hyderabad and follows the journey of these friends as they try to make a short film, deal with their personal problems, and face the challenges of growing up. As they work on their film, they encounter several obstacles including financial issues, creative differences, and romantic entanglements.

The movie also explores the dynamics of their friendship, their dreams and aspirations, and how they navigate through the ups and downs of their lives. Overall, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is a humorous, lighthearted and relatable film that captures the essence of young adulthood and the struggles and joys of pursuing one’s dreams with the support of good friends.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi Cast

The main cast of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi includes:

Vishwaksen Naidu as Karthik Sushanth Reddy as Vivek Abhinav Gomatam as Kaushik Venkatesh Kakumanu as Uppi Anisha Ambrose as Anu Simran Chowdary as Shruti Anisha Alla as Keerthi Sai Sushanth Reddy as Sushanth

The supporting cast includes a few other actors and actresses as well.

Where One can watch Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi?

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is available to watch online on various streaming platforms. One can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription or on Netflix, which also offers the film with a subscription. It is also available for rent or purchase on YouTube Movies and Google Play Movies.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi Songs

The music for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is composed by Vivek Sagar, with lyrics by Krishna Kanth. The soundtrack of the movie features five songs in total. Here are the names of the songs:

“Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi” – Sung by Anurag Kulkarni “Therapakittu” – Sung by Vivek Sagar, Yazin Nizar “Sujana Chowdary” – Sung by Anurag Kulkarni, Sushanth Reddy “Aagi Aagi” – Sung by Anurag Kulkarni, Chinmayi Sripada “Nothing Without You” – Sung by Sid Sriram

The songs of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many praising the music for its youthful and peppy vibe.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi Critics Reviews

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi received positive reviews from critics for its humorous, relatable and fresh take on the lives of young adults. Here are some snippets of the reviews:

The Times of India gave the movie 3.5 stars out of 5 and praised the film’s writing, direction and performances, stating that “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is an honest and relatable portrayal of the lives of today’s youth. The writing and direction are top-notch, and the performances are impressive.” The Indian Express also gave the film a positive review, stating that “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is a light-hearted, funny and engaging film that captures the essence of friendship and youthful energy. The writing and performances are top-notch, making it a must-watch.” 123Telugu.com gave the movie a rating of 3.25 out of 5 and said, “Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi is a fun-filled ride that explores the lives of young adults in a humorous and relatable way. The movie strikes the right balance between comedy and drama, and the performances are commendable.”

Overall, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi was well-received by both critics and audiences, who appreciated its fresh and youthful take on friendship and aspirations.

