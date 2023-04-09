What is 1tamilmv.ink?
1tamilmv.ink is a website that provides Tamil movies and other Indian language movies online for free. It also offers Hollywood movies dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages. The website is illegal and pirated, as it violates the copyright laws of the content owners.
Movies leaked by 1tamilmv.ink
Some of the movies leaked by 1tamilmv.ink are:
- Memories (2023), a Tamil thriller movie starring Prasanna and Trisha
- Viduthalai (2023), a Tamil action movie directed by Vetrimaaran and starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori
- Dr. 56 (2023), a Telugu comedy movie starring Sampoornesh Babu and Brahmanandam1
- The Red Ghost (2020), a Russian horror movie dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English
- Agilan (2023), a Tamil sci-fi movie starring Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal
These are just some examples of the movies leaked by 1tamilmv.ink. There are many more movies from different languages and genres available on the website.
1tamilmv.ink alternatives
Some of the alternative sites that you can try are:
- Filmywap, which provides the latest movies for free watching and downloading in HD quality.
- Isaimini, another pirating website that offers a wide range of Tamil movies and songs.
- TamilMV Proxy, a list of mirror and proxy sites that can access the original contents of 1tamilmv.ink.
However, please be aware that these sites may also face legal issues or be blocked due to copyright infringement. We do not endorse or promote any illegal activity.
How can I access the TamilMV Proxy?
There are different ways to access TamilMV Proxy, depending on your device and preference. Some of the methods are:
- Using a web browser and entering the website address of your choice as a proxy in www.tamilmv.in/proxysite.com and clicking the go button.
- Using a VPN service like PureVPN that allows you to change your IP address to an Indian one and then visiting the tamilmv site and logging on.
- Using a tamilmv app that you can download onto your smart TV or Raspberry Pi device and then logging in with your email and password to access their website.
